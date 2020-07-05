Professional Projecting: It’s a Thing; and it’s Growing

No one enjoys being on the receiving end of someone ‘projecting’ worry, criticism, superiority, narcissism or judgement. We encounter this in our personal lives on the regular, and fear embedded within the projecting happening even on the nightly news is something more of us should be aware of, and have boundaries to prevent it’s wear and tear on our mental, emotional and even physical wellness and health.

Enter: Covid-19, political and racial unrest, burgeoning unemployment and divisiveness and ‘you should be doing this, that, and this too!” < everywhere when socializing in person and online. Projection is everywhere, and while it’s growing in our wider world to an inescapable degree, which is a true danger to our health, it’s being discovered more and more in the workplace as well. Since today’s workplace in in larger part than ever, remote, it’s hitting you at home while you work, too.

So, what is it? It’s when you receive a communication either directly, voice-to-voice, or by digital communication like an email, text or another digital workplace area that is accessed sometimes not only by you – but by your whole work team. (I know, I know – never, ever kosher) Which is minimally an indirect shaming, depending on the tone of that written word that everyone has the displeasure of bearing witness to. When that communication is imbued with judgement, criticism, egoism, superiority or a more overt shaming, with the volume level of pressure, rebuke and stress turned way up.

“Michael, you are NEVER to send an email to the client without passing it through me first. Don’t you know yet that MY eyes must receive everything first? And if you do not receive a written reply from me, you MUST TEXT me!” So, this is a lighter version, however to receive this from a superior in your workplace, it’s hostile, condescending and highly pressurized. To do this in an area where other coworkers will see it is inexcusable. This, is ‘professional projecting.’ It’s hallmark is that the sender or writer, is under stress or pressure themselves whatever the reasons may be, and they are using that and targeting you instead because subconsciously it ‘feels’ like they’ve unloaded it as their responsibility or fault, and placed it squarely onto you.

Today, the reasons are plenty for any superior in the workplace or your coworkers to feel stress, pressured or worried about their job security, work performance, ability to feed their families and not to become homeless. Sadly, these people have breaking points as we all do, and their ability to manage the pressures in the workplace today may be thinning. Projecting their frustration or stress onto you or others in your workplace is becoming more and more common.

The dangers of being either the projector or projectee are very real. Addictions are growing, suicides and suicide attempts are rising as well. Stress-involved illnesses, and even domestic violence are even increasing. It is harder than ever to minimize stress, given today’s worldwide challenges and uncertainties, making it harder to be and to stay well – mind, body or spirit.

The fix, for them:

Take quiet time every day, especially when frustrations, anger, worry or pressure are taking hold of your senses.

Before hitting send, walk away. Take deep breaths. Have a snack.

Ask yourself before sending or posting the communication; is it true – and only the truth? Is it aligned with our values as a company in it’s tone? Is this going to feel supportive, or as a harsh criticism, scolding or rebuke?

How would I feel to receive a communication like this, under the current circumstances? (For instance, is it known company-wide that conditions are precarious? Is the team motivated and confident? Do you even know the current temperature of morale or wellness of your staff or coworkers?)

Consider adding or prefacing your communication with, “to support your best work and efficiency as a valuable member of the team…”

The fix, for you:

Walk away from the communication before replying OR deciding on how you feel about it,

Take a few deep breaths, walk around, grab a snack, do something pleasurable,

Take away the tone that is feeling like the projection, then ask – what is this person actually saying or requesting? Maybe it’s simple beyond their tone, pressure or worry embedded throughout the communication,

Include in your reply, a tone that is calming, grounded and stable,

Consider asking if everything is OK, beyond the request or information. You may add, I feel the tone of this and it seems like there’s some frustration, pressure or stress – how can I support you differently?

This is how you can stay strong, grounded, secure and empowered, as well as in alignment with your highest good and greatest wellness, no matter what side of the work-coin you fall on.

More than ever, dear readers – kindness. At all times, kindness first. The world is in the middle of an enormous transition and it hurts. People are hurting, worried, feeling helpless and even worried about not losing their homes, electricity or meals to eat. If you’re communications are less than kind, just do not hit ‘send.’