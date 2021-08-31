Productivity Tips for Business Leaders

It is commonly said that time is money in the business world, and business leaders are always interested in increasing productivity. A recent article on the Hive website provides business leaders with these 14 tips from other business leaders that can help them to boost productivity.

Develop Priorities and Determine When Productivity Levels Are Highest

Whether it be early in the morning or mid-afternoon, there are certain times when people tend to accomplish more than at other times. By establishing priorities and determining when the most productive periods are, workloads can be adjusted to get the jobs done.

Maximize Communication, But Limit Time With Emails

Keeping lines of communication open can improve peoples’ attitudes, which can lead to increased productivity. Spending too much time reading emails, however, can be counter-productive and a big waste of time.

Proper Rest and Making Plans Are Essential

While getting enough sleep is very important for maintaining proper energy levels, it also helps to improve cognitive performance and decision-making. When making plans, it is best to remain flexible because various factors can change circumstances.

Regular Self-Appraisals and Utilizing Technology

At the end of every workweek, it can be quite useful to review the productivity level of each day. It can then be determined if tasks have been performed efficiently and if they could be done better with the use of more or better technology.

Avoid Distractions and Procrastination

Productivity can be significantly increased when distractions such as emails, phone calls, and social media concerns are temporarily ignored. One of the most common reasons for a lack of productivity is procrastination, and special efforts should be taken to avoid putting things off.

Be Consistent and Do One Job at a Time

Setting a routine wherein certain tasks are tackled at specific times can help to get the tasks done quickly and well. Instead of starting multiple projects simultaneously, it is usually more productive to focus on one.

Regularly Establish Realistic Objectives and Tie-Up Loose Ends

Setting daily goals that are significant yet not too large in scope keeps things moving in the right direction. Having unfinished projects on hand can squash motivation, so they should be done as soon as possible.