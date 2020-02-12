Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Preventing Burnout in the Financial Sector

Sabeth Siddique shares some important information on preventing burnout within the financial sector.

By

Finances can be stressful. Whether you’re working on a budget or you’re the one helping clients with their budget, the stresses of a fast-paced environment laced with the typical unease that follows around finances and money can get to most everyone.

In the United States, money-related conflicts are the number one cause of divorce. With this in mind, I think it’s time we explore the pervading cause of burnout, especially as it relates to the financial sector.

Take Care of Yourself

A lot of financial advisors have a passion for helping people — this is great. But you can’t pour into people when your cup is bone dry. If you sense you are losing patience with clients, family, or friends, or if you feel a nagging sense of the Sunday-Scaries, then it may be time to schedule a vacation, take a personal date, or schedule some quality time with someone you love. While burnout itself is something deeper than a string of tough days, a little time focusing on someone else and getting outside of your situation can often work wonders.

Diet

I know many people won’t like this one, but what you eat can have a huge impact on your outlook and even the way you feel on a day-to-day basis. The body and the mind are intimately connected, and what may have once been reduced to a vague-mysticism is now backed by any scientist worth their salt.

Another huge way to improve your mood and help you think more clearly is proper hydration. Believe it or not, even the tiniest bit of under-hydration can affect your mood. When you’re not drinking enough water, the brain triggers certain areas that can make you nervous and even heighten your emotions.

While this is certainly not meant to be an exhaustive list, making sure you are implementing the necessary steps to avoid burnout is huge. Remember, prevention is better than medicine, and it’s always important to give yourself a fighting chance.

Sabeth Siddique, Managing Member at Quannah LLC

A graduate of Rutgers University with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and Carnegie Mellon University with an M.B.A. in Industrial Administration, Sabeth is passionate about financial risk management. Sabeth is currently a Managing Partner at Quannah LLC, a private equity firm focusing on investing in commercial real estate.

In his free time, Sabeth loves spending time with his loved ones and playing golf, working on his tennis swing, and playing squash.

For even more on Sabeth, be sure to follow him online for the latest insights and updates!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

How to fight burnout
Community//

Recognizing Burnout in the Finance Sector

by Dr. Teyhou Smyth
Work Smarter//

4 Ways to Increase Productivity and Reduce Work Burnout

by Brian Horvath
Dr. Teyhou Smyth on Burnout in the Finance Sector. Image by FT
Community//

Preventing and Managing Burnout in the Financial Sector

by Dr. Teyhou Smyth

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.