Progress is impossible without change – DJ Ankit Rohida

Evolving is one important aspect of every individual to succeed in the long run. Irrespective of having any work or not, Ankit Jaipal Rohida aka DJ Ankit Rohida has always welcomed the idea of newness. In his young career, DJ Ankit Rohida has worked with some well-known names from Bollywood like Pritam Chakraborty, Boman Irani, Urvashi Rautela and Chunky Pandey. DJ Ankit Rohida further said that music runs in his veins, and during all this time, he will prepare himself and come back stronger with various new editions of remixes and sound beats.

If you’re serious about experiencing success in work and in life, you’ve likely got a list of goals you’re striving to achieve. You may have even set yourself time frames and mapped out a plan outlining the steps you need to take to reach the finish line says Ankit Jaipal.

There will be times when you will get lucky, and there will be natural spikes of growth and development. However, keen introspection and progressive mastery of the knowledge in your field of choice are key factors to gaining positive momentum.

Ankit says success looks different to everyone – and what it means to you is determined by not only your goals, but also your expectations. For example, if you’re a recent graduate, gaining an entry-level finance role in a top firm would certainly feel like a success as your expectations at that point would likely be to find a stable, well-paid job in a finance company with opportunities. But after you’ve been in your position for a couple of years, your expectations will probably change, and you’ll start aiming higher.

Let me say it again. Everything good comes from change. Growth is inevitable in our world, in our life. Every day we’re evolving, every day we are changing. And our latter days are meant to be better than our former days. That means that as we are evolving and changing, we only have good. We only have better to look forward to through and after our process of change.

Look at change as being something that is good, something that is bringing in better, bringing in blessings, and allow change to empower you not only in your daily life, but make that perspective a lifestyle says Ankit.

If you are intimidated by change, you are not alone. Some people thrive on change. They look at it as a new challenge or adventure. Other people, probably most people, fear change. They fear that it will disrupt their routine and the normalcy of life. Like it or not, change is inevitable in both your personal and professional life. There is no doubt about it, some changes aren’t fun. But there are many changes that are beneficial to you and those changes will help you grow he quoted.