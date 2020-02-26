How This FemCare Leader Manages His Energy Inside and Outside the Office

In the fall of 2019, while many employees returned to work on the heels of a rejuvenating summer, Hesham Tohamy, V.P. of P&G’s North America FemCare, was healing from a bout of burnout.



Tohamy, who’s been with P&G for over 20 years, had had an active year. He moved more than 7,000 miles to the United States from China, where he was the V.P. of Greater China FemCare. As if the transition across the world wasn’t eventful enough, half of Tohamy’s personal items were lost in transit due to a typhoon. He had to buy a new home upon arrival and re-learn how to drive a car. There was a new customer environment to grasp, nuances between the American and Chinese consumer bases to understand, and relationships to be built with internal and external stakeholders. Plus, he was ensuring the well-being of his 84-year-old father, who was stuck in Egypt waiting for his visa to process.



Yet the magnitude of these experiences isn’t what caused Tohamy’s well-being to suffer; it was less about everything he had to do, and more about what he wasn’t doing. “The burnout I experienced was caused by stress that made me ‘crisis-manage,’ and I didn’t include my health and exercise routine within that crisis management,” he says. “Once I reassessed the situation and took measures to rectify it, the burnout disappeared within a couple of months.”



In his Thrive Questionnaire, Tohamy shares his strategies for continuing to prioritize his well-being — from how he course-corrects from stress to the ways he creates space for interpersonal connections at work.



What’s the first thing you do when you get out of bed?

I drink two glasses of water: one glass with two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, and a second glass with one squeezed lemon.



What gives you energy?

Exploring art galleries or museums, walking outside, or doing a 10-minute meditation when I wake up. At work I get a ton of energy by connecting and catching up with the wonderful human beings and leaders in my organization. I also get energy when I give trainings or speak publically at P&G. I love to share, inspire, listen, and learn in these encounters.



What’s your secret life hack?

I have two. Having a color-coordinated closet, and keeping pre-washed, pre-chopped, portioned vegetables and proteins in small containers in my fridge to reduce daily cooking and meal prep to five to 10 minutes.



Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

My relationship with my phone is healthy on most days. It does sleep with me, but I have good boundaries. For example, on my private phone, notifications are always turned off, with no exception. On my work phone, my phone is turned off from 6:30 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. For emergencies/crisis, people know to call me or SMS me on my private phone.



When was the last time you felt you failed and how did you overcome it?

When I ignored my health, put on 35 pounds, and stopped spending time on things I enjoyed during my first nine months in the U.S. I was achieving great business results and getting wonderful recognition for how fast and effective my start-up was, and for the significant and broad impact I was making. But I realized I wasn’t as balanced as I would like in my work-life integration. I overcame it by jump-starting my “healthy self” by going on a two-week hiking bootcamp last July, maintaining healthy habits (physical and mental) after the bootcamp, spending more time with family and friends who put things in perspective, and declaring 2020 the “year of me.” The hope is that it will guide me to do things that are “good for me.”



Name a book that changed your life.

There’s multiple. But related to this topic: You Can Heal Your Life by Louise L. Hay.



You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

I take the time to breathe, think, or go for a quick walk by myself outside. I may also casually drop by one of our workspaces. I like to catch up with junior team members who may have just joined the company or my team.



Fill in the blanks: People think I/I’m _______, but really I/I’m ______.

People think I “have to have the highest standards all the time,” but really I “am guided by what standards are needed to win and sustain that win.”



Tell us about a small change you have made in your life to improve your sleep. What did you do, how long did it take until it became effective, and how you sustain this habit?

Going for a long walk with my dog and going to bed no later than 10:30 p.m. This habit took about a month to become effective, and I sustain it by making it autopilot, like a Microstep. For example, I get fresh air and some exercise/movement each day by linking it to my “dog walk,” and I schedule my dinner at the same time every day.



Tell us about a small change you have made in your life to improve the way you connect with others.

At work, I reserve more time for 1:1s — especially between 7:30 and 9:00 a.m. We’re also launching a “know and grow” day every quarter, where everyone in my organization (including myself) devotes the day to 1:1s. No meetings are scheduled on this day. While these 1:1s already happen, doing it on the same day that has no meetings removes any conflict for people, elevates our collective accountability, and gives us time to nurture, support, and grow our personal connections at work.



In my personal life, I’ve started to make calls on my way to work. The time difference for me is such a barrier. Making calls while driving to work is something to look forward to, and it also eliminates the time barrier. I also have “dad day,” half a day per week I go out with my dad for fun, drinks, and food.



What was the biggest turning point in your life?

I’ve had two big turning points in my life. The first was deciding with courage where I want to live, how I want to live, and what values I want to live by. As a result, I immigrated on my own to Canada. I made the decision at 23 years old and landed in Canada at 25 years old with no family, no friends, and no support to start a new life. The second turning point was losing my mom suddenly three years ago. I’ve turned that loss into a calling to live life more purposefully, and to cherish the finite moments I have with my 84-year-old dad. I only have one photo hanging in my bedroom, and it’s of my mom when she was 15 years old. It’s a symbol of her presence and a reminder of that calling to live with meaning.



What brings you optimism?

Gratitude. And also feeling the positive energy and “can do” attitude of my FemCare family. It gives me goosebumps because they remind me that we are able to achieve anything we set our mind to and overcome anything hardship we face together. That is why we call our culture “Femtastic.”



What’s your personal warning sign that you’re depleted?

Not getting enough “deep sleep” for multiple days in a row, lower back ache or neck/shoulder stress, having less patience overall.



When you notice you’re getting too stressed, what do you do to course correct?

Take time out, get away for the weekend. Get a 90-minute massage. Listen to relaxing or meditation music everyday (on my way to work).



Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.” —Maya Angelou



What advice would you give your younger self about reducing stress?

Worry much, much, much less. Don’t waste your life worrying about things that will never happen.