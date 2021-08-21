Prometheus Worley: “Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On The Top”

Prometheus Worley is the CEO of Hampton Court Press, one of Plainfield New Jersey’s newly emerging hybrid Book Publishing firms. A hybrid publishing firm /Film & Music production studio, Hampton Court Press publishes Paperbacks, eBooks, Audiobooks, Commercial Voiceovers, and International Digital Marketing Videos.

Q1. Hello Sir, can you please introduce yourself? Readers would love to know more about you.

ANSWER: Hello everyone, I’m Prometheus Worley, an Environmentalist and Sustainability Specialist by trade. For the most part, I own/run several businesses as well as a Consulting business that allows me to share my time between the United States and Europe. My passions include Climate Activism, Philanthropy, Fine Art & Antiques, Hiking, Backpacking, Meditation, Yoga, and international cultures.

​

I simply adore literature in all its forms, especially literature from different parts of the world. When I am not working on a project, traveling, or visiting Monasteries, Temples, Art Auctions, or galleries, you will likely find me and my family of 5 hiking, backpacking and /or restoring vintage Victorian properties. Currently, my family and I are restoring the beautiful historical landmark Maison de Pillars, located within the Van Wyck Brooks Historical District of Plainfield, New Jersey.

Q2. What were the key challenges you faced while writing your new book ‘Wisdom From The World’s Greatest Gurus’?

ANSWER: Where do I begin…Lol. Well, I’d have to say simply finding the time to read, research, write drafts, and effectively go over them, while being a full time Dad with two teenage twins and a rambunctious adorable Autistic 5-year-old was quite the challenge in and of itself, when I initially began working on the book back in 2019. When the global pandemic hit last year, all activities, writing, etc. for both myself as well as my wife came to a screeching halt, as we had to frantically rush all over the place to try to get our children safely out of Italy (they were in the middle of a year-long study abroad program), when the global-wide lockdowns began. Terms like hectic, unbelievable, and surreal cannot quite fully capture the rollercoaster of uncertainty that we as a family were experiencing as 2020 progressed into 2021. And my writing projects, the current book as well as several others I’m simultaneously working on, simply had to take a brief hiatus while my family and I adjusted to the new ever-present COVID reality.

Q3. What is the book about?

ANSWER: In a nutshell, it’s mainly about slowing down and making the time to contemplate some of the most profound insights regarding life, made by some of the wisest contemporary sages known today.

Q4. What are some key points within the book you want readers to remember?

ANSWER: Excellent question!!!

Success, failure, good times as well as bad all have their seasons throughout our lives. The thing to remember is that these moments are both temporary as well as key opportunities to learn from. Every end contains the seeds for a new beginning. Sometimes pain is part of the process in order for growth, prosperity, and exciting new adventures to flourish abundantly within your life. You can truly change your life and have it go in the direction you want If you’re willing to: step back and take the time to seriously think about your thoughts, examine everything within your environment, more importantly examine and filter everything you allow to inhabit your psychological space. Infuse your life with positive things, positive people, and most of all positive energies. Universal energies are “real” and we all have the innate ability to tap into them. We (all of Humanity) are connected on multiple levels to each other as well as to each other on a much grander cosmic scale. We are a family…a family called Humanity, regardless of race, creed, color, and all social, economic, and culturally constructed differences.

Q5. What books or authors have most influenced your own writing?

ANSWER: Awesome question!!.. There’s quite a long list of authors from all over the world whose works I’ve read and greatly admired, but the immediate ones that come to mind are J.Krishnamurti, Mooji, Sadhguru, Mirra Alfassa, Bae Suah, Pema Chodron, Zora Neale Hurston, Ernest Hemingway, James Baldwin, Jack Kerouac, Cornel West, Rumi, Camille Paglia, Seneca, Oscar Wilde, Virgina Woolf, Thich Nhat Hanh, Montaigne, Ovid, Mary Shelley, Malcolm Gladwell, Jane Austen, Toni Morrison, Albert Camus, Simone de Beauvoir, and Rabindranath Tagore.

Q6. How long did it take you to write ‘Wisdom From The World’s Greatest Gurus’ book?

ANSWER: Back in the Fall of 2019 I briefly worked off and on the book. I had drafted a 490 page manuscript by Spring 2020, but ended up cutting approximately 160 pages from it on the advice of my Copy Editor who also just happens to be my loving partner and wife Tracy de Rushe Worley.

Q7. Tell us about the process of coming up with the book cover and the title ‘Wisdom From The World’s Greatest Gurus’?

ANSWER: Well, for many years I had read the various works of the wise sages I mention within the book (Sadhguru, Gurmukh, Mooji, Ram Dass, Yogananada, Mirra Alfassa, Gurumayi, and J.Krishnamurti), as well as, had read The Bhagavad Gita, The Yoga Sutras of Patanjali, The Mahabharata, Dhammapada, The Tao Te Ching and various other books on ancient wisdom from cultures all around the world. So, the title just seemed to evolve organically as a result from all that reading. And since both my wife and I highly regard the concept of Shiva /Shakti (Masculine & Feminine) divine energies being the creative catalyst for many of our successful joint ventures, using the image of the powerful Hindu God Lord Shiva just made sense to us.

Q7. What projects are you working on now?

ANSWER: Like I mentioned earlier, I’m currently working on several other paperback titles as well as the audio version of “World’s Greatest Gurus”. What’s crazy and exciting is that I’m also simultaneously creating episodes for my Amazon Alexa Daily Wisdom briefings and our (soon-to-be released) Podcast series “Literature & Life”, as well as filming a “Behind-The-Scenes” studio production reality TV show for our European marketing partners. Our home has literally become a buzz of activity over the last couple of weeks.

Q8. On what platforms can readers find ‘Wisdom From The World’s Greatest Gurus’ book to buy?

ANSWER: Amazon, Google Books, Hampton Court Press (www.hampton-court-press.com)