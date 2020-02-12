Preventing Burnout in the Financial Sector

Finances can be stressful. Whether you’re working on a budget or you’re the one helping clients with their budget, the stresses of a fast-paced environment laced with the typical unease that follows around finances and money can get to most everyone.

In the United States, money-related conflicts are the number one cause of divorce. With this in mind, I think it’s time we explore the pervading cause of burnout, especially as it relates to the financial sector.

Take Care of Yourself

A lot of financial advisors have a passion for helping people — this is great. But you can’t pour into people when your cup is bone dry. If you sense you are losing patience with clients, family, or friends, or if you feel a nagging sense of the Sunday-Scaries, then it may be time to schedule a vacation, take a personal date, or schedule some quality time with someone you love. While burnout itself is something deeper than a string of tough days, a little time focusing on someone else and getting outside of your situation can often work wonders.

Diet

I know many people won’t like this one, but what you eat can have a huge impact on your outlook and even the way you feel on a day-to-day basis. The body and the mind are intimately connected, and what may have once been reduced to a vague-mysticism is now backed by any scientist worth their salt.

Another huge way to improve your mood and help you think more clearly is proper hydration. Believe it or not, even the tiniest bit of under-hydration can affect your mood. When you’re not drinking enough water, the brain triggers certain areas that can make you nervous and even heighten your emotions.

While this is certainly not meant to be an exhaustive list, making sure you are implementing the necessary steps to avoid burnout is huge. Remember, prevention is better than medicine, and it’s always important to give yourself a fighting chance.

