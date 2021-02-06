My parents work in high-tech and I’ve overheard some of their conversations with people from work when I’ve passed by their study on my way to the kitchen.

One of my mom’s bosses told her that she had more than 6 months of vacation time in the bank. Another colleague was boasting about not remembering when they last took a vacation. I thought they were joking, but my mom shook her head and told me that they were serious! Our family loves to travel and vacation, so this was a new mode of thinking for me.

I feel that the people who brag that they never take a vacation are missing out on life’s great pleasures. There are so many common sense reasons to take a vacation. It’s an opportunity to experience new ways of life, new fashions or trends, observe different ways that people interact or do business and to literally broaden your horizons. It is the dedicated time to pursue passions (my writing and scuba diving to peek at the giant turtles in their ledges!), practice art or photography or sampling new cuisines. If you vacation in the right place, you could even serendipitously meet someone who could make a big difference in your life and career. You have to be open to that possibility.

Vacations are dedicated times to plan, to think, to experiment, to explore. Take this time for yourself and always go. Prioritize yourself and prioritize vacations!