Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Privileged Suckitude

A very lucky person of sufficient means in a crazy time

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Chaos
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

My reality is that my work at home workspace is in the laundry room/pantry/ storage area that is a whopping 7’ x 7’ area. I sit on an aged beyond use “accent” chair, with the accent on discomfort. And use my lap or a stool for my laptop. I have windows YAY, so it is not a closet. But the truth is, my zoom meetings are often punctuated by the sound of the laundry, the barking dog, and my people in the kitchen doing things like moving pans, washing hands, talking, etc. There is nothing Instagram or Ikea or zen about my work life right now.

I’m blessed by luck and know it. I have work, I have family, we’ve been mostly well physically. We’ve had scares and tests and negatives. We’ve survived every single anxiety and panic attack any of us have had.

We’re lucky to have a house with a laundry room. A few years back it would have been a shared washer and dryer for a bunch of apartments or a trip to the laundromat. I am lucky. But I also want to say that this has sucked. Privileged suckiness.

My husband works from a chair in the living room, or on the table we set up in the one true bedroom for remote school work. Our rural location means our fastest internet is slow. And again, this is a privileged suckiness, right?

Here are the things for which I am most grateful. I have health, and love and family. I have work, an income from consulting, that has been maintained. I have not gone crazy. I have doctors who do telemedicine. I have sufficient income to see my doctors. Fill my prescriptions. Buy groceries. Have them delivered.  

But when a question comes, how are you thriving during this time? I first think that I am not thriving. I am withered, craving fresh food, freedom, alone time, and art. I am craving hugs, and laughter and lightness and connection. I want to be able to just get in my car and go. And then I think of everyone out there in the world, alone and wanting company. Not able to buy food. Not able to work. Not able to fill their prescriptions if they have them. Or not able to get them if they need them. And I say to myself Kate, you are thriving just by being a very lucky person of sufficient means in a crazy time.

    katejohnsonPhoto smiling friendly person

    Kate Johnson, Idea generator, artist, writer, guide

    I have never fit in one category of anything. I always felt "other", and finally, in midlife, I realize that is my strength. I bring all of me to all I do. I love connecting with smart, creative, passionate people. As an intuitive, empathic, introvert with ADD and panic disorder, I get what it's like to feel stuck or overwhelmed. I excel at helping others (individuals and organizations) navigate around feelings of being stuck through workshops, active listening and idea generation so that they can get on to their next great thing... even if that is choosing to stay right where they are.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Parenting Dance

    by Shari Medini
    Community//

    Say Yes to Joy

    by Barbara Waxman
    Wisdom//

    Introducing The 4 Year Old Photographer

    by Dadastrophic

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.