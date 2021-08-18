“Product and customer value proposition”, With Douglas Brown and Sherri Turpin of ZVRS and Purple Communications

Product and customer value proposition — understanding your customers’ needs through the customer’s lens and applying the right products to solve their business needs is not only a differentiator but a requirement for sustainable success.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women Leaders in Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sherri Turpin.

Sherri Turpin is CEO of ZVRS and Purple Communications (ZP), a leading provider of communications solutions, including video relay technology, and interpretation services for deaf and hard of hearing individuals. Proficient in American Sign Language, Sherri is committed to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion initiative and serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for New York School for the Deaf (NYSD) and the Foundation Board for the National Technical Institute for the Deaf (NTID). Under her leadership, ZP was recognized as a 2020 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, earning a score of 100% on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability: IN.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/b33a484124ef5a30dc50096fb715711e

ZVRS and Purple Communications provided this video interpreting this Q&A with Sherri Turpin in American Sign Language

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Approximately 16 years ago I met Chris Michalik, founder of Kinderhook Industries, a leading private investment firm based in New York. He was reviewing a subsidiary for acquisition. Through that process we built a relationship which continued through the years. I knew when we met that I aspired to be a leader of a Kinderhook portfolio company. For a few years we explored different business ventures and then in 2015 Chris approached me about ZVRS. In a lot of ways, the rest is history but like a lot of career path stories mine has not been a straight line. Technology has always been the common denominator but I’m not sure I would have ever planned for the private investment industry to lead me to the world of social impact and an opportunity to create greater communication access for the deaf and hard of hearing community. Thanks to Chris, it did and I have never looked back. Without question, the opportunity to lead ZVRS has changed my life in ways I never dreamed possible. The opportunity to come to work every day with the ultimate goal of helping to provide the same communications access for the deaf community that most of us who can hear take for granted each and every day has been both the most challenging and rewarding thing that I have ever done.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I only dream now in American Sign Language (ASL).

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was first considering this position, I knew how critically important it would be for me to try and learn ASL, to work to communicate with the deaf community in their own language. I committed to doing so, worked with a certified ASL instructor and while I am not yet fluent, I have made some good progress. I’m told that I am ASL proficient and I am very comfortable signing with others although my goal remains to be fluent one day. Not too long after I was named CEO of ZVRS, I was meeting with a group of our employees and used the wrong sign which — let’s just say — I cannot repeat here in this article — and quite significantly changed the context of our discussion. All I had to do was see the look on our employees’ faces and I knew. They were completely and generously forgiving, and I think appreciated my effort, but we all had a pretty good laugh. I knew acquiring fluidity in American Sign Language was going to take time and patience.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

One thing most people know about me is that I like to move very very fast. When I first started as CEO at ZVRS, I was learning a lot about the deaf community and the issues they face. The more I learned the more I was frankly just shocked at the significant inequities that exist today for deaf and hard of hearing individuals, especially how wide the gaps are when it comes to some of the most fundamental communication access and services that have such significant impact on a person’s overall life and wellbeing. I’ve spent my entire career in technology, innovating and bringing new products to market at warp speed. I soon realized that the gaps were so significant here that I would likely not be able to innovate and change things as instantaneously as I desired. This realization was by far one of my toughest beginning leadership moments at ZVRS.

But, while I love nothing more than to move quickly, I am also not a quitter. My passion for this business — for the deaf community — outruns any of the challenges along the way, no matter how significant, and no matter how long it takes to overcome them.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Many people have supported me throughout my career but there is one person who was always there for me as a mentor, coach and most importantly a friend. She always believed in me, always knew that I could accomplish whatever I set my mind to, taught me to never give up but she departed from this earth too soon. She came into my life in my early twenties, left my life in my early fifties and there’s not a single day where her wisdom and her life lessons do not guide or inspire me. There’s not a single day where she does not make me a better person and a better leader.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I always say that attitude comes first. With the right attitude, anything and everything are possible — can’t and don’t are just not in my vocabulary I saw the impact that my positive attitude had as a leader navigating through the pandemic. Like it has for everyone, this unprecedented year delivered an abundance of my own life and work lessons, stretching my capacity for what’s possible with the right attitude.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

At our core, we are working every day to ensure equal communication access for deaf and hard of hearing individuals. This access — regardless of our language, signed or spoken — is a fundamental human and civil right. As part of this, a lot of our work entails educating hearing individuals who know little if anything about the deaf community and take for granted every day their access to fundamental and life-saving communications services. Things as fundamental as picking up the phone and getting a dial tone right away to call a family member; or hopping on Zoom to interview for your next job; or dialing 9–1–1 and getting an EMT who immediately knows where you are without having to say it. No one, not a single person, in our world today should find these services inaccessible or any “less than” their hearing friends, family and coworkers. This is beyond unacceptable, especially in today’s golden age of technology. This is the pain point that brings all of us to work at ZP each and every day, that drives our unwavering commitment to ensure that all of us regardless of hearing ability can enjoy full connectivity with family, friends, colleagues, teachers, doctors and so many others — a connectivity that is crucial to living our lives with full independence and enabling the vast contributions to our world by millions of deaf and hard of hearing individuals.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

By far our culture. Our people, their passion, their commitment, and our collective drive for Community First. Our dedicated team is truly the bedrock of our success and our distinction in the marketplace. Without question, I know that each and every employee wakes up every day focused 100 percent, 24/7 on Community First. There is no match for this, not even a close second. It is every leader’s dream to be surrounded by such amazing people and I am so fortunate and honored to be working alongside this great team.

Also, as a service company, we recognize that technology can be a powerful force in empowering our deaf and hard of hearing community. Since the launch of Video Relay Service (VRS) technology in the year 2000, ZVRS and Purple Communications have the proud distinction of being the first provider to offer this service nationwide (VRS allows those who use sign language to make calls to hearing individuals naturally and seamlessly in their own language). Accessibility is in our DNA and is driven by the passion and commitment of our employees. We have more than 2,800 members of our workforce and 72 percent of our non-interpreter workforce is deaf or hard of hearing. Together, they are truly the forward thinkers and innovators behind our technology, and I know firsthand the vast contributions deaf individuals can make for the benefit of us all.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! This is significant and if all goes well could truly be a game changer, not only for deaf and hard of hearing people, but for all of us. Right now the Federal Communications Commission is going through its 2021 ratemaking proceedings for Video Relay Service. Along with many other leaders and advocates, I have been very involved in this process, pushing for real change.

The FCC’s impending decision on this has the power for the first time ever to fulfill the original promise of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) established some 31 years ago: to provide a communications system for Americans who are deaf and hard of hearing that would be “functionally equivalent” to what hearing Americans take for granted. More than three decades following the ADA, functional equivalence for deaf Americans is still not the reality and this must change — today not tomorrow — it is past time!

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in Tech? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

Absolutely not. Status quo are two more words missing from my vocabulary. This is especially the case when it comes to having greater diverse representation in all business and industries, including ours. So, no, I’m not at all close to being satisfied when it comes to women in tech or women leadership in general. I think there are several things that need to happen.

I believe it starts first with women, with us. We first have to believe in ourselves, affirm our full potential, value our skillset, find our voice, and really step up, get uncomfortable and lean in.

Without question, societal and workplace biases and barriers remain, but — no matter how tough or out of our full control — change must start with us.

Mentorship also is key, to find other women leaders in tech and learn from them but also to not discount male mentors. I have spent my entire career in tech and a lot of my success through the years has come largely from the value and knowledge that I have been fortunate to gain through mentorship, several of whom have been men.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

While our industry is making some notable progress — I believe the largest barrier for women, no matter the industry, is lack of confidence — due in large part to the ongoing conscious and unconscious biases that remain in the world today. I do however believe progress is being made and that progress is directly correlated to how we (women) are taking control and transforming the paradigm. Accomplishments are being made by finding our confidence — standing firmly in who we are and what we have to offer. As women, we all need to embrace this more. When you lack confidence and trust in yourself you are not your best self — you don’t show up leading, you don’t show up with all your attributes seen and heard — confidence is the secret sauce.

As I said above, I believe mentorship is one of the most valuable resources for women in Tech and a good mentor will allow and provide the insight needed to find, sustain and leverage confidence. Once you own your confidence you will see change. Pay this forward to anyone who is willing to truly work on themselves — it is an amazing transformation to have and to see.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

If your business growth or leadership has become stagnant, do not look outward, look inward. Who is in your circle? Who are your mentors? Who are your advisors and coaches? Who is holding you accountable to change that paradigm? Change can only start with you. Executives also have to move from the quadrant of business as usual (this is typically where businesses become stagnant) and lead their business into the quadrant of transformation, break-through thinking and driving, leading extraordinary results. This brings increased risk, sure, but it is non-negotiable.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

I believe it’s important to know what sets you apart. In our industry, attracting customers comes from commitment to communication access and functional equivalence, and I think it all comes back to our Community First mantra. We sponsor a number of community events which allows us to have direct face to face interaction with our customers and learn what makes us their provider of choice. Like all customers, ours have unique needs and wants so, first and foremost, one of our core strategies is to keep engaging with our customers, keep engaging with our community, keep asking our customers — what is needed and we deliver. This is so important in an industry where technology is always evolving.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

Our customers are the core of our services and will always be our top priority. Over time, of course, products evolve, but our key focus always is an unrivaled commitment to building strong customer relationships. We know customers value experience so what ultimately makes and distinguishes our brand is not our products, but our people. Our customer service representatives and account managers are experts in what they do, they approach every customer with a personalized, warm welcome, engage to better understand customer needs and really listen for and resolve any issues or concerns.

Customer-centricity is key to fully map the motivations and needs of our today and tomorrow customers, but it is not enough to keep pace. We need to anticipate and evaluate our customers’ next moves. I believe this forward-thinking is what led to our newest innovation called sivo® which is a new real-time solution that allows deaf and hearing individuals to see each other while on a video call whether they are on the go, at home or work. Both the deaf and hearing person can also see the video interpreter and the interpreter can also see both the deaf and hearing individual. This unique three-way solution with real-time video interpreters makes the conversation more open, transparent and barrier free for all.

We proactively seek customer feedback to ensure we understand their needs, experiences and pain points. Connecting with our customers to gather this feedback offers another important benefit — it makes them feel that you really do value them and are committed to resolving their issues. This also establishes trust, one of the most crucial ingredients for lasting customer success. Our customers play a key role in defining and shaping our products and services which is what makes them unique and market competitive.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

At the risk of oversimplifying this, I believe that customer churn or, conversely, customer acquisition and retention, is dictated almost entirely by one thing: business/customer relationships — how good or bad they are. Of course you have to have quality service and products but it’s just human nature for people to buy from and stay with people they like. This is such a basic fundamental reality of all businesses but too often it gets lost or overlooked. Relationships will always drive customer choice. If you’re challenged by customer churn, you have to take a deep look first into your customer relationships.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

Agility — all tech companies must be nimble and agile, throughout their entire organization — technology is constantly and rapidly evolving. The only way to meet customer demands today is by being nimble and agile. This is especially fundamental to long-term success.

Speed to market — fast execution is key to staying competitive in today’s tech world and that mindset must come from the right leadership and be rooted in your organization’s culture.

Product and customer value proposition — understanding your customers’ needs through the customer’s lens and applying the right products to solve their business needs is not only a differentiator but a requirement for sustainable success.

Relationship management internally and externally — to reiterate, people do business with people they like. You gain, retain or lose customers based on relationships.

And to me the most important and one that is overlooked far too often — caring for your employees — when you care for your employees, they will care for your customers.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

True functional equivalence and equal communications access for all. Period.

Increasing access and opportunity for people with disabilities is a “must mission” of every company, benefitting all of us. I often tell our employees that as forward-thinking innovators, we are here to support the company in achieving this goal. Accessibility and inclusion impact everyone. Hiring and developing employees with disabilities can only strengthen teams, performance and innovative thinking. With the right accommodations, every deaf and hard of hearing individual can contribute to the success of the company’s mission and core values and bring innovative solutions to your products and services. My experience with individuals with disabilities is that they rise to challenge, think outside the box and bring innovative solutions to products and services.

So, yes, functional equivalence and equal communications access for all. Today, not tomorrow.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Andy Jassy, newly named CEO of Amazon. Amazon is setting new standards for accessibility, and I have been inspired by Amazon’s commitment since I started. Meeting Andy would be an honor — discussing the landscape that has been built by Amazon but also discussing the future of accessibility for all. Every day Amazon is transforming the way people access information and, with their ongoing work to identify, support and hire deaf talent, they are raising the bar, a great example for so many other businesses to follow.

Our world has a long way to go on this front, but Amazon is a true leader in creating a more inclusive world. I look forward to our continued partnership with Amazon and all our many businesses partners who are deeply committed to accessibility for all. A goal of mine has always been to bring these highly influential leaders and companies together, standing together, breaking down barriers, bridging 2 worlds (deaf and hearing) and once and for all create an inclusive workplace for all to succeed.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!