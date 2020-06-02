Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Promote Positivity In Your Family Through The Kindness Rocks Project

Spread Beauty Within Your Community to Nurture a Sense of Connection.

By

A few years back my niece was exercising her creative side by painting rocks with beautiful designs and leaving them in different places for people to find. I loved the idea immediately.

It is a wonderful way to connect gestures of kindness with a feeling of accomplishment for people of all ages. In addition, purposefully bringing joy to others in an anonymous way, serves as a reminder that there is great beauty in spreading positivity without expecting anything in return.

Inspired by the integrity of this project, and its goal of spreading smiles, I brought rocks to paint with my grandchildren on vacation. We followed the example of my niece and scattered them for people to find, hoping to brighten their day. We referred to them as Kindness Rocks even before we knew the origin because, in fact, there could be no better name. 

When traveling cross-country with my daughter and her family I thought it might be fun to decorate kindness rocks with my granddaughter and leave them at the various campsites. Additionally, it’s a way to give fresh air walks a sense of purpose that will keep your little ones eager and engaged, especially in the midst of physical distancing. 

The origin of the Kindness Rocks project came from a woman seeking messages of positivity out in the world and recognizing that tendency as something that unites us all. In an effort to make someone’s day through a simple act of kindness, this huge and lasting movement quickly took shape around her. 

It’s a simple activity, suitable for toddlers to seniors in any setting. It promotes positivity and human connection within our communities that is desperately needed during this challenging time. Rocks, acrylic paints or paint pens and your imagination are all you need to spread joy and kindness wherever you go!

For more ideas on developing empathy and compassion, please check out Spreading Kindness During Physical Distancing or Cultivating Gratitude in Your Kids Through Daily Practice

Finally, do not miss The Big Thing: Taking Charge of the Emotional Health of Children In Our New World, highlighting an amazing free children’s book created to help our little ones find understanding and a silver lining during these challenging times.

If you are enjoying our content, please download the free happyly app, the country’s only mobile-first family activity planning app, for fast access to all of our frequent blog content, favorite activities and expertly designed curated days, both locally and in many communities and travel destinations across the country.

Darlene Banks, Lead Ambassador at happyly

Darlene Banks is a mother of eight and a grandmother of twenty-one children. Married to the love of her life, John Banks for 49 years, it is her life’s work to make the world a better place through unconditional love, acceptance, and bringing a sense of peace wherever she goes. She is passionate about serving as an active member of the lives of each of her grandchildren and does so with a beauty rarely seen. Darlene was born in New York and has also lived in Charlottesville, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and in the Philadelphia area. She is an educator and explorer at heart.

