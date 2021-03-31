Protect Your Children at the End of a Pandemic: Taking Stock of the People Around Your Child.

Parenting advice toward the end of the Covid-19 pandemic is hard to receive and hard to give. We’ve all experienced the past year in different ways and have been forced to adapt to the unpredictability. All of us have failed and persevered, but we are in good company; the one thing we all have in common is that we are looking forward to some semblance of “normal.” As a parent myself, writing and remote-working my way through Covidland, I feel the collective pain from the last year and share the pent up demand for more interpersonal interactions. But I look at things a bit differently through the lens of my work. I’m the co-founder of Parents Against Child Sex Abuse, an organization that exists to empower parents to protect their children from child sexual abuse. I want it to be normal for parents to monitor those who they trust with their children.

Most of us think our kids are safest at home, away from strangers; away from strange environments where they could be harmed. Of course this is rational! How could it be otherwise? But it turns out that this line of thinking gives us a false sense of security. I had these blinders on until the unimaginable happened to my family by a close-in family member. According to the CDC, in 90% of child sex abuse instances the perpetrator is someone the child or parent know and trust. Let this sink in: it’s currently “normal” for a parent to invite the predator right into their own home, without knowing it.

This is the problem: it’s hard to imagine that a child predator could be someone that raised you or married into your family. That you’ve known him or her since childhood. That the nice neighbor you befriended (and is now part of your social circle), would ever sexually abuse a child. But that’s how it works. Predators need access to children, and most of the time, they have to navigate around a parent to achieve their terrible goals. I know this from experience.

If you need more than my backing (I see you skeptics), I am going to share three stories about people I’ve met through my work. I’ve cried with these survivors and I can tell you this: they don’t want any parent to be blindsided by child sexual abuse. They don’t want you to experience the feeling of betrayal that follows when you learn it was done by someone you know and trust.

Tracey: She was a stay-at-home mom when her then 5 year-old daughter told her that her dad put his penis next to her vagina. It got infected and Tracey right away went to the ER and filed an order of protection against her husband (now ex-husband).

Susana: Her best friend’s kids slept over and she found out from her youngest that the older child snuck into her young daughter’s room to get on top of her and force her to kiss him. Susana called him out the next day only for him to deny it. Her daughter said “yes you did do that.”

Melissa: She was raised by a single mom for most of her years growing up. Melissa and her sister would visit their next door neighbor because he always offered them candy. This older man sexually abused them, but she and her sister never told their mom because they didn’t know what they were experiencing. She also thought the children would get blamed for it.

Learning from other people’s experiences has been foundational my entire life, and most of the abuse that I have heard about has occurred by someone close to the family. But if you seek a checklist to take your Mama Bear mode to the next level, you shall receive. My tips on how to take stock of the people around your kids include:

1. A dose of guilt-free trusting your gut: If you think you might have walked into something in your home, dig in detective-style. If you think your husband is acting shady, you catch him lying or trying to confuse you about what he’s doing – No you’re not crazy – you need to lean into your instincts. When an older teenage boy takes interest in your younger child and it seems “so sweet” but you sense it’s bizarre too, trust your gut.

2. Pay attention, all the time: Remove the word “paranoid” right now. Paying attention is no different than when you flex this skill at a park with your kids, at the ice skating rink or even biking in the neighborhood. It all connects back to safety. Pay attention to doors getting closed; what is happening in the basement or garage; the adults you may spot getting handsy or touchy with your child. Pay attention in party settings when there are adults and children together and alcohol is being consumed which could lead to your child (or niece) getting sexually abused in a nearby closet.

3. Believe your child: This is the ultimate step – every time. If your child is scared around someone in the family or friend circle, trust that something may be going on. If you want to send your kid to the neighbor’s house or cousin’s house and your kid has a meltdown, this is an indicator something bad may be happening, but he/she can’t get the words to come out. If he/she makes a concerning claim about someone you know or trust, put your child first – every time.

On behalf of Tracey, Susana and Melissa (not their real names) and me, I hope that we can use these stories to create a new normal around monitoring those who are closest to our children. These stories are real and I’m sharing them because most survivors keep these terrifying situations to themselves. Furthermore, the tips I provided are applicable pre, during and post any Pandemic. A lot of us are going through a home and life edit right now. It’s a great time to take stock of the people around your child and make it normal to monitor everyone on a continuing basis. Let’s create a new normal, one person and family at time.

Tania Haigh is a proud mom and advocate for children. As co-founder and President of Parents Against Child Sex Abuse (P.A.X.A.), she works tirelessly to deliver on the mission of empowering parents. If you have a story you want to share or want to reach Tania, she’d love to hear from you. You can find her on Twitter @tanhaigh and Instagram @taniahaigh. For more information or if you seek help, please visit www.paxa.online.