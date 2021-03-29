Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Prioritizing: Saving the Best for Last

Saving the Best for Last
WikimediaImages @Pixabay  

Yodels were a favorite treat as a child. And I ate them reverently, almost ritualistically. First, I peeled off the outer layer of chocolate trying to keep the chocolate in one piece. Then I unrolled the cake to get easy access to the white frosting. Once the confection was adequately dismantled, I began the process of consuming it. I scraped off the cream and ate that first. Next, I ate the now unrolled cake. The chocolate frost was saved for last. My yodel eating methods persevered throughout my growing up years. They were the topic of a high school English class presentation.

Today, I mimic this ritual with a piece of frosted cake, no matter the flavor or shape. I eat the cake first and the frosting is savored at the end.

I use this same basic philosophy when prioritizing tasks or projects for work. Though there are now a few tweaks that have evolved with age.

When I have multiple competing tasks to accomplish, I save the best for last.

I am a list creator. I make multiple lists every day. When overwhelmed by competing project deadlines, I inevitably start with a list. Using a numbering system, I order the projects in reverse order, assuming similar degrees of priority and due dates. The numbers are first assigned to projects or tasks that are my least favorite and I work my way up with my number scheme to my favorite, saving that one for last.

My working theory is that when I am a fatigued, I am able to rally enough energy, cognitive power, creative thought, and motivation to focus on a task or project that I enjoy (e.g., writing my blog) more than one that I have to do just to get it done (e.g., creating a budget for a paying client).

As a side note, undoubtedly my list’s midpoint is a break – mental health and physical. A walk around the block, a half-hour on my antiquated stationary bike or a short power nap are essential elements on my daily list, especially on a list of competing project deadlines.

    Irene Fassler, Founder at Culinary Communities

    Irene is a self-proclaimed social activist using food as a vehicle to nurture social connection. Combining her passion for cooking and all-things-food with her life-long endeavors to build community in all spheres of her live, Irene has created the Culinary Communities platform to celebrate the use of food to transform social isolation into connectedness and satisfy our hunger-to-belong.

