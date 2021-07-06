Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Protect Your Eyes — And Your Memories — From Blue Light

Your devices probably hold many precious memories — photos from vacations and family holidays, videos of first steps and first dances. But what do you do when the hours of scrolling through them is actually impacting the most important place you keep these moments — your memory? Blue light, emitted from phones, laptops, tablets and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Your devices probably hold many precious memories — photos from vacations and family holidays, videos of first steps and first dances. But what do you do when the hours of scrolling through them is actually impacting the most important place you keep these moments — your memory?

Blue light, emitted from phones, laptops, tablets and other digital devices, can suppress melatonin production, a hormone critical to the sleep-wake cycle. This makes it harder to fall asleep, disrupting the circadian rhythm and creating a whole host of problems. And while struggling to get out of bed for tomorrow morning’s workout or feeling a bit groggy at work are certainly near-term problems, recent research is finding a link between a lack of sleep and more serious long-term issues, like Alzheimer’s or dementia.

When blue light impacts sleep, it can actually disrupt the REM cycle, the point during which your brain processes memories. In this latest study, adults aged 50–60 who slept less than 6 hour per night were identified as having a higher risk of developing dementia later in life. In another small study, the NIH discovered that even losing one night of sleep resulted in an increase of beta-amyloid in the brain, a protein associated with Alzheimer’s.

While all of this is slightly scary — after all, who among us hasn’t pulled an all-nighter or two — there are several steps you can take today to help protect your sleep.

First, and perhaps the most obvious, is to limit your screen time before bed to allow your body to release melatonin. You can also use features like Night Shift to change the color of your screen and provide a warmer light for night-time use.

However, one of the best way to protect yourself throughout the day is by using a blue light blocking screen protector on your digital devices. EyeJust filters blue light by 50%, directly at the source, protecting both your eyes and your sleep cycle. Now that is something worth smiling about, just like the memory of your last vacation.

    Gigi Mortimer , Gigi Mortimer Founder EyeJust

    Gigi Mortimer is a creative entrepreneur and Founder of EyeJust. She has built her career where science meets fashion.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Shao-Chun Wang/123RF
    Community//

    How Blue Light Affects Our Sleep Cycle and Quality of Sleep

    by Dr. Kara Hartl
    blue light sleep better science health research
    Community//

    Why Is Blue Light Bad for Your Sleep?

    by Casey Gardonio-Foat
    Holger Ströder/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Sleep Deprivation Is Killing You and Your Career

    by Travis Bradberry
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.