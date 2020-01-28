Psychology Behind a Modern Day UX Design Process

It’s a given that you need to design and code properly in order to get a useful and pleasant UX design. Everything needs to be functional, it needs to run properly, and to be smooth and, well, user-friendly. However, there is one aspect that is often overlooked by designers. They are either not even aware of it, or simply think it’s too cold and clinical. We are talking about good old psychology.

Now, you don’t have to have a degree in order to use it in design. What you do need, however, is some kind of understanding of human nature. In a way, all design, user experiences, and user functionality boil down to the complexities of human thought and emotion. Our emotions and thoughts run everything we do, so it’s not a stretch to say that it can influence how we do and use everything. Below you will see all this fluff-laden theory in action.

Try not to overwhelm people

The human mind only has so much space and attention to give. We know that you simply want to integrate all those amazing and insane features, many options, a ton of functionality. We also know that you can pull it off. The problem is that at one point, your users will sadly not appreciate it. They will get overwhelmed and will waste a lot of energy and time just trying to learn how to use your product, without actually getting much out of it. Power users will certainly enjoy it, but the regular Joe will just switch to something simpler.

Furthermore, if you offer trials or samples of your product, people will find it difficult to make a decision if they have too many options to choose from. Namely, they will not be able to focus and process on one feature, and so, will simply move on to something else.

Furthermore, any good design company, like HMD graphic design, for instance, will tell you that simple is better. A cluttered interface, or over the complexity of a product, will simply confuse and annoy any potential customer. You can rave all you want about how many features there are, and how properly integrated they may be, but at the end of the day, it will just make what you market a chore to use.

Take motivation into account

Motivation can be divided into internal and external. Internal is all about you making yourself do what you don’t want to do. External is more about people, things, and situations that get you to accomplish what you need to. You can use this to your advantage. Know that this can be applied to any fitness app, or even to a coffee maker.

You can be as thorough as you want to, and present a design brief to your client or company, but if it doesn’t create some sort of motivation, it’s gonna be pointless. Most people are actually well aware that they have trouble with motivation. That’s why it’s up to you to actually find a way to let people get some motivation or to simply make things so simple that they don’t need any willpower to use your stuff in the first place.

For example, creating an espresso machine that has many functionalities will just frustrate users. But, if you make it so that the basic functions (making an ok espresso) are direct and clear, while the more advanced functions can be accessed separately, you will certainly have success. People have a gut reaction to complexity, they know it’s going to be a chore to use your products.

On the other hand, a fitness app can have achievements that can be completed after some use. People who are motivated by internal motivation will appreciate these little reminders of their hard work. On the other hand, having a sort of social media function for your app will get people who rely on external motivation going.

You want to create a visceral reaction

You want your stuff to pop. You want people to see and remember the things you offer, you want them to be attracted to it. This is a matter of design as much as it is of psychology. In fact, they are completely linked. You can accomplish this by an eye-catching design, or with strong and visceral colours.

For example, you want people to have a gut reaction the moment they see your brand, or a product bearing it. Now, please don’t think when we say strong we mean aggressive (unless that’s what you want to achieve). A sense of calm or contentment is just as visceral as is something energetic and fast. You can, for instance, have a website that is all in red and black. These two are dominant colours that will certainly keep people thinking. On the other hand, green and yellow can calm people down – they facilitate a sense of peace and harmony. Most of the time people associate green with nature and harmony. The same can be said for original and simple logos, schemes, and patterns.

Psychology can be a fascinating and useful tool to get the best possible user experience design for your products. You need to take the great flaws the human mind has (overreliance on external motivation and trouble dealing with complexity), as well as the wonderful advantages (internal willpower and focus). Using these traits, you can then transfer them onto whatever you want to create or sell.

