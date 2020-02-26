“Prepare for Rejection; perseverance is the key to success” With Sheena Newman & Dr. William Seeds

Prepare for Rejection. I can’t even begin to tell you how many “no’s” I have received throughout my career. For every “yes,” I have received one hundred “no’s.” In the beginning, I took rejection hard. However, over the years, I have learned that perseverance is the key to success.

I had the pleasure to interview Sheena Newman. Sheena is a wife, mother, and entrepreneur. She earned a Bachelor’s from UCLA at only 19 and went on to receive an MBA from Northeastern University. Sheena is a serial entrepreneur and has launched numerous successful brands. Her most recent project is TALIX Organics, an organic skincare company that takes a holistic approach to beauty, while offering the TALIX Tribe program to help women become entrepreneurs themselves.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

My story began in February 2017, when I learned, I was expecting my first child. Throughout an extremely rough pregnancy, I searched for an organic skincare serum, which would help me experience the “pregnancy glow,” which so many women naturally obtain. Not able to find what I was looking for, I set out to formulate my own “bring me to life” product. Determined to achieve the highest levels of performance, quality, and safety, I spent a great deal of time, money, and resources to exceed the standard in organic skincare.

After two and a half years of research, development, testing, sourcing, and production, the Rose Quartz Hydra Glow was born. With a commitment to quality over quantity, I believe world-class formulation does not have to equal stuffy and boring. Our playful design and packaging are for anyone who desires unparalleled results with a cheeky twist.

Formulated with a powerful multi-vitamin complex containing Vitamins B3, B5, B6, C & E, the Rose Quartz Hydra Glow is everything you need, to bring your skin to life.

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing?

As cliche is it may sound, I strongly believe in a work-life balance. For many Americans, the pursuit of a healthy work-life balance seems impossible. By following a few practical steps, I think we can all learn to manage the inevitable stresses, which life brings. Some of these steps include but are not limited to: setting manageable goals each day, communicating effectively, and being efficient with your time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I’ve been an entrepreneur in the beauty and fashion industries for over 12 years. During that time, I have seen a lot! The most exciting story, which happened recently, is when I met a single mother from Long Beach, CA. During our conversation, Priya brought me to tears, as she explained how TALIX Organics changed her life. After a bitter divorce six-months back, Priya had to find additional employment to keep up with new expenses. However, she did not want to leave her daughter more than she already had to. She came across our Instagram page- @TalixOrganics and immediately registered to become a brand ambassador with us. Since then, she has hosted three in-home soirees and has earned over $1,500 in additional income.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when I was first starting, was spending thousands of dollars on promotional items, which I didn’t need. For example, I purchased hundreds of units of branded water bottles, t-shirts, etc. which, I thought I would use to promote the brand. However, I quickly learned that unless you lay a solid foundation, promotional items won’t make your brand succeed.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

When I founded TALIX Organics earlier this year, it was crucial to me, that I launch TALIX Tribe. TALIX Tribe is a social selling network, which is formed by an all-inclusive community of women who are mothers, students, professionals, homemakers, and so much more! With TALIX Tribe, our brand ambassadors earn $50.00 for every product purchased through their exclusive retail link. From social media promotion to hosting Skincare Socials, it has never been easier for women to become their own boss and provide for their families. I genuinely believe TALIX Tribe allows women all over the United States the ability to achieve a healthy work-life balance.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My number one supporter is my husband. I’m incredibly grateful for the unconditional love and support he provides me with every single day. He is my sounding board, emotional rock, and the person I turn to when I don’t know what to do. My husband inspires me to be the best entrepreneur, wife, and mother I can be. I truly credit my husband with my success. For without his emotional support, I don’t know how I would handle the continuous stresses of managing a start-up company.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I believe TALIX Tribe is an excellent step towards a sustainable work-life balance. TALIX Organic’s social selling network is comprised of a diverse group of women from all walks of life. Providing a loving community of women who support one another to grow personally and financially is essential in 2019. For me, that is a movement, which brings the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people in the United States.

What are your “3 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Prepare for Rejection. I can’t even begin to tell you how many “no’s” I have received throughout my career. For every “yes,” I have received one hundred “no’s.” In the beginning, I took rejection hard. However, over the years, I have learned that perseverance is the key to success.

2. Create a Support System. A reliable support system is vital in the quest for success. I firmly believe a stable headspace is needed when running a company. So many people depend on you, and unless you have a healthy support system in place, it could severely impact the success of your company.

3. You Can NOT Do it All. At the beginning of my career, I thought I was superwoman. I handled every aspect of my brand, from finances to social media marketing. I painfully learned throughout the years, unless I delegate tasks to qualified individuals, one’s health and sanity would deteriorate. I’m 100% an A-type personality who needs to be in control. However, no one person can do it all and do it well.

Do you have a “girl-crush” in this industry? If you could take one person to brunch, who would it be?

I do! I would have to say my “girl-crush” is Jessica Alba. Jessica has built a health and wellness empire. The Honest Company’s values are rooted in consciousness, community, transparency, and design. Jessica Alba and her brands are on a mission to empower people to live happy, healthy lives.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I would have to say mental health. The reason I founded TALIX Organics is because of a need to feel beautiful during one of the roughest times in my life. I did not have a healthy pregnancy, and after I gave birth to my beautiful daughter, I suffered from Postpartum Depression. It took me almost two years to feel “normal” again. During this time, I realized how important mental health is to one’s overall wellbeing.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

I aspire to inspire via my Instagram @OfficialSheenaNewman and through my YouTube channel, which is over 136,000 strong!