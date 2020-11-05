Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Proofread anything and everything…

Formal education will make you a living, Self education will make you a fortune - Jim Rohn

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
Proofreading generally many of us will hesitate to do, because it needs patient and consume much of our time. For learners , beginners its quite tough task to. But when used to it, we can do it as professionals. I am learning this process, sometimes do it properly and sometimes won’t because of time consumption. But whenever I proofread anything I will remember my teacher. She is the inspiration for me.

She’ll proofread like anything. Whenever we are submitting our assignments, work sheets… not even a, an, the can’t escape from her eyes. She never leave us until we correct the sentences, correct the words properly. As a student I got irritated many times. But now I realize her dedication to change, correct us. Though she has other works to do, she spend time for us with lots of patience. Then I slowly started learning to proofread anything and everything and still learning. Learning to read patiently and still more to go…

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

