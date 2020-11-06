Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Professional Basketball Trainer Jamil Abiad Helps Young Basketball Stars Understand the Importance of a Well-Balanced Life Amid Chaos

Jamil Abiad is an Under Armour Influencer, a coach and mentor, a motivational speaker, and a professional basketball trainer.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Jamil Abiad
Jamil Abiad

When Jamil Abiad talks to his students, he wants to make sure they understand that playing a good ball isn’t always enough. When you want to reach your full potential, it takes more than a good game. He helps take his players not only to the next level in their game but shows them how being a well-rounded individual can make an impact in their lives. If you want to play on his team, it means good grades, as well as volunteering during the season.

As a smart role model, mentor, professional trainer, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur, Jamil understands the need for your body and mind to be in sync. He brings this same philosophy to those he coaches, whether he’s coaching a team, involved in one of his camps or clinics, doing 1:1 coaching, or film breakdowns. This well-respected professional basketball trainer has made a name for himself in the Ottawa and Eastern Canada area and is doing his part to not only help kids thrive but make a difference in the world around them.

Today, with life challenging us at every turn, it’s important to understand that life is about more than simply you. He has strict requirements if you want to play on his team. His Team Believe helps serious players get to the next level, both in sports and in life.

To fuel your dreams, it takes the right type of mindset and hard work, which is why he requires his ballplayers to volunteer 20 hours during the season, as well as keep their grades up. The higher grades mean you have a better chance of playing for colleges and universities. He’s bringing a well-rounded approach to being not only a good ballplayer but also being the best that you can be in all areas of his students’ lives, so they can reach their full potential.

Jamil has been privileged to travel the globe, play professionally, and work with elite athletes, coaches, and top trainers. He brings his strong mindset and solid experience into everything he does, so he can coach his players with enthusiasm, energy, and a unique blend of his techniques to help players gain an edge.

You’ll also find him helping youth via his mentorship through NBYMP, a non-profit program that’s dedicated to helping youth under 19 both on the court and off. This program offers workshops, trainings, helps kids learn financial literacy, grow spiritual development, and understand sports psychology, along with so much more.

If you’d like to learn more about Jamil’s basketball clinics, camps, or coaching, you’ll find him at Jamil Abiad NL Fitness. If you’d like to learn more about his basketball team, Team Believe, find more information here.

    Boban John, Founder at CEO Medium

    Our mission is to bring to you the best stories about visionary entrepreneurs, the next generation of leaders that will inspire you to unlock your potential.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Take some “ME” time” With Charlie Katz & Anthony M. Drago

    by Charlie Katz
    Community//

    “Athletes are coachable”, With Dre Baldwin and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Community//

    “Stop paying attention to what other people are doing!”, With Dre Baldwin and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.