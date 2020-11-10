Prominent Model Mariza Lamb Shares How She Became a Successful Entrepreneur Through Perseverance

1. Mariza, thank you for joining us for this brief interview. For the sake of our readers, please tell us a little about yourself.

Thank you for having me! We first of all, I am a model, entrepreneur, and a mother to three amazing children. I enjoy sharing my story with others as I hope to inspire as many people as I can to reach their goals and chase their dreams. I founded my business in the midst of the most difficult time of my life, and now that my life has drastically changed in so many positive ways, I strive to change the lives of many people who are in similar situations as I once was. I’m very passionate about my work as a model, and I am someone who loves channeling my creativity to inspire those who support me. I’m all about my family, and they are my biggest source of motivation. I thank God for blessing me with such a strong support system every day.

2. How did you get started in your career as a model, and when did you realize that you could reach financial success in this particular industry?

I suppose you could say that I became involved with modeling by accident. I had never had previous experience prior to jumping into the industry. Before modeling, I had held many marketing positions and even was a performer at a club in which I did very well. Unfortunately, the club was forced to make some changes which left many of the customers going elsewhere for entertainment, and ultimately left me without a job. Since I had a bunch of free time while searching for potential jobs, I decided to have some changes made to my body. After sharing photos to my social media account following the procedures, I began to gain a substantial amount of attention. I had received attention before on social media, but nothing like this. I had seen many women who were making great money from subscription-based modeling sites, and with all of this new attention I was receiving, I decided to become involved. Once I experimented a bit with the popular subscription sites, I realized the massive potential for money in the digital space. I started posting to my social media accounts consistently, and constantly brainstormed creative ways in which to engage with my fans. The hard work paid off, as my fans rapidly grew on all of my platforms online. It’s not easy by any means, but it’s been an extremely rewarding experience thus far, and I take great pride in my work and how far I’ve come.

3. What factors played a role in motivating you to become an entrepreneur as opposed to working in a traditional “9-5” job?

This is a great question, and there are many reasons I chose to be an entrepreneur. First and foremost, I wanted to spend as much time as possible with my family. All my life I have worked in positions that required me to be at work all day, whether in an office or a club. In the last job I had, I found myself working over 12 hours a day in which I was away from my children the entire time. As a mother, I hated the feeling of missing my kids grow up, and I wanted to be there for those special moments, as every parent should. As an entrepreneur, I’m able to work from wherever I want as I’m my own boss and I set my own schedule. Though I still work countless hours as an entrepreneur, I have the freedom to control my schedule. This enables me to spend time with my children, and that makes me happier than anything. I enjoy being my own boss and having complete control over my work. Not only am I able to use my artistic abilities to create whatever content I want, but I ultimately control my own destiny. As someone who grew up in a very tough environment, I have developed a mindset to become better each day. My drive and desire to always improve is what has taken me to where I am today, and it will help me continue to excel.

4. What challenges did you face when starting your business? More specifically, what challenges did you face when entering your profession?

In my opinion, the hardest part about starting any business is making a strong first-impression and forcing your way into the market as a competitor. So many businesses begin and fail very quickly because they are unable to make a lasting impression and capture the eyes of consumers. In my profession, this is also the case. I had to be extremely consistent, creative, and innovative to not only build a fanbase, but to retain my fans as well. Many of these things never change, as you must continue to be consistent, innovative, and aware of changing trends in your industry. One example of how I differentiated myself from others in my profession was when I created multiple alter-egos to attract fans from all different markets. This was something new at the time that developed into a popular trend. Another thing I focused on (and still do) is the quality of my content. I try to create the highest quality content available to share with my fans. To do this, I hired a professional director/editor to help bring my visions to life.

5. Mariza, thank you so much for joining us today. Where can readers keep up with you online?

Thank you for having me! The best place for readers to keep up with me online is on my Instagram. Make sure to say hi!