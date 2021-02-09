Prosthodontist Dr. TareqBurezq Can Give You Something to Smile About

Everybody wants a good smile. Whenever you have an issue with your teeth or gums, you probably make an appointment to go to your local dentist. While this may be satisfactory for certain minor dental and oral hygiene and care, it will not be for more advanced treatments and procedures. Dentists can treat certain aspects of your teeth and gums well, but they will not have the experience or training to perform more extensive and advanced treatments. For that, you will have to go and see a prosthodontist like Dr. TareqBurezq.

As someone who understands poor oral health very well, Dr. Burezq is wholly dedicated to ensuring every one of his patients will have the smile they want, and enjoy a healthy mouth. Dr. Burezq can find any malformation involving teeth, gums, and jaws. He can also help prevent any future problems in these areas.

Poor oral health is an issue that is increasing in frequency, especially due to the rising consumption of processed sugar and the overwhelming stress many experience today. These two factors have a major detrimental impact on oral and dental health. That is why it is important to not only properly treat the affected areas but also take measures to prevent any further damage. Dr. Burezq knows exactly what needs to be done and what steps should be taken to ensure a patient has the healthiest teeth, gums, and jaws they can have.

Dr. Burezq has quite an impressive resume. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri, which is located in Kansas City, in the United States. This is also the university where he became a Doctor of Dental Surgery. Taking his studies even further to become a prosthodontist, Dr. Burezq went to Harvard University. It was there that he studied prosthodontics and implant dentistry, and where he received a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Prosthodontics, Implant, and Cosmetic Dentistry. Before leaving Harvard, he also completed his Masters of Medical Science.

Since Dr. TareqBurezq is centered in Kuwait, he also has a license from the Ministry of Health in order to practice advanced dentistry. He holds his dental practice in Asnan Tower, located in Salmiya, Kuwait. This prestigious location is the epicenter of the best dental practices and treatments in Kuwait today. Dr. Burezq also speaks fluent Arabic and English, which is why patients of his come from all over the world, not just Kuwait.

Having a specialist prosthodontist working on your oral care is a prudent decision to make, especially, if you need something done in the areas of dental implants, esthetic rehabilitation, overdenture, denture relining, or oro-facial prosthesis.

If you are on the hunt for an experienced and advanced dentist, then Dr. TareqBurezq is someone you should consider receiving a consultation from. He is wholly dedicated and committed to being the best at his craft, and wants to make sure you get the best oral and dental care you can get.