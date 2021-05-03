Psychology Explains Why Being Single Is Better Than a Toxic Relationship

You’ve been there – you get a sick feeling in the pit of your stomach as anxiety overcomes you because you know that you’re in a toxic relationship. Things aren’t working anymore, and it seems that all you two do is fight, nit-pick, and nag each other to death. Perhaps, there could be more serious issues in the mix like infidelity, or your life goals don’t align.

The hardest part about being at this stage of a relationship is knowing that you need to end things but not having the courage or strength to do it. Some people find comfort in unhealthy relationships because it’s what’s familiar to them. Others are afraid of jumping back into the dating pool where they perceive the fish are piranhas or sharks.

When you suffer from a breakup, it can be emotionally taxing on you. Not to mention dodging all the questions from friends and family members who want to know why things didn’t work out. Reliving the story as you tell each one can be a daunting task.

However, there’s nothing worse than staying in a toxic relationship. A study conducted by the University of Ontario showed that 18 percent of people stay in relationships long past the expiration date because they are afraid of being single. So if you’ve waited too long because you’re scared of going solo, then you are not alone.

WHEN DO YOU KNOW IT’S THE RIGHT TIME TO GO?

The toxicity from your relationship can affect your self-esteem and also cloud your judgment. Before you consider giving up on a man or woman you’ve invested a great deal of time and energy into, you need to determine if it’s a toxic partnership or if it’s one that can be saved.

All couples will have troubles, and it’s how you handle these difficulties that measure your strength. If there is more good in your relationship than bad, then perhaps there are things that you can work on together. The problem could be that you haven’t had much time together due to work and other obligations.

Another issue may be that one of you is still reeling from problems regarding a previous breakup. While these are issues, they are not ones that can’t be resolved… CONTINUE READING

