FemCare Leader’s Winning Strategy for Conquering Meetings and Email

A guiding force for Hesham Tohamy, V.P. of North America FemCare, and his team is that they’re not just making products, they’re working to create real impact in the world. “My team takes our purpose of helping girls be more confident and women live life without limit to heart every day,” he says. But that commitment comes with its own pressures and challenges. “Because our purpose is so pervasive in everything we do, and because my team holds themselves personally accountable to bringing this purpose to life,” Tohamy notes, “they also put so much pressure on themselves to live up to it.”



Pressure itself isn’t necessarily a bad thing. (The stress felt in a high-performance workplace can actually make us smarter and stronger.) But when pressure to do our best is coupled with what Tohamy calls “capacity drainers” — think unclear priorities and institutionalized distractions — and no strategies to deal with them, our well-being and productivity can get compromised.



As a leader, Tohamy is committed to helping his team “question the status quo of workplace habits, behaviors, processes, and expectations that get in their way.” These habits, for instance multitasking during a meeting instead of just declining the invitation, are deeply ingrained into our work psyche. Tohamy has stepped up to be, as he puts it, “a catalyst for whatever change is needed.”



Read on for the two biggest “capacity drainers” Tohamy has battled, and to learn actionable Microsteps — small, science-backed steps we can take to make immediate changes in our daily lives — to overcome them.

Capacity Drainer #1: Inefficient emailing

It’s no secret that many of the emails we receive are pretty pointless, containing no clear call to action for the recipient. In fact, according to a survey from Dan Ariely, Ph.D., a professor of psychology and behavioral economics at Duke University, people asked to assess the last 40 emails they’d gotten said a full third were not worthy of reading at all. In addition to being a time-suck, there’s also the chance that email may not be the best vehicle to deliver your message. As one study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found, a live exchange is 34 times more likely to be met with a positive response than one that happens over email.

No stranger to this capacity drainer, Tohamy has developed an impactful way to deal with emails — and it’s a strategy his entire P&G team is familiar with. “I have strict ‘no email’ time zones: from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and on weekends. Emergencies are handled with SMS or phone calls that my leadership team and anyone else in my organization can make,” he says. “My boss and peers know that I will only reply to emails that require: A) a decision, B) my pre-alignment for action, or C) issue resolution. I do not waste time replying to emails that are not critical or don’t have an urgent ‘action.’”

The only exception Tohamy makes to this rule is to periodically recognize people over email for outstanding results. “Even then, people know I have a very high bar. I’ll give the recognition in public or in person more than I’ll give it over email — so when a recognition email does come, the recipient feels that they’re ‘extra special,’” he says.

Thrive Microstep:

Every day turn one email exchange into a phone call or in-person conversation.

When you interact with co-workers beyond just your inbox, you’ll collaborate more effectively and creatively.

Capacity Drainer #2: Meeting fatigue

“We are an inclusive culture,” Tohamy says about his FemCare team, “but that does not mean everyone should be in meetings. Most of us spend about one to two hours a day in meetings that we’re not critical to.”

Employees worldwide spend an average of one full day a week in meetings, and 51 percent say the meetings are useless to them, according to a survey of 3,000 global workers. Tohamy concedes that inviting extra people to meetings is likely an instinct rooted in altruism: More people equals more voices, more diversity.

But more is not always merrier. Meetings with over 10 people are typically counterproductive, Robert Sutton Ph.D., a professor of management science at Stanford University, told Thrive.

Tohamy recommends designating one person as the point of accountability for a project. This person will represent the team at large, and will be responsible for communicating any key decisions made in the meeting.

If you’re the organizer, making sure meetings start on time, setting an agenda, and removing distractions (like technology) are all ways to increase your meeting’s productivity.

Thrive Microstep:

Make at least one meeting each day device-free.

You’ll be more focused, engaged, and productive, and your team will be more creative without distractions from phones and computers.