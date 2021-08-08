Prudence Millsap of Beauty by Earth: “Don’t let perfect get in the way of possible”

An example of this would be, developing a product and the packaging that it going to house it. I would have loved to have started with all eco-friendly packaging that really matched the brand and was functionally perfect. However, custom packaging molds take far more time and money than existing packaging. So, start with what is available and as you can, move over to perfecting it. You can’t always enter the market with perfect and often its simply the concept of a minimally viable product. That said, we like perfect, are always optimizing and striving for perfection.

Prudence Millsap is the Founder of Beauty by Earth, a family-owned, Dallas based, personal care products company devoted to natural ingredients and sustainable packaging. She’s also the mother of two wonderful boys, loves her Early-AM 5Ks, riding her Peloton and known for her healthy culinary creations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

For sure, prior to my adventure into entrepreneurship, I worked in Manufacturing and Tech industries in an executive capacity. Very disrelated I must say. But… I knew how to get things done.

My eldest son developed a severe medical condition when he was 2 years old; and it was a massive distraction for me at my corporate job. The doctor I was working with for my son’s condition informed me that certain chemicals could be a big factor. She told me to start looking at the ingredients of my household cleaners, chemicals used in our yard, personal care products — all of it. The more I did this, the more disappointed I became.

We had always eaten organic food and thought we were using the least toxic products. I mean, I grew up reading Adelle Davis books. I’ve always been into health, taken the holistic approach whenever possible and been mindful. Well, little did I know. I was a consumer who didn’t know enough about ingredients.

This is what led me to stop blindly trusting brands that touted that they were “natural” or “clean” and I started reading ingredient lists and asking questions.

And yet still, when I did find good brands that were truly clean, they were often extremely expensive or just didn’t work well. Wasn’t there a way to get good, clean products that still worked great AND were affordable? That exact question was the catalyst for creating a personal care company now known as Beauty by Earth.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

It’s a great question really, though it can sometimes seem people often think that “disruption” means you have invented fire or something, whereas I feel that sometimes there are factors that can be overlooked that are just as important.

For instance, we don’t Greenwash — meaning we truly use the best organic and natural ingredients in our products and that becomes quite plain when you look at our product’s ratings on EWG (Environmental Working Group). Our products are effective. Our products are Cruelty Free as certified by Leaping Bunny. We use sustainable packaging options and have committed to going plastic neutral in 2022. Finally, our products are affordable; and there’s a reason for that. We want our products to be available to all and that’s exactly why you won’t see .5 oz of anything for 100+ dollars in our catalogue.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh boy. Just one?! I would have to say the worst thing was probably our logo. It was pretty horrendous and the packaging was just… eeek. Left something to be desired. I learned that packaging is huge. It really tells a story, or in this case didn’t tell a story.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Well, I didn’t have a mentor per se. However, in early days I had a good friend, Isabella — of Better Shea Butter & Skin Foods — leading me. She was a few steps ahead of me in her journey and helped as much as she could with answering my questions. She is Italian, speaks English as a second language and was learning as she went. That was very inspiring to me. She helped me with how to find suppliers, how to get started and was a general inspiration.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I don’t believe that disruption is ALWAYS good, but there are certainly times it is. For example, I think that when the small clean beauty companies come along and start educating consumer on ingredients and the effects of them and people move away from the drug store products, that is a good kind of disruption.

On the other hand, when a “clean beauty brand” starts this education process with consumers, but then offers products that are not truly clean. I like to call this green-washing. I’ve seen this too many times unfortunately. Yes, they stay away from the REALLY bad ingredients that people already know to stay away from, but still aren’t using the best ingredients, are using organic ingredients when readily available and that sort of thing.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Strategy, Sequence, Scalability & Sustainability has been our mantra. My business partner, Ryan, calls this his 4 S’s.

You can easily get into this mindset when starting a business of “everything needs to be done right now”. However, that is quickly followed by lack of resources, what to start with first and everything falling back on you. You look in the mirror and realize you are the gal who has to do it. I’m not a marketing expert, sourcing expert, packaging expert, graphic designer and everything all bundled up in one (unfortunately!). So, you have to pick and choose what to spend resources on — time and money. The question is almost never “what needs to be done?” It’s “what needs to be done n-e-x-t?”

“Most companies die of indigestion, not starvation” — Keith Cunningham

For example, we were approached by a major big box retailer before Beauty by Earth was 2 years old; and we actually declined the opportunity. It was simply too much, too fast and we didn’t have the resources in place by then in order to support that volume or growth trajectory. Instead, we’ve steadily built our company in a scalable fashion, and we’ve had high growth each year for 8 years running.

“Don’t let perfect get in the way of possible” — Keith Cunningham

An example of this would be, developing a product and the packaging that it going to house it. I would have loved to have started with all eco-friendly packaging that really matched the brand and was functionally perfect. However, custom packaging molds take far more time and money than existing packaging. So, start with what is available and as you can, move over to perfecting it. You can’t always enter the market with perfect and often its simply the concept of a minimally viable product. That said, we like perfect, are always optimizing and striving for perfection.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We have identified another big hole in the market for a certain consumer type that currently doesn’t have a clean option. We want to help those people with some highly effective products that are also clean! Can’t say much more than that at this point, but I’m anticipating a launch for it in mid-2022!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Yes, my absolutely favorite podcast is “How I Built This” which is hosted by Guy Raz. He is an incredible host and asks just the right questions of the business Founders that he interviews. I can relate to so many of the stories, it makes you feel like you aren’t alone in your business struggles. I realize after listening to these podcast episodes that I just need to stick with it and keep going through the tough times.

For a book, I think my favorite business story is in the book “Shoe Dog” by Phil Knight. It’s the story of how he founded Nike. It was a crazy journey for him and it was an emotional read for me and very inspiring. I became a Nike super fan after that book!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Here’s to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes… the ones who see things differently — they’re not fond of rules… You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them, but the only thing you can’t do is ignore them because they change things… they push the human race forward, and while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius, because the ones who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the ones who do.

— Steve Jobs, 1997

This is my absolutely favorite quote and it hangs on my wall. I’ve always believed that ones own integrity is more important than what anyone else may think about you. Because when everyone else is gone, you only have yourself. So, you better be happy with and love yourself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have so many ideas in this arena. While we have been looking for a really good charity to partner with long term, we routinely donate to organizations that we believe in. Everything from giving products to hurricane or natural disaster victims to financial support of Operation Underground Railroad, who are fighting and rescuing people from human trafficking. There are so many good organizations that need so much support.

As far as an actual movement, I’m very passionate about human rights. I know that’s a broad term that covers so much, but it is something deeply important to me.

I believe people of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights. That everyone has inalienable rights to their own religious practices, to their sanity and to their own defense. That all we all have rights to assist and support our own organizations, churches and governments. That all people have the right to think freely, to talk freely, to write freely their own opinions. I believe that people are basically good and are seeking to survive and that our survival depends upon ourselves and upon our fellows and our attainment of brotherhood. We should not destroy our own kind, destroy the sanity of or enslave another.

I want people to know their Human Rights so that we can all have and maintain them.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me on @beautybyearth on Instagram. I do weekly lives on Fridays and I’m quite active on there. I like to always check in and randomly answer customer messages on Instagram and via email.

