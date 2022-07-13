Priceless vs. Pricey

When it comes right down to it, we can categorize many of the experiences in our lives as priceless or pricey. The goal, of course, would be to maximize those things that are priceless and minimize those things that are too pricey, with some important exceptions.

So, what can be considered priceless?

Time spent with people we love . Nothing in life is guaranteed and we never know how much time we are going to get with anyone. As such, we need to seize those opportunities and make them a priority because above all else, these interactions are the most priceless.

Bucket-list activities. If it's something that you've always wanted to do, then, by all means, just do it. If you don't have a bucket list, make one. Life is meant to be experienced and those memories are priceless.

Laughter and joy . We never spend enough time laughing and experiencing joy. It's all around us, however, so there's no reason why we can't incorporate more into our lives. We're in control of getting our fill.

Those things that improve our mind, body, and spirit. Anything that helps us grow and evolve is priceless in terms of our evolution and prolonged health. Engaging in these activities is a critical part of our routine and should be treated as such.

Likewise, what can be considered pricey?

Something that takes a toll on our physical or mental well-being (without any benefit to counterbalance it). If we are doing something that is wearing us out, physically or mentally, we need to assess why we are doing it because chances are that it’s too pricey for whatever it will bring in return.

Anything that hurts us or others. Look at the big picture. We have to take risks in life sometimes, but if we knowingly do something that is going to cause harm to ourselves or others, it's too pricey. Period.

An experience that will have negative future ramifications. A moment of pleasure can lead to a lifetime of regret. Think carefully about your choices, and what consequences can come about as a result.

What’s in between?