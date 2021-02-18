Prison and Social Justice

Not only was it an incredible honour to have shared quality time and invaluable energetic space with the immensely lovely, and the exceptionally brilliant, Susan Slotnick on the global Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald radio/podcast show, it also proved to me as being nothing short of a divine gifting from the Universe itself, for what has evolved into me now feeling completely akin to Susan (as declared during our soul filled, in depth conversation).



I have enthusiastically always welcomed and truly appreciated any and all opportunities in which to showcase staunchly empowered women on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, and believe me when I say that there have been many powerhouse women for whom I have interviewed within the six years I have hosted my own weekly radio/podcast show. The commonality factor shared between all of these amazing women interviewed on my show, has been the inherent want and the intrinsic need to continuously pay it forward, and to be of significant service with regards to their altruistic contributions to the collective consciousness. Susan Slotnick, in particular, both magnifies and exemplifies the truth of this, and does so in a way that is distinctively profound!



As reflected in the enclosed bio, Susan endured many hardships, (specificity of vulnerable events highlighted/detailed in the enclosed podcast link) which would likely and statistically speaking; obscure the forecasted trajectory of anyone’s life; resulting in a highly probable outcome for leading one to potentially self-destruct. Thankfully, Susan instead chose to channel the traumas of her life into art form, thus transforming and transcending not only the spirit of her own soul, but also doing the same for a very unique and a specifically targeted demographic of our population. A population of people who often fall into a categorical classification of ‘othering.’ Not unlike Susan herself, albeit for different reasons, Susan resonated well with a particular sector of individuals who are deemed by society as the rejected, the shunned, the discarded…the stigmatized souls of our world. More specifically, Susan’s purpose and passion in life led her in the direction towards instrumentally shifting change in the lives of incarcerated men and boys. Through Susan’s love and flair for dance, she was able to deeply move these men and boys in a way that penetrated them to feel and to become open and vulnerable. It is a story that gives me goosebumps. It is a story, which restores my faith in humanity. It is a story that illuminates the purity of one’s heart. It is a story of collective healing. This woman, Susan Slotnick, embodies all that is right with this world. Susan’s empathic and compassionate spirit is an example to us all for how to lead with love, particularly in a world rifed with fear.



Thank you, Susan for the gift of your time and for your profound messaging. I appreciate you. The Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald global radio guests and the podcast subscribers also appreciate you. I am a better person for having had the privilege and the honour to converse with you over the radio airwaves. From the centre of my heart, Susan, I thank you for being exactly who you are! Love and Light our friend! Love and gratitude to you!



On behalf of Susan and myself, we wish to mutually express our wholehearted gratitude to each of you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article. We also wish to extend our heartfelt appreciation to you for graciously taking the time to listen to our amazing interview, which has conveniently been made available to you by clicking on the enclosed podcast link. Thank you one and all!



Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

Who Is Susan Slotnick?

For the past 25 years, Susan Slotnick has gone behind the walls at correctional facilities every week to bring the joy of modern dance to incarcerated men and boys. Her choreography dealt with serious themes geared to inspire audiences and students toward social justice activism.

Susan was born to a mother with a borderline personality and a distant autistic father; not the best nurturing environment for a gifted child, so she rebelled, flunked out of school, and befriended those her mother would have considered undesirables.

She basically lived a life completely at odds to the one that would have ordinarily been expected. Early experiences showed Susan how difficult life was for so many and it instilled in her a passionate zeal to help the marginalized, the forgotten and the disenfranchised.

Her life work and dance company, named “Figures In Flight,” has garnered much critical and professional acclaim. Numerous feature articles about her have appeared in dance magazines, she received the Dance Studio Magazine’s “Caring Heart Award,” celebrated for Women’s History Month as Huffington Post’s “Greatest Woman of The Day,” featured in two radio documentaries and featured in the documentary “The Game Changer” that won Best Documentary Short at both the Harlem and Cannes film festivals. Susan is also the author of the book Flight: The Dance of Freedom.