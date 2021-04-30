Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Psychologists Revealed 10 Simple Truths That Determine How Long a Relationship Will Last

Any relationship is a risk, and we would all like to understand at the very beginning how strong and happy it will be. But it’s impossible to predict this in the early stages. Still, there are many signs that show that the relationship of a couple is harmonious and will last a long time. Gleb Tsipursky, Ph.D., is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Any relationship is a risk, and we would all like to understand at the very beginning how strong and happy it will be. But it’s impossible to predict this in the early stages. Still, there are many signs that show that the relationship of a couple is harmonious and will last a long time. Gleb Tsipursky, Ph.D., is a cofounder of a noncommercial organization dealing with the propaganda of rational thinking and a wise approach to making decisions, and he outlined them.

We decided to share these signs to help you understand how long-lasting your relationships will be and if it is worth fighting for them in critical situations. At the end of the article, there is a bonus waiting for you. It will reveal an unusual feature of almost all couples.

10. Behavior in stressful situations

  Sometimes we face a situation that pulls the rug from under our feet. It can be something small and insignificant or a big and important event that requires an immediate reaction. In any of these situations, it’s important that you and your partner complement each other.

It will help both of you to avoid rash actions and overly slow reactions. For example, if you are impulsive and “explosive” in stressful situations, a calm and balanced partner will help you make the right decisions instead of jumping to instant and incorrect conclusions while being overtaken by emotions.

9. Ways of thinking

  You and your partner are both adult and self-sufficient individuals, each of whom has his own opinion, preferences, and views. These views can be similar or completely different. It’s important for you to understand that the thoughts and feelings of your partner are not identical to yours.

Never make decisions for both of you, and don’t pretend that you can easily read your partner’s mind. It’s wrong! Asking questions and getting answers is the key to a healthy and harmonious relationship.

CONTINUE READING

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Tags: psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology, psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,psychology, happiness, spirituality, relationships, love, psychology,

    MArcus Erdexon

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The 4 Horsemen of a Relationship – Communication Styles to Avoid

    by Sweta Bothra
    Jacob Lund / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Rate Your Mate Before It’s Too Late

    by Beatty Cohan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.