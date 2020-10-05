Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Promoting Female Leadership in Businesses

Women face many challenges across their careers, the most significant being underrepresentation in leadership roles. For years, men have taken the lead in both large companies and small businesses. Although women have shown time and time again their strengths and capabilities, they are still not given the same opportunities.  Nowadays, more women are finally taking […]

Women face many challenges across their careers, the most significant being underrepresentation in leadership roles. For years, men have taken the lead in both large companies and small businesses. Although women have shown time and time again their strengths and capabilities, they are still not given the same opportunities. 

Nowadays, more women are finally taking the lead. Companies are recognizing the need for more gender equality in leadership roles. To ensure your business is promoting female leadership, here are some tips to follow:

Stay Dedicated to Equality

While it’s essential to recognize the need for more female leadership within your company, it’s also imperative to know it won’t happen overnight. Once you get the idea in your mind, put in the work and dedication to ensure your company is bolstering female leadership. Organizational diversity initiatives and goals need to be made a top priority. To ensure these gender equality efforts stick in the long run, create diversity goals that are tied to management goals

Recognize the Issue

There is no way for your company to get over gender inequality hurdles without first recognizing their existence. Gain a better understanding of how women have been kept from leadership roles in the past and what has always stood in their way. Many things, such as gender bias, sexual harassment, and often being overlooked, contribute to this inequality. To combat this, create more female-based leadership programs within the company and generate company protocols that prevent gender bias. By recognizing the problem, companies will be more likely to overcome it.

Get Everyone On Board

Gender equality should be a priority goal within every level of the business. Although higher-ups and management will want to promote female leadership, employees may think differently and discourage women. To prevent this, hire those who share the same ideals when it comes to female leadership. For your company to encourage more women to apply for managerial and leadership positions, everyone must be on board. 

Women have many strengths and skills that make them excellent leaders. It’s crucial to ensure they have the same opportunities as their male counterparts. Make gender equality within your business’s leadership roles a priority.

Ferne Kornfeld, Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding

Ferne Kornfeld is a Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding based in Palm Beach, Florida. Over the course of her career, she has amassed more than 20 years of experience within the financial services industry and possesses comprehensive knowledge of corporate finance. Ferne, along with her business partner and husband, Barry, believes in always doing what is best for the client. In the world of finance, such a philosophy can often be hard to find.

 

As a woman in business, Ferne Kornfeld is grateful for the tremendous opportunity to help small business owners, many of which are women themselves. She understands the incredible contribution female business owners bring to their communities. They offer a sense of diversity and perspective that helps advance their towns. What’s more, they are also usually more philanthropic than their male counterparts, giving back to the community, with both their time and resources, that gives back to them.

 

Outside of work, Ferne enjoys networking with other female business owners, cooking, and, mostly, spending time with Barry and their two sons, daughter-in-law, and cat, Bella. As a family, they enjoy traveling and have been to over 40 countries, favoring trips to Europe and the Caribbean. Barry and Ferne Kornfeld are also former season ticket holders for their favorite NBA team, the Miami Heat, and are avid concert-goers. To learn more about Ferne and debt restructuring, be sure to check out her blog for articles and insights.

 

