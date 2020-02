If there’s one Thrive Microstep that Arianna Huffington recommends to everyone, it’s to charge your phone outside your bedroom. But for some executives on call to manage professional emergencies, this seems impossible. At the 2019 FemCare “Thrive On” offsite, Huffington shared her secret for managing emergencies at work while also getting a good night’s sleep: a flip phone.

Watch as Arianna explains the benefit of the the throwback in conversation with Hesham Tohamy: