Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Wisdom//

The 3 Questions Hesham Tohamy Asks Himself to Get Unstuck

FemCare leader’s simple strategy for managing a full plate — and making a “priority call.”

By

When the hierarchy of priorities on a person’s to-do list feels unclear, it’s easy to slip into a sort of task paralysis, where we’re unsure of what to do first — so we don’t do much at all. 

Hesham Tohamy, V.P. of North America FemCare, shared with Thrive his simple strategy for managing a full plate. When faced with the feeling of “Where do I begin?,” Tohamy makes what he calls a “priority call.” With the help of his team and his managers, he asks himself these three questions to get unstuck and move forward: 

  • What are the most critical “first things first” tasks, responsibilities, or decisions? 
  • What decisions, obstacles, or tensions can only I remove? What can be delegated?
  • What’s the worst thing that can happen if I decide I won’t or cannot do something? Can we/I/the business live with that?

By eliminating an item from our to-do list, delegating it to a capable colleague, or simply being OK with incompletions for the time being, we can lower our stress levels and focus on our actual priorities with greater creativity, productivity, and even joy. 

Thrive Microstep:

Declare an end to each workday, even if you haven’t completed every last thing on your to-do list.

Effectively prioritizing means being comfortable with incompletions and taking time to recharge.

Alexandra Hayes, Multimedia Reporter

Alexandra Hayes is a Multimedia Reporter at Thrive Global. Prior to joining Thrive, she was a middle school reading teacher in Canarsie, Brooklyn. In her free time, she enjoys writing fiction, perfecting her own version of Bucatini all'Amatriciana, and talking with her partner about nothing, and everything. She hopes to soon have a bulldog named Rigatoni (Toni for short).

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

10 Time Management Tips to Thrive in the 21st Century

by Shyam Ramanathan
Community//

10 Time Management tips for thriving in 21st Century

by Shyam Ramanathan
Wisdom//

Tim Ferriss Shares His 3-Part Plan for Overcoming Your Fears

by Alec Gewirtz

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.