Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Productivity Tips For Consultants

For starters, set inbox times.

By
Gregg Jaclin - productivity tips for consultants

Those in the consulting industry know that time is money. Making the best use of your available time and maximizing your productivity can be difficult, but it is absolutely essential. Knowing where to start when it comes to improving your workflow may not come naturally, but there are plenty of tips available to help you get on the right track.

Set Inbox Times

Checking your email may feel productive, but the truth is, doing so frequently can actually hinder your productivity. In order to combat this wasted time, you should set specific times of the day for you to check your email. Rarely is the content of an email considered an emergency; the sender should be able to wait a few hours for a response. Limiting yourself to set hours can keep your mind focused on other important tasks and help you better organize your time.

Don’t Answer the Phone

Consultants spend much of their time on the phone connecting with clients, partners, and other professionals. However, the key aspect of these conversations should be that you, the consultant, schedules them. You may receive calls from other clients throughout the week, but you should prevent yourself from answering every call that comes your way. If their reason for calling is urgent, they will leave a voicemail or call back when you don’t answer. Taking control of your availability will help you stay on track.

Tackle Your Top Priority

If you have a big project that needs to be done, you may not want to work on such a daunting task first thing in the morning. However, doing so actually helps improve your productivity. Tackling the most important thing on your agenda right away will ensure that you don’t feel stressed later in the day and will also help keep your mind sharp. Even if you can’t complete the task right away, getting started on your top priority will ensure you are making the most of your time.

Optimize Your To-Do List

In addition to tackling your top priority, another helpful (albeit a bit controversial) productivity hack is simply editing your agenda to be more manageable and simple. The best way to do this? Delete a majority of the items on your daily agenda; or rather, push them back to another day. If they don’t need to be finished by the end of your current day, you can stand to delay them. Optimize your to-do list by prioritizing the tasks that are most deserving of your attention. Doing so will keep your mind clear and focused as you work to improve your day-to-day productivity.

This article was published on GreggJaclin.com

Gregg Jaclin Headshot Thrive Global

Gregg Jaclin, Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C.

Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently serves as the Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions.

What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis.

In addition to his professional work, Gregg is a passionate father and husband. He spends as much time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin, as he can; he has even coached a variety of their sports teams. Family is incredibly important to Gregg Jaclin, and he ensures that he is able to devote much of his time to his wife and their children.

Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. Visit his website for more information.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Ten Tips to Increase Work Productivity

by jane williams
//

5 Productivity Hacks for Today’s Business Leaders

by Matt Shealy
//

6 Productivity Tips from Top Business Leaders

by Pooja Hoffman

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.