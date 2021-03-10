Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Preparing Students for Standardized Testing

The month of March is the kick off of standardized testing across the country, and while it can leave parents overwhelmed, it is also stressful for educators. Whether it is elementary students preparing for state standardized tests or high school students preparing to take the SATs, testing is stressful for everyone. While there is no […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Preparing Students for Standardized Testing - Shannon Burton

The month of March is the kick off of standardized testing across the country, and while it can leave parents overwhelmed, it is also stressful for educators. Whether it is elementary students preparing for state standardized tests or high school students preparing to take the SATs, testing is stressful for everyone. While there is no secret formula for achieving great scores on these tests, there are a few practical things that teachers and parents can do to help their students prepare for standardized testing.

Take Practice Tests

The more practice tests a student can take, the better they will do. Practice tests help prepare students with an understanding of the expectations of the test. If a test format seems familiar on test day, a student will be more likely to feel much more confident taking the test. Practice tests can be found online through the Department of Education state websites, or websites that specialize on a specific test like the SATs.

Introduce Strategies

Sometimes students become overwhelmed during standardized testing and easily want to give up when they do not know the answer to a question. It is easy to automatically give up instead of spending the time to work through the question. Introducing students to ways to break down a question when they are unsure will help them feel more successful during the test. Strategies like chunking text, breaking down sentences, visualizing concepts and using prior knowledge will ultimately help students who come across questions they may struggle with.

Emphasize Effort

It is important to make sure students understand that standardized tests are in place to measure what they’ve learned throughout the school year. But students should understand that it is more important to do their best instead of achieving the highest score. Try to stress the importance of the test without making students feel responsible for the outcome, but emphasize the effort they put into the test.

Make Test Day Simple

Students have the most success on standardized testing when test days are kept as close to a regular school day as possible. If the student isn’t one who eats breakfast, do not force them into something they don’t regularly do. Changing one thing in their day could throw them off and have negative effects on their test scores.

Plan Something Post Test

While students should be rewarded for an entire day of testing, do not put the event directly after the test. If they know they are going to be rewarded, they will rush through the testing to get to the reward faster.  Whatever you are planning on doing in the classroom or at home after school can wait until the day after testing.

    Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

    Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

    Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

    Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The College Board; A Changing Mission

    by Christopher D'Ambrosio
    Community//

    5 Tips To Relax and Fortify Your Mind When Taking An Exam

    by Winnie Custodio
    Well-Being//

    ACCESS Global Ed Talk: A Parent’s Perspective on State Testing

    by Dr. Shanelle R. Benson Reid

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.