Prioritise peace

7 ways for a peaceful life

By

How to prioritise your peace??

Let go of these 7 things :

1) Toxic people and experiences- quit emotional vampires, meaningless friendships, forced interactions, useless conversations.. Choose positivity instead!

2) Excessive worry- Worry is simply the misuse of your imagination.. Choose faith instead!

3) Self Doubt -When you doubt your power, you give more power to your doubt..Choose hope instead!

4) Mental blocks -Find the reason, lose the excuse , get the results .. Choose resolve instead!

5) Clutter -Declutter your home , head and heart of unwanted stuff.. Choose space instead!

6) Negative people – They have a problem for every solution.. Choose happy friends instead!

7)Social comparison – Compete only and only with yourself.. Choose contentment instead!

Protect your peace, cleanse your space, cultivate love 💕

Kajal lunkad, Seeker

I love to splash my creativity in designing, jewellery, painting, punning and writing poetry. I love to play with words and colours. My insatiable thirst for knowledge makes me travel , read and explore life at every opportunity

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

