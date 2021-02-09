Prodigal Poet Super Bowl Super Star

Like Aretha Franklin whose songs become the narrative for the Civil Rights movement for African Americans and women rights in the 60’s. Amanda Gorman’s poems have become a symbol of hope… the heartbeat of movements for change.

Living an important moment in the Black Lives movement the largest social movement in the United States; Poet Amanda Gorman invited by the NFL to deliver the LV Super Bowl’s first-ever pre-game poem honoring captains. .

The Super Bowl LV marked a historic moment for women in general as the National Football League engaged it’s first female referee.

In an era where artistry such as fashion, music and literature are being informed by the Black experience, the NFL made an influential statement recognizing its impact beyond the game by supporting black artistry. An extraordinary line up of talent joined Gorman, with The Weeknd’s Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show and Grammy award-winning musician H.E.R. performing ‘America the Beautiful’ before Super Bowl LV.

Becoming a nationwide sensation for her poem, The Hill We Climb, which was partly inspired by the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Gorman described the U.S. as “a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished,”.

Gorman stated, she ‘strives to bring poetry into places where we least expect it, so … it can heal us and kind of resurrect us’. After her President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day poetry performance went viral the 22-year-old made history when she became the first poet to ever recite a poem for a Super Bowl, her goal of bringing poetry to places where least expected was achieved, participating in the historical record of it in a juxtaposition with one of the largest sporting event in the world

In shaping the future landscape and the narrative in a world of expectation and isolation, the first line of Gorman’s poem celebrates common courage, “Today we honor our three captains, for their actions and impact in a time of uncertainty and need. They’ve taken the lead, exceeding all expectations and limitations, uplifting their communities and neighbors as leaders, healers, and educators,”.

Amanda Gorman Super Bowl LV

Gorman’s poetry is woven with purpose; that purpose to help people, and to shed a light on issues that have far too long been in darkness.

When writing the inauguration poem, Gorman realized her personal brand impact was to write a poem that is worthy of a new chapter in the nation. Her vital contribution as the latest inspiring young artist in the ‘Black Renaissance’ movement afforded her the TIME’s magazine cover being interviewed by the former First Lady Michelle Obama, discussing ‘Unity With Purpose.’ in the context of art, identity and optimism.

The pandemic saw sports greats such as Serena Williams and #Emmanuel Acho and celebrity artists Rihanna, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Solange and other African American brands at the peak of their creative powers responding to the world around them as they became more introspective and this reflected in their craft and posts.

Amanda Gorman captivated the world when she read her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony however, many have been impressed with her brand vision and identifying herself as a voice of a generation. Gorman commented, “There comes this knowledge and this faith that I was made for this moment. To have space in such a public and important event where that youth and that generation can have a voice.”

Focusing on what’s important while maintaining a positive mindset seemed to be the theme of #Superbowl 2021, where #TomBrady and the #TampaBayBuccaneers defeated the #KansasCityChiefs. This theme also ran into the #SuperbowlCommercials2021, illustrated by #Serenawilliams with #PeytonManning and #AnthonyDavis singing Happy in the latest #Michelob Ultra commercial.

Jump the Q’s complimentary Brand Journal and Blueprint [email protected] captures the valuable branding blueprint for success this individuals have applied to become an inspirational brand.

Read more related articles:



Iconic legend Tom Brady: Branding Lessons on Longevity and Success

Serena Williams: Iconic Sports Stars Branding Strategy