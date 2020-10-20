Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Preventing Burnout in a Dental Office

In a dental office, more than most medical offices, we are in very close and consistent contact with each other. No matter what your position is in the office, you’ll get a good idea of what your co-worker’s usual demeanor is. Because of this, it’s easy to tell when burnout is beginning to raise its […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Martin Urban healthcare

In a dental office, more than most medical offices, we are in very close and consistent contact with each other. No matter what your position is in the office, you’ll get a good idea of what your co-worker’s usual demeanor is. Because of this, it’s easy to tell when burnout is beginning to raise its head. The normally bubbly hygienist is becoming more easily irritable – or maybe a sharp-eyed assistant is now distractible. There are many signs of burnout in a dental office that you might be keyed in to, but it is critical to the continued success of your practice to ensure your staff is in a healthy state of mind.

So just how can a dental practice prevent burnout?

Make Breaks Non-Optional

If you have a patient in the seat the moment that your lunch break starts, then it’s not wise to make them wait. But it’s important to have time to step away from your work. This can also be difficult due to last-minute schedule changes or emergency visits. It’s important to be accommodating, but skipping a lunch break for a walk-in patient can take away from the time needed to recharge and refresh for the rest of the day.

Stick to the Schedule

Similar to taking regular breaks, having a healthy work-life balance is an important step to preventing burnout. Emergency visits are one thing, but last-minute walk-ins can be difficult to turn away. But for your staff and yourself, maintaining a firm stance on not giving up free time is another major step towards a burnout-free office.

Don’t Shy Away From the Issues

Burnout can be a very uncomfortable thing to discuss. Mental health issues in general are sensitive topics to discuss in a professional atmosphere. Be clear with each other that there’s nothing shameful about struggling, least of all in the current pandemic. Stress is temporary, as is any discomfort you feel about having a conversation about each other’s mental state. But having a brief conversation can go a long way for making it clear that you care, or even talking out methods to prevent burnout.

Martin Urban, DDS at Martin Urban DDS

Dr. Martin Urban, DDS, is a dental healthcare professional who lives in the Waltham, Massachusetts area. He has been active in the dental field for more over two decades, having received his DDS degree in 1999 form the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He continues to educate himself as he thrives in his career - he has completed additional training in periodontics and dental implants, and he became a Diplomate in the International Academy of Dental Implantology. Dr. Urban's clinical experience is extensive and diverse, covering surgical and non-surgical procedures, extractions and grafting procedures, in addition o the placement of dental implants and sinus lifting procedures. Outside of work he leads an active and healthy lifestyle. He is a former NCAA Division 1 swimmer, and he enjoys collecting Olympic memorabilia as a lifetime member of the 'Olympin' Collecting Club. Beyond that, he is a family man with four dogs and he cherishes the time he spends with them.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

What to Mindfully Look For While Choosing Your Career

by suezie
Community//

Dr. Mike Koumaras: “Always look to improve”

by Ben Ari
Activity Recreation//

Burning Out Or Burned Out?

by Sushma Krishnan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.