Properly Planning Your Family Money

Many families struggle to identify just what amount of the inheritance is enough, when, and how to give it. People have been bequeathing their wealth to their loved ones, and the new tax laws under President Joe Biden permit lifetime gifts at death up to $11.7 million per individual. Under the new tax proposal, the estate tax exemption and gift tax exemption will be lowered to $3.5 million and $1 million per individual. Similarly, the law will increase the capital gains tax rate and do away with step-up income tax at death.

Under the current laws, individuals can get up to $11.7 million as lifetime gifts from their loved ones. Before the new law on tax takes effect, experts have predicted that many parents will likely gift their children assets before it takes effect. This means that if a parent gifts $5 million in assets today, it will be covered by the currently existing tax laws exemption. The appreciation of the $5 million in assets between gift time and the parent’s demise will happen in the child’s hands, saving on estate taxes.

When considering to gift a child, you should consider your family’s goals, the legacy you intend to leave, and whether the child will be responsible for such a gift. The gift channel should also be considered, whether it is in trust, an outright gift, or another business entity.

For children and grandchildren, it is advisable to gift them in trust. The gifting should include an irrevocable trust that will later benefit them. While some people may view irrevocable gifting as “controlling from the grave,” but in a real sense, it helps you to perform tax planning and other benefits. This trust trains a child how to manage assets under the trustee before becoming sole trustee later. Similarly, trust can protect your child from creditors and their spouse, who may be after the inheritance.

A family-owned business can be challenging if not all members are involved in its operations. To be safe, the business should be held to protect the gift from creditors and make the next generation’s transfer easy. A legacy is a vehicle where you can channel property and a drafted review that should be maintained throughout the generations.   

    david auer cpa thriveglobal

    David Auer CPA, Founder and President of Provident CPAs

    David Auer CPA is based in Tulsa, OK, where he is the President of Provident CPAs, a group he founded. David belives that he shouldn’t only focus his energy on his work. He also seeks to serve the community around him. As a result, he is a passionate advocate for community engagement.

     

    David’s career has spanned more than three decades. He’s become an expert at helping businesses save money. Normally when a business performs their taxes, they don’t have someone to help them out and show them what they’re doing wrong. David’s group lends a hand to help point out where businesses are losing unnecessary money.

     

    David Auer CPA and his team known that when businesses are proactive they can save money and build wealth faster. His team also helps businesses decide where to invest to generate income. David knows that by helping businesses, he is also helping the community. The businesses provide valuable services and jobs.

     

    David is about more than just letting his actions trickle back into the community. He wants to be an active example of how professionals can adapt their services and engage their neighbors. He’s an advocate for programs such as a community garden, local soup kitchens, or community centers where people can learn more about a variety of activities.

     

    David Auer CPA know that with success comes responsibility. This is something he has strived to teach his three children with his wife of more than 30 years. All of their kids are either enrolled in college or college graduates. David is proud that they are happy to lend a hand to people in need. They’ve participated in food drives and other community outreach programs.

     

    When not working or helping in the community, David enjoys traveling, especially with his family. He’s visited countries in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. He’s also visited the states of Alaska and Hawaii.

     

    To learn more about David Auer CPA and his professional ventures, visit his blog at DavidAuerCPA.com.

