Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Profound nature connection happened with four easy steps

How shifting focus and attention reduced heart rate, eased breathing and enhanced joy

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Profound nature connection happened with four easy steps
Profound nature connection happened with four easy steps

I’ve noticed I can go for a walk one day feel amazing, inspired and free yet other days I return still stressed and worried my friend shared while sipping her coffee. 

Happened to me last week walking up the mountain.

Gasping for breath I stepped aside letting someone whiz up the path. Acutely aware my post lockdown body is slightly heavier and less fit than before, I looked around. Beautiful bush and birdsong enveloped me. How in my puffed climbing state had I missed it? 

Einstein said to look deep into nature and then you will understand everything better.

Words of wisdom from a nature based training at a local park gently came to mind.  We were asked to really connect and notice ways the bush impacts on all aspects of life.

With the intention of complete presence I walked toward a stand of trees.  Shifting my awareness from the joy of children playing in fallen leaves I felt a difference on my skin. Almost as if the atmosphere was changing.

It was as if I was entering a parallel version of the path I’d wandered for years. I could feel and sense energy shifting from plant to plant in a variety of hues and vibrations, all wrapped in an essence of peace and Love. 

My body seemed to absorb information in a different way, my skin and heart in particular. As if a magical world that exists all the time was opening up to me.  As I walked through different trees the energy changed and I paused to change mine. I could sense the plants “reading me” and choosing what to share.  

Then two people ran past me. I was stunned as I “saw” them encased in a big bubble filled with the chatter of their conversation and the problems they shared.  Caught up in their “stuff” they didn’t see me or sense the trees stretching towards them offering Love, healing, and information.  

    abbas khan 2

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How a profound nature connection happened with four easy steps

    by Joss Tennent
    Community//

    Nature is Us

    by Indira Anantha Krishnan
    Community//

    Pam Victor: “Be in Nature”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.