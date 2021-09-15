Pronto101: “Focus on having a great product and being innovative”

Going green and being environmentally conscious has never been more prevalent than now. To combat climate change, consumers and industries are evolving with electric cars, paper straws, and reusable bags. But when it comes to our clothes, many consumers aren’t aware of the negative impact on the environment caused by the fashion industry, especially fast fashion.

What if I told you that this industry was responsible for about 31% of plastic pollution in our oceans? Or that it emits more than all international and maritime shipping combined, making up 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions? Or that it is the world’s second-largest consumer of water, using so much water that in one case some experts claim it dried up the Aral sea in just 50 years?