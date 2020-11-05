Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Pro Blogging Tips: How to Develop Your Writing Voice

It's about being yourself on the page.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Star Williams
Photo by Star Williams

Why do we talk about the “voice” of a piece? Because we don’t just read, we hearAs studies show, sound is fundamental to reading. We process words audibly inside our heads, even when we’re reading in silence. That’s why, when we talk about a writing voice, we really do mean the way that voice sounds.

Just like music, your writing voice can move or compel us, without our knowing why. Without a strong voice, we quickly lose interest, feeling lost, rudderless, at sea.

Want your readers to be as absorbed by you as they are by a favorite song? Then here are some tips for developing the powerful voice that is already inside you:

Don’t dress up your sentences. Be “naked” in your expression.

Beginning writers often believe that clever word choice will strengthen their voices, but more often than not, this pushes your reader away. True voice doesn’t seek to impress. It wants only to be authentic, to connect. If you’re used to trying to impress in your writing, just practice being more “naked.” With content, this is especially important, since great content feels powerfully authentic.

In other words, the true voice within is one of your greatest tools.

Jeff Goins says this in such a way that we can also analyze his voice, while we’re at it:

The bottom line is this: Write less, not more. In order to do this, ironically, you will write more than you ever thought you should. And then you will kill your darlings. It’s all part of the process. Slicing down to only the essentials is, after all, how you get to genius. https://goinswriter.com/write-less-not-more-how-to-slice-and-dice/

Now, if Jeff Goins had written the above in the following way, he’d have lost his warm, rhythmic voice. Let’s try to re-write him badly. (I’m sorry, Jeff. We’re doing this to show how you shine!):

For now, I’m going to describe the bottom line to you in this post. Here’s what it is: You need to write far, far less than you might think you actually need to put on the page. I know it sounds silly, but you’ll write really, really massive amounts and then, at the end of the day, you’ll end up telling yourself, “I’m writing so much!” And then, you will just cut those lines upon lines of writing down, so that you’re left with hardly anything at the end of the process.

The difference between these two lies in compression. 

Action: Unless they’re essential, cut out your adjectives, be sparing with metaphors, and be as succinct as you can. This will help you to really sound like you. (When Hemingway advised writers to “Kill your darlings,” this is what he meant.) Try to write a whole paragraph directly without dressing up your words, then compress it down, cutting what you can. If you feel exposed by this, notice. That’s just you being yourself on the page. For your readers, your authenticity will shine through.

People will start to hear you

And that makes all the difference.

Star Williams, Fiction author, blogger, LGBTQIA+ educator, screenwriter, at Chuckle Duck

Star Williams is an award-winning fiction writer, as well as a report writer, blogger, and screenwriter, who identifies as queer and non-binary. Star, who uses they/them pronouns—and, under a pen name, is a bestselling author—has published work in magazines and journals ranging from Cosmopolitan to Narrative. Star also writes content and copy for private clients. Coming from a teaching and psychology background, Star has also taught young people in a variety of settings, including in the U.K., where Star is originally from. Somehow, even though they've been in Massachusetts for 15+ years, they still have the accent. Star is a humor blogger at Chuckle Duck. Find out more at TheStarSpace.com.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Why it’s Important to Own Your Voice

by Jade Scarfone
Community//

Finding Your Writing Voice

by Diana Raab, PhD
mattjeacock/Getty Images
Wisdom//

5 Things to Stop Saying If You Want to Be Successful

by Carolyn Ray

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.