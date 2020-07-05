Prioritise peace

How to prioritise your peace??
Let go of these 7 things :
1) Toxic people and experiences- quit emotional vampires, meaningless friendships, forced interactions, useless conversations.. Choose positivity instead!
2) Excessive worry- Worry is simply the misuse of your imagination.. Choose faith instead!
3) Self Doubt -When you doubt your power, you give more power to your doubt..Choose hope instead!
4) Mental blocks -Find the reason, lose the excuse , get the results .. Choose resolve instead!
5) Clutter -Declutter your home , head and heart of unwanted stuff.. Choose space instead!
6) Negative people – They have a problem for every solution.. Choose happy friends instead!
7)Social comparison – Compete only and only with yourself.. Choose contentment instead!
Protect your peace, cleanse your space, cultivate love 💕