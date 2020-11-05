Princess Boucher of the ‘International Women Achievers Awards’ On The Three Things You Need To Shake Up Your Industry

Be true to yourself and you will be true to others- Some people do things and convince themselves they are doing it for others when truly it is only for their own self praise and behind closed doors they are not who or what they portray to be in front of the camera. So who are you fooling the people or yourself?

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Princess Boucher.

She was born in Manchester Jamaica and migrated to Canada at the age 10. Boucher grew up in Toronto and attended Bathurst Heights Secondary School, DeVry Institute and the Toronto School of Business. Princess Boucher is a mother of seven and a grandmother of twelve. She is the founder of the International Women Achievers’ Awards, the IWAA Foundation.

Based in Brampton, Ontario, International Women Achievers Award (IWAA) is a yearly event that happens every March in celebration of the International Women’s Month. It brings women together from across the globe and honours their accomplishments and contributions in worldwide community development.

The ceremony underscores the paramount role played by women in society while appreciating their attitudes, initiatives, willpower, and perseverance. These are women who have excelled in different spheres of life; who distinguished themselves as prominent citizens; and who displayed strong mettle and capability to perform well in any field of endeavour.

The entertainment company is designed and structured to interlock with today’s trend, mixing it with the past to create the near future and beyond. As an event planner, she said her constant interaction with people from different communities and cultures provided her with an understanding of some of their concerns and decided that it was time to take action and launched her political campaign in 2010 for Brampton City council and in 2014 Toronto City Council. Unfortunately the campaign was unsuccessful, but this will not stop Princess Boucher who is committed to social justice, education and community programs for youth.

One of Boucher’s favorite quotes is: Whatever garden you find yourself in, blossom in it.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest thing that happened during my first time running for office. When I got in I thought I was just giving of myself and serving my community like I have been doing, it was half way through the campaign I found out that City Councillors and Mayors are paid for what they do and it dawned on my the reason why they fight so hard to hold their office.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

What I do is not much different from what others are doing, what is disruptive is that I tent to think and do things outside the box or the norm as one may say.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I truly do not have one particular person, there are several and each have a unique way of how they do things that I admire or even character that they portray where I tend to mimic and do the same. These are women who have given of themselves to the community tirelessly and never ask anything in return.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Be true to yourself and you will be true to others- Some people do things and convince themselves they are doing it for others when truly it is only for their own self praise and behind closed doors they are not who or what they portray to be in front of the camera. So who are you fooling the people or yourself?

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Well it is true I can never be done as long as I have breath. We are now forced to live with Covid-19, which means we can do what we always do just in a different way. To start on November 28th I have a fundraising concert coming up with Capleton and Ken Boother and this will be pay per view and live streaming. While pay per view is not new as we have been watching movies that way for a long time but think now, concerts? And maybe the International Woman Achievers’ Awards coming up in March 2021.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

For most part of it everything really, from business to politics. One of the biggest challenges is that as a woman with a big idea it is the hardest thing to get it out to the public and when you do to be acknowledged or credited for it.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I love reading the bible, there are so many stories that impacted my thinking but if I was to choose one right now it would be about Job. Job was one of the richest man and the time came when he lost everything and to make matters worse every sickness you can think of came up on him and in spite of that he never gives up on his belief in God. I have time such as that to the point where I end up in shelter with my children, having cancer, rejected by my own community member and even some family members but rest assured that I will continue to serve him, to work for him and continue to believe in him.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Without getting into full details, I know how I was brought up when I became a young woman and gained confidence in myself one of the things that I always wanted and still do, the only thing that stops me is funding or the right influencer. I would like to build a home for young adolescent women; a home called “House of Princess” a house where young women can come for a short period of time and learn how to love themselves and to be confident and be empowered to be whatever they want to be. And that is just the beginning.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Whatever garden you find yourself in, blossom within it.” Wherever I go I make myself available to serve others.