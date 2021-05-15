“Problems are just mile markers”, With Douglas Brown and Michael Browning of Urban Air Adventure Park

Problems are just mile markers. On your journey toward seven figures, you will encounter countless problems and challenges. If you keep a perspective that these problems and challenges are just mile markers on the road to success, then you will have the grit and determination to solve them. Just remember that your competition will most likely have to cross the same mile marker, and if you can cross it before them or better than them, the problem or challenge could actually be a competitive advantage.

As a part of my series called “Five Strategies I Used to Grow My Business to Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael O. Browning Jr.

In 2011, Mr. Browning Founded Urban Air Adventure Parks where he currently holds the title of CEO. Through speed and innovation, Urban Air has become the nation’s premier full-service active family entertainment company offering safe, clean, affordable fun for all ages. As of Q1 2019, Urban Air has over 270 locations ramping to employ over 23,000 young adults and serve 48 million guests annually. Urban Air is on track to open 74 new locations in 2019 with another 70 starts which will open in 2020. Mr. Browning believes every guest has a story. Urban Air’s mission is to enhance the story through engaging atmospheres that leverage the combination of lighting, sound, attractions and a guest-centric staff.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always been interested in data and analytics. When I was in college I started a business out my dorm room that acquired consumer data and used it to project or predict buying patterns and behaviors, marketing channel consumptions, etc. I sold this company to a family office out of Santa Barbara, CA who then used my platform to start and expand numerous businesses. While on my travels for this family office, I came across a trampoline park. The business really intrigued me, and as I started to study it and run it through my data and analytics platform, I saw that it was a unique product offering that had scalability. I went back to Dallas and visited with my father who was a general contractor at the time, and I asked him if he could build a trampoline park if I put the business model and the design together. He said, “Absolutely,” so we were off to the races. We opened our first location in South Lake, Texas. Shortly thereafter, we opened up three more locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, and before we knew it, we had a nice little enterprise in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. People from all over the country would come into Dallas-Fort Worth to visit friends and family on the Holidays and frequent one of our locations. Over time we continued to get phone calls asking if we would franchise our concept. I’ve always considered myself an opportunistic entrepreneur, and as a result, the volume of calls pushed me in a direction to learn more about franchising. In 2016 we began franchising and quickly became one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country and named one of the top franchise concepts by Entrepreneur magazine.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

It is hard to choose one particular story from the thousands that have happened to me since I began the company, but in 2019 I was speaking at a conference and after my talk a man came up to me in the lobby and said, “Do you remember me?” I said, “Unfortunately I do not.” He said, “Well, in 2010 you came to my father and I looking for an investment to start Urban Air, and we did not believe in you or the concept so we declined your proposal. I just wanted to tell you that my dad and I talk about it all the time, and that decision was the worst business decision we have ever made. I wanted to tell you congrats on your success and you’re welcome to tell me ‘I told you so.’” This was a very funny and rewarding conversation because so many people have told me “no” over the years. At the end of the day, it is not about my talent, skill, money or connections. I found success because I went for my dreams and when people rejected me, I refused to take no for an answer. I am successful because I never once believed my dreams were going to be decided by someone else. Only I get to decide how big I want to dream.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been lucky enough to work with or be mentored by some of the most successful minds in business. Most recently, Chris Tanco, the Chief Operating Officer of 7–11, and Ken May, the former CEO of Top Golf, but early in my career I was able to spend a significant amount of time with Rowland Hanson, the former Global Head of Marketing for Microsoft. Most know him for coining the name “Windows” for Microsoft’s operating system or bringing Neutrogena to the point of being acquired by Johnson & Johnson, but I was blessed enough to know him as a friend and mentor. Rowland taught me to keep things simple, to call it what it is, understand your customer inside and out, and create a product simple enough for them to understand but complex enough to keep out the competition. Rowland continues to be a friend that I can call or text anytime, and he will always lend a helping hand.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is something my dad taught me at young age, which is, “If you fail to plan then plan to fail.” I’m sure he felt like his son was destined for great things, but never did I know that I would be in a role where my responsibility is to plan strategy around vision capital and people. Never was this quote more real to me than during the battle of COVID-19. When many businesses stuck their head in the sand and hoped it would go away, we created numerous contingency plans that would allow us to pivot based on how COVID-19 would impact our business. Now looking back just one year ago it is amazing to see how these plans and our ability to be flexible, gritty, frugal and courageous have positioned our business to be stronger and more profitable than it was ever before.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

Urban Air is the world’s largest active entertainment company helping guests celebrate special moments, escape the hardships of the real world, and connect socially offline. Our purpose is bigger now than ever before coming out of COVID-19. For the last year, the human race has been stuck in their homes fighting to survive both physically and mentally. There is a tremendous amount of pent up demand for people to get out of their homes and get back into a place that is safe, fun and affordable where they can reconnect with friends and family again. There is no better place than Urban Air to do this.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

When we first began our business back in 2011, we were a trampoline park. At that time, there was no competition but I have always known that with great profits come great competition. As a result, my business strategy has always been to create a product complex enough to create barriers to entry, but simple enough for the customer to understand. By the year 2015, there were a lot of copycats in the marketplace trying to replicate the Urban Air experience. Furthermore, our data and analytics platform was telling us that being a trampoline park did not offer a diversified enough experience to keep guests coming back. As a result I started inventing and sourcing attractions from all over the world, focusing on our lighting and our sound, and the way our team interacted with the guests to create the world’s first adventure park. We launched our first adventure park in February of 2016, and the world from that point would never be the same.

When you first started the business, what drove you, what was your primary motivation?

I’ve always had the entrepreneurial spirit since I was a young age. I have always loved having an idea and figuring out a way to get others to love my idea. My first business was at the age of eight, when I went door to door and sold beaded bracelets with my sister. From there, I learned about supply and demand by selling baseball cards with my father. In high school, I started a company building websites for home builders and pool companies in Dallas-Fort Worth. And in college, I created a data and analytics company that was the catalyst to the journey I am on. For me, it has never really been about the money. I am on a constant pursuit of perfection to which I will never achieve. I’ve learned over my life that when you reach the mountaintop, you will just look for a higher mountain to climb. As a result, I have learned to enjoy the journey not the destination. Money is the scoreboard. The scoreboard tells you how you are doing and how valuable the market perceives your product or business, but money cannot be why you get out of bed every day.

What drives you now? Is it the same? Did it change? Can you explain what you mean?

I am still on the same journey, however after COVID-19, it has become so clear to me that we as human beings are wired for connection. A real connection, not virtual, not Zoom, not remote. Connection is why we exist, and connection is what we long for. Connection is what gives us as humans a purpose and meaning for our lives. As a result, now more than ever, my mission at Urban Air is to help our guests get back to connecting, finding their purpose, and feeling loved.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m working on a very exciting project that will support brands who serve families in development, marketing, customer service, and strategy. Our goal is to help kids become what they are destined to be through Learning STEAM, Playing like a kid, and Growing their skills and hobbies. More new to come on that soon!

The topic of this series is ‘Five Strategies I Used to Grow My Business to Reach Seven Figures In Revenue’. Congratulations! Seven figures is really a huge milestone. In your experience what was the most difficult part of being able to hit your first million-dollars in sales revenue?

Scaling the business to meet market demands has always been my toughest challenge. When I first started, I was a middle man in the supply chain. As a result, I was subject to price changes, hiccups, and delivery schedules that sometimes had nothing to do with me. Then I figured out how break the supply down into its smallest components, build it back up into a vertically integrated supply chain, and manage every level in the supply chain.

Could you share the number one sales strategy that you found helpful to help you reach this milestone?

I believe time kills all deals and I believe that speed and innovation win. You must have a unique product that can achieve mass market adoption quickly in order to beat the competition to market. Pricing and uniqueness is the key. If you overprice your product you will be the world’s best kept secret. If you do not have a unique product, you will be a “me too” that can only compete on price. Sales nirvana is achieved when you have an innovative product that is priced in a way that makes it affordable to the masses. Too many people have too much emotion tied to their product and overprice it to the point that it can never really launch.

Does your company have a sales team? If yes, do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

Yes, absolutely we have a sales team. Our team has nearly 60 years of franchise development experience and the first thing I would tell you when building a high performance sales team is you need to ensure that the sales leader spends time with the founder of the company. They need to truly understand the vision for the company, the history of the company, and where it’s headed because that’s the team that’s going to help the founder or the CEO execute on his or her vision. Then from there, that team has to spend time with the ideal candidate that they’re looking for, and they also have to spend time with candidates to be avoided. That way, you know and they know exactly what they’re looking for. And then you have to let them drive!

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Strategies I Used to Grow My Business to Reach Seven Figures in Revenue”. Please share a story or an example for each.

1) Beat the competition to market. Even if you have a better product, if you are last to market, you may miss out on the opportunity. The customer doesn’t know what they don’t know. They won’t miss you if you never get to market because they won’t know you even existed.

2) Create a minimum viable product and launch. Too many entrepreneurs operate in a laboratory or vacuum trying to perfect a product without real-world application and consumer feedback. By the time the product launches, it is either out of date or not something the consumer desires. Launch a minimum viable product and place it on a continuous feedback loop where you are A/ B testing every component of the product against a challenger in an effort to constantly improve.

3) Never bet the farm on any one idea. Try to improve your business each day by 1%. By making slight improvements to every area of the business on a daily basis, you will achieve compounding success. If you only make minor adjustments, then it is much easier to get back on course if you get off course.

4) In God We Trust, everyone else brings data. Do not get distracted by the loudest one customer by thinking they represent every customer. As you grow, continually look for ways to accumulate product and customer data. When you have a statistically significant amount of data, you can quickly identify trends, make decisions and pivots that move the needle of your business quickly.

5) Problems are just mile markers. On your journey toward seven figures, you will encounter countless problems and challenges. If you keep a perspective that these problems and challenges are just mile markers on the road to success, then you will have the grit and determination to solve them. Just remember that your competition will most likely have to cross the same mile marker, and if you can cross it before them or better than them, the problem or challenge could actually be a competitive advantage.

What would you advise to another business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill? From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

Listen to your customers. Too many times we sit around the boardroom and wonder what is going on when the answer to our problems is right at our fingertips. When we started to reopen after COVID-19, we had no idea if our customers would come back or if the fear of being indoors and in a crowd would keep them away. As a result, we surveyed millions of families across the United States and asked them about their intent to return and what it would take for them to return sooner and visit more frequently. We were overwhelmed with responses, which guided our action plan for reopening after COVID-19 and inspired many of the pivots and investments we made that put us into the position we are today.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

We use data science to understand who our customers are and where to find more of them. Every guest that frequents one of our Urban Air locations across the United States goes into a consumer profiling database where we understand them both demographically and psychographically. We put each guest into one of 66 distinct and mutually exclusive lifestyle segments. Within each of these segments, we can understand buying behaviors, media consumption, purchasing habits, and where these customers are located geographically. Any business can do this. At Urban Air, the age old saying of the 80/20 rule, where 80% of your sales come from 20% of customers, couldn’t be truer. We have found that there are eight lifestyle segments that drive over 80% of the Urban Air sales. By diving into over 3000 characteristics and attributes for each of these profiles, we can market to these customers and customers just like them, who have not come into our adventure parks, very cost effectively.

Based on your experience, can you share a few strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

The Urban Air recipe for success comes from the combination of our lighting, sound, attractions, technology and our team members. When these ingredients work synergistically together, we create the Urban Air “wow” moments and optimal guest experience. The experience does not begin when the guest enters one of our facilities. Rather the experience begins when they interact with our brand online or over the phone.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

We agree that it is absolutely more cost effective and lucrative to retain existing customers than to find new ones. At Urban Air, we believe that we are in the marketing and customer service business. It takes an enormous number of repeat guest visits each year for Urban Air to be successful, otherwise we would run out of guests for one-time visits. In order for us to retain our existing customers, we have built a product and created a guest experience that is affordable, repeatable, shareable and accessible.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m a big fan of Simon Sinek and truly believe that people don’t buy what you do, they buy why you do it. If I could inspire someone to really look inward and figure out why they get out of bed every day, I know it will change someone’s life. Understanding your why will put the fun back in your day to day, it will make you curious again and give you the courage you need to do something great.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love the opportunity have a drink or meal with Elon Musk. I have always been inspired by his innovation, creativity and grit. People all around the world thought he was crazy when he started Tesla or SpaceX, and now Tesla is one of the most profitable and dominant automobile manufacturers on the planet, and SpaceX is being contacted by the US government because they know SpaceX can “do it better.” When I started one of the world’s first trampoline parks and when I pivoted from being a trampoline park to an adventure park, people thought I was crazy and the laughingstock of the industry, but now Urban Air is in the driver’s seat just like Tesla and SpaceX.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!