Proclamations Of Love: Katsuhiko Nakagawa #Japan

When being in love, when needing that love, there are ways of saying it loud and boldly. Some people have a slow and poetic way. Others simply state it as it needs to be, and with a boldness to come. It doesn’t take long for love’s Divine to follow through. Some say there are rules to be followed. Of course, there are those rule breakers, who are brave enough to skip to greater heights. They could care less about the “script,” for proclaiming the gentility of love. For them, it’s all about getting straight to the point. So, let’s move!

There are many ways of establishing different methods for one’s own well-being, in the state of love. Then, there are those, who comprehend what it means to be guided into a different direction. As they glide into new territory, there is a wellness pattern to follow. One of such elixirs pertains to communication. It is important to be direct, and straight to the point. If you love someone, tell them.

For some, the very communication of love may be hard to do. It’s not an easy tasks. There are the hesitations. You are not sure of how they may feel. Will they reject you? Will you be mocked and teased? What is this person’s interpretation of things? How will such an individual comprehend if one’s words are true? Yes. Love is a risk. There are many risks to be taken. However, the truth remains that when it comes to love’s declaration, you have to take a chance.

There is an eloquent presence, when it comes to love. So often, many do not comprehend that. However, much of its eloquence is rooted in one’s ability to get to the point; saying how one feels. Truth is interwoven into it all. Now, you may get the jitters, and be shy when stating it. Nervousness kicks in, and you wonder if you have the courage, within you. It’s alright! Say it, anyway!

“I love you.” Ain’t nothin‘ more beautiful than being direct and straight to the point. In fact, when you are the most nervous, is when the truth comes out. Being nervous, in our conveying of truth, is when such words are the most powerful. Maybe, just maybe, they may have the impact, that we hope for. Move into a more humane light, and find those words, through the midst of a simple song!

Katsuhiko Nakagawa