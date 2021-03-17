Prince Nico Mbarga’s Motherly Vibes, For The Sweetness Of Joy!

A Mother’s Love is irreplaceable. It cannot be replaced. Mothers know love like no other. You only get one mother. The close attachment that children have with their mothers is a vital foundation for the functioning of children, within a particular society. The power of Mother is greatly underestimated; sometimes, it is taken for granted. The long nights. Sleepless nights. Cooking. Cleaning. Tending to the children. Caring for the children in times of sickness. Ensuring that the husband is taken care of. Working. Managing the household chores. All of it, and more, comes with the role of, Mother!

Mother is love! Mother is encompasses love and reflects love-even when she has not been loved! In her natural state, Mother embraces the very notion of love, even when it appears to be missing within society. It is Mother, who continues to perform love, during uncertain times, within a society. It is such a power, whose magnitude can change nations. It can end wars and force humanity to reconnect to what it truly means to be, living. Lesson to be learned? Never ever underestimate the power of, MOTHER!

She comes in different forms, shapes, sizes, colors, religions, nationalities, cultures, and age groups. Mother sustains us when we are sick-at least when she is in her natural psyche! Songs are written for mothers. Poems, dances, and paintings have addressed the role of Mother. Of course, there are different ways of mothering. This is especially true for those women, who do not want to have children. Yet, for the purposes of this article, we are going to address those mothers, who have birthed children. So, back to Nigeria we go-along with a Cameroonian twist! In this world, and through this song, one Nigerian-Cameroonian singer gives us the many reasons as to why Mother is so sacred. His name is. . .

PRINCE NICO MBARGA

The lyrics are simple and straight to the point. They bring a particular ease, and make her responsibilities very clear; clear enough and straight to the point. Every detail for why Mother is so valuable and irreplaceable is articulated in the song, “Sweet Mother,” by Prince Nico Mbargo. Listen tenderly to the words. What does it feel like? What images come alive to awaken the mind? Does it feel as if a man has lost his Mother? Is she no more? And, therefore, he has a first-hand account of what it means to no longer have, Mother? These are the splendid treasures when dealing with the very life of one’s Mother. Of course there are other interpretations, nevertheless. Could it also be that Mother is still here, and that a son is reflecting on how life would be like, if he no longer had his Mother? What would it be like? Permit a prince to guide us!

Sweet mother, I no go forget you

For this suffer wey you suffer for me

When I dey cry, my mother go carry me,

She go say my pikin weti you dey cry o yo

Stop stop, stop stop, stop stop make you no cry again

When I want sleep, my mother go pet me

She go lie me well well for bed

She cover me cloth, sing make you sleep

Sleep sleep my pikin oh

When I dey hungry, my mother go run up and down

She dey find me something wey I go tchop oh

Sweet mother, sweet mother oo

With Mother, the very basics are met. In her natural Being, Mother shares one’s sorrows, joys, tenderness, and beauties. Mother ensures that there is peace, during the times of slumber. After all, she is the very reflection and epitome of the Earth’s natural domains. Furthermore, there are many different levels to how she chooses to nurture. From the tiniest of issues, to the grandest of solutions, her tenderness for her child is met with Divine protection. A Mother’s love can never go unchallenged. Those, who attempt to do so, learn the hard way of what happens.

When I dey sick,

My mother go cry cry cry

She go say instead when I go die, make she die oh

She go beg God, “God help me, God help me, my pikin oh”

If I no sleep, my mother no go sleep

If I no chop, my mother no go tchop

She no dey tired, Sweet mother

I no go forget this suffer wey you suffer for me

Sweet mother, éé sweet mother oo

Sweet mother I no go forget this suffer wey you suffer for me. And if I fi forget you, therefore I forget my life. If you forget your mother, you’ve lost your life

Another common theme for this devotion to Mother is her sacrifice. Of course, Mothers will even give their life, in order to ensure that their children live on. There is no if or ands about it. If you want to see what “insanity” or “craziness” looks like, try to bring harm to a woman’s children. You will see the very wrath of the Creator. Then, of course, let us not forget how the lyrics demonstrate the fluidity, and how in tune, Mother is with her child.

The very heartbeat, sleep patterns, and breath rhythms of Mother are reflected through her children. Mother knows when something is wrong! Mother understands when something wrong is happening with her child. She becomes intense and nervous when this feeling arises, and her child is not near. Feeling helpless is one of the most agonizing feelings, for Mother! Don’t believe me! Become a Mother one day, and you will see. For those yet to become mothers, you will just have to imagine such, for this time around. Lastly, there is also a particular coloring, as evident in the song, as it correlates to Mother’s energy levels. After all, there is a certain level of strength when it relates to motherhood; which always empowers her to get the job done. Somehow, when it comes to completing household chores and duties, her strength is always replenished. There is nothing, that she is unable to master, or complete when her children are involved. These very lyrics by Prince Nico Mbarga showcase the fallacy and naivety of motherhood being associated with weakness. Who was foolish enough to have concocted this silly notion? Little did they know, and little did they understand about the very power of womanhood!

Of course, let’s also not forget about Mother’s prayers. Her power to love, nurture, and protect includes those spiritual prayers to the Divine. It’s a phenomenal thing!

You only get one Mother-a biological one, at that. For that, she is irreplaceable. Prince Nico Mbarga also indicates the basic principle for why she is cannot be replaced.

You fit get another wife, you fit get another husband

But you fit get another mother? No, at all.

Should we have to explain more? Absolutely not! Ahead of any Prince is the Queen Mother. And when a prince restores the very image of a queen, no one has the power, to take the throne!