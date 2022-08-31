Princess Diana, a weapon of mass compassion

On 31 August 1997, Diana died tragically at 36 in a car accident in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris. A symbol of the woman of the 1990s, she remains an iconic figure and retains an image as a devoted mother and a glamorous princess with a big heart; 25 years after her death, her death still presents worldwide emotion.

“Everyone needs to be valued. Everyone has the potential to give something back.” Princess Diana

When Lady Diana died, the national grid recorded a power surge as millions of Britons switched on their TVs and kettles as the news of her tragic death spread across the nation. Hospitals throughout the country experienced more consultations for psychological problems and a more significant number of admissions for trauma. What was it about Diana that made people feel so connected to her? I believe she had the gift of making others feel seen and heard. Princess Diana, the most photographed woman of her time, captivated millions with charm and empathy. A great altruist Diana was able to impose her modern style, even going so far as to change the world’s mentality, thanks to her empathy and philanthropy. She was one of the first celebrities to “touch” an AIDS patient. Her wish was to change the image of this disease to give hope to its victims.

Diana had a gift for being open with people. Everyone felt they knew she lacked superiority and bonded effortlessly.

“I don’t go by a rule book; I lead from the heart, not the head,” Princess Diana

She was not particularly academic, but her emotional importance was astronomical. to her. In addition, she was intuitive and knew how to be with people, to her people and see people. The Princess of Wales had instilled a different way of doing things: like her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, she got down to the level of her interlocutors, not hesitating to crouch down if necessary to talk to a child. No white gloves either, as was then the custom at Court. Today, When Diana joined the British Royal Family in 1981, it was like that. So many simple gestures of attention and delicacy that may seem insignificant today. She was a change maker in empathy in, action…compassion!



