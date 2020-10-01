Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Productive Questions to Ask Yourself Each Morning

Mornings are the perfect time for contemplation and mapping out your day. Unfortunately, most people spend it checking their phones for social media updates or upvoting memes and funny comments. You should instead use your morning time wisely by asking yourself these four productive questions: What Should You Work On Today? Emphasize on the word […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Productive Questions to Ask Yourself Each Morning - Ralph Arza

Mornings are the perfect time for contemplation and mapping out your day. Unfortunately, most people spend it checking their phones for social media updates or upvoting memes and funny comments. You should instead use your morning time wisely by asking yourself these four productive questions:

What Should You Work On Today?

Emphasize on the word “today” to narrow down possible answers. Ask yourself what’s the one thing worth focusing on and exhausting your time and resources towards achieving before the day ends. By framing this common question like so, you’ll arrive at what’s important and weed out tasks that give you no sense of purpose or motivation.

How Do You Feel?

A personal self-check is an excellent mental health exercise to do once in a while or better yet, every morning. Most people train themselves to wake up to an automated, almost robotic routine of grooming, eating breakfast, and checking emails. Few people carve out time in the morning to check how they are doing mentally and emotionally. Ask yourself how you feel – do you feel content with life? Or are you perhaps burnt out from your job?

What Can You Do Better Today?

To answer this question, you need to assess what you did yesterday and identify the actions or thoughts that you regret wasting time on. Doing this mental exercise encourages you to learn from past mistakes. This also intentionally brings to light something you regret before it randomly pops into your head later and derails your focus and train of thought.

How Can You Challenge Yourself Today?

Personal growth cannot happen if you do not step out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself. Every day, do something different that you wouldn’t have done yesterday. You can be surprised by what you know or can do if you step out of your comfort zone. This can be as simple as trying a new breakfast food or striking up a conversation with a coworker you haven’t talked to before.

Asking yourself the right questions at the right time can bring clarity and guidance as to what you should work towards and do throughout the rest of the day. For this morning exercise to work, be sure to answer truthfully and precisely. Self-awareness is key.

Ralph Arza, Founder at Arza Consulting Group

Based in Miami, Florida, Ralph Arza is a distinguished community leader who cares deeply about serving others. Born in Santiago de Cuba, Ralph Arza’s family were forced to move to Florida in 1966 when Fidel Castro seized power and began a new life. While not an easy life change, having to leave everything his family had ever known behind left a lasting impression on Ralph’s life going forward. This experience taught Ralph that he needed to take advantage of the opportunities presented to him and try to make a difference in the world. After leaving Cuba, Ralph grew up just outside of the Orange Bowl in inner city Miami. Ralph would regularly attend practices and games in the Orange Bowl, which is how he came to develop a passion for the sport. 

 

In 1972, he even attended every single home game for the undefeated Miami Dolphins. When Ralph got older, he chose to play football at Miami Senior High, and his team eventually made it to the District Championship for the first time in over ten years. While attending Miami High, he met the woman he’d eventually marry - Eris Barrea. Ralph attended Beloit College in Wisconsin after graduating from Miami High in 1978 and played football there for one season before deciding to return back to Miami and attending Miami Community College.

 

After getting his start as a government teacher at Miami Senior High School, Ralph went on to become the school's Head Football Coach, through which he led his team to a number of victories and championships. From there, Ralph was elected to become the District 102 Representative in the Florida House of Representatives. He worked to improve education as the Chair of the PreK – 12 Education Committee as well as the Vice Chair of the Education Council. With his coaching experience, Ralph has continually aimed to ensure that students in the state of Florida have opportunities for quality education as well as personal growth. Ralph Arza worked with Jeb Bush to create Florida’s A+ program. This program was aimed at improving the standards in both middle and high schools within Florida’s counties. 

Ralph now works with local business owners and entrepreneurs in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to provide meaningful business solutions through his company, Arza Consulting Group.  Ralph will always believe in the power of education and has shown so throughout his years of service in the field. To learn more, visit Ralph Arza's website!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

6 Productivity Tips from Top Business Leaders

by Pooja Hoffman
Eddi Aguirre/Unsplash
Wisdom//

How to Create Your Perfect Morning Routine

by Eric Barker
productivity at work
Community//

13 Helpful Ways To Boost Productivity At Work

by Rauf Akram

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.