Psychologists Revealed 10 Simple Truths That Determine How Long a Relationship Will Last

Any relationship is a risk, and we would all like to understand at the very beginning how strong and happy it will be. But it’s impossible to predict this in the early stages. Still, there are many signs that show that the relationship of a couple is harmonious and will last a long time. Gleb Tsipursky, Ph.D., is a cofounder of a noncommercial organization dealing with the propaganda of rational thinking and a wise approach to making decisions, and he outlined them.

We decided to share these signs to help you understand how long-lasting your relationships will be and if it is worth fighting for them in critical situations. At the end of the article, there is a bonus waiting for you. It will reveal an unusual feature of almost all couples.

10. Behavior in stressful situations

Sometimes we face a situation that pulls the rug from under our feet. It can be something small and insignificant or a big and important event that requires an immediate reaction. In any of these situations, it’s important that you and your partner complement each other.

It will help both of you to avoid rash actions and overly slow reactions. For example, if you are impulsive and “explosive” in stressful situations, a calm and balanced partner will help you make the right decisions instead of jumping to instant and incorrect conclusions while being overtaken by emotions.

9. Ways of thinking

You and your partner are both adult and self-sufficient individuals, each of whom has his own opinion, preferences, and views. These views can be similar or completely different. It’s important for you to understand that the thoughts and feelings of your partner are not identical to yours.

Never make decisions for both of you, and don’t pretend that you can easily read your partner’s mind. It’s wrong! Asking questions and getting answers is the key to a healthy and harmonious relationship.

