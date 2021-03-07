Psychological Explains 11 Signs Couples Are Happy with Their Body Language

While we’d all like to believe that our partner conveys what they’re thinking and feeling with words, that’s not always the case. You need to be not just listening to what they say, but also looking at what their body is communicating. The truth is, body language cues paint a much clearer picture of what’s actually going on in a relationship than what is spoken. From the way someone stands to the way they hug, body language can express all the things someone is thinking, but not necessarily saying.

We’ve rounded up the body language cues experts say signal the end of your relationship so that you can start having those serious conversations, if necessary.

Mutual care

If a woman’s body is turned to her partner, it means she wants to be as close to him as possible. The man is standing upright next to her with his hand placed on her waist. Pay close attention to their hands and how lightly they are placed. He doesn’t try to control her, and she doesn’t resist him.

These are the signs of mutual care and a good sexual relationship.

Strong connection

They became used to doing everything together a long time ago. They know each other quite well and feel really comfortable about it. The position of their legs and bodies says exactly this. The intertwined hands prove that the couple has a strong, deep connection.

In such couples, there’s always a leader and a follower. The one who places a hand on top usually dominates… Show More >>>

