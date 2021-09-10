Preeta Sinha: “When people wake up, social change follows”

1. When a worthy mission is smartly executed, people wake up

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Preeta Sinha.

Preeta, a woman-entrepreneur, and immigrant from India, is the founder of One Green Planet, an extensive conscious lifestyle brand. Through paving the way with her website, she also created the Food Monster App (featured in Fast Company), the largest plant-based recipe app in the market today, and One Green Planet Greatest, a brand new cookbook filled with 75 plant-based recipes. Her day-to-day involves everything from handling editorial vision to spearheading partnerships and overall operations for the company. She has previously worked for NBC Universal and Hearst Corporation. She did her Bachelor’s in Communications & Photography (Urban Wildlife) from Mumbai, India. Preeta is passionate about conscious and compassionate living, public health, and empowering women, minorities, and underrepresented communities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I was raised in a big vibrant community of family, friends, cousins, aunties, and uncles in the “Maximum City” of Mumbai or “Bombay,” as I grew up calling it–seeing socio-economic disparities and class segregation, slums, and homelessness alongside millionaire mansions. I experienced explosive urbanization leading to the rise of the middle class and ​​witnessed my city and country undergoing a complex cultural transition. Yet, there was a dynamism to the city. I admired its secular roots, was in awe of its essence and hustle; in love with the colorful bazaars and spice markets, stray dogs, street fares, religious festivals, and the various ethnicities, cuisines, and languages. Additionally, I would be remiss if I didn’t give credit to the role arts, cinema, and the liberal culture of Bombay played in shaping my personality and ambition.

My family also played a significant role in setting the stage for my future pursuits. My grandfather came to America to pursue his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. My father followed suit, completed his Masters and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M, and worked here for numerous years. After he got married and I was born in Queens, NY, my parents (Dr. Lakhan Sinha and Geeta Sinha) decided to move back to India. So, while I was born in the U.S. and am an American citizen, I spent my childhood and adolescence in India and moved back to NYC after finishing my undergraduate degree in communications and photography.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I had the great privilege of interacting with Senator Kamala Harris and her team during her presidential campaign. Later that led to working alongside the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign team during the pandemic to bring attention to marginalized and minority communities and businesses through our platform, One Green Planet. It was a proud moment for me on a personal and professional level.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am a female founder of color running an independent media company in a country far away from my family so my entrepreneurial journey is laced with unique struggles not many can relate to. In addition, I’ve experienced systemic barriers and discrimination that come with being a marginalized group in the United States. Therefore, I’m truly grateful to several people who showed genuine care for my wellbeing and offered tangible support along this way–team members who believed in my vision, colleagues who helped shape our mission, and partners that were generous with their time and resources. Even the people that troubled me have taught me a great deal in perseverance, patience, resilience and helped me evolve into a better leader and human being.

Millions of readers flock to One Green Planet because they care about how their actions impact people, animals, and the planet. I am particularly grateful to them for giving me the opportunity to serve in this way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can. Don’t wait for nobody!

This principle helped me build One Green Planet. One day at a time. Every day. We’ve never had investors and have grown organically from day one.

When everything came to a screeching halt due to the pandemic, we were forced to immediately scale back and adapt to a new normal like many other businesses. So we started again, used what we had, did what we could, and still made some pretty hefty strides. We pivoted our content to focus entirely on covering the most critical and current issues facing the nation like Black Lives Matter, Coronavirus/Public Health and reported on the nightmarish end of the Trump Presidency and the hopeful entry of the Biden-Harris Administration. It was a way to use our platform and voice to be on the right side of history.

We also immediately realized that health was at the forefront of everyone’s mind and having a robust immune system is our best defense to fight the virus. We re-coded the Food Monster app and made it free so people would not have to pay a price to be healthy (at a time when everyone was struggling financially) because access to good, healthy food should be a basic human right.

Like most other small businesses our revenues are were significantly impacted as well so yet again, we used this principle and worked towards creating a new revenue stream by turning our extensive recipe resources into physical cookbooks.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My passion gives me purpose and this purpose has given me superpowers I never knew I had; it’s what fuels my grit, hustle, determination, learning, and growth and helps maintain One Green Planet’s relevance in a crowded space despite the rise of major players and big money.

In terms of particular characteristics I possess, I am indefatigably optimistic, happy and hopeful as a human being. I am not scared of hard work; I’m a critical thinker and a creative problem solver, and a very execution-oriented and product-focused leader. From coding the very first One Green Planet website to wireframing our vegan recipe app, Food Monster, I’ve done it all. I still read/learn from all the content that goes up on the site daily (and we publish a lot!). Most recently, I created a scalable system to take our first cookbook to market and plotted the next 12 we have lined up for 2021 and 2022. I thrive on being hands-on and working with my team! There’s no role or task I’m too good to do.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

We had long been taught that to live an environmentally conscious lifestyle, all we needed to do was recycle, reduce, reuse, go paperless / plastic-free, and clean our oceans/beaches. However, something that was missing from this critical list was examining what we put on our plates. As we all know by now, the industrial livestock system is at the center of climate change, human rights violations, deforestation, and a future global food crisis. Therefore limiting our dairy and meat consumption can have a lasting impact on the planet for generations to come. This is the problem One Green Planet is committed to solving and the reason behind building the Food Monster app.

How do you think your technology can address this?

The Food Monster app offers people a free and easy solution to start cutting out animal products from their diet, one delicious plant-based recipe at a time!

Our current food system profits from making people sick, a mass shift to a predominantly plant-based diet is necessary to maintain a livable ecosystem with healthy citizens. The Food Monster app puts the control and choice directly in the palm of your hands by offering people over 20,000 vegan recipes that contain no animal or dairy products. It’s the largest plant-based recipe app on iTunes today.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause? How do you think this might change the world?

One Green Planet springboarded into existence by integrating activism, lifestyle, and professional skills in response to my life-long compassion for animals, social issues, and the environment. I call it “Lifestyle Activism,” which means how you live your life, the causes and businesses you support, and the products and food you consume are all forms of activism. One Green Planet started as a passion project and grew into a spectacular movement with no business plan or exit strategy in sight; It’s just what I wanted to do with my life. But as a result, we became the first mainstream site to connect two of the biggest global challenges of our time — feeding the planet and climate change.

I’ve had the vigor to wake up every day and work hard in an isolated and remote environment throughout the pandemic. It has been a reminder yet again of why I do what I do. One Green Planet is a tool to change the world, and I feel a deep sense of responsibility to do my part.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

We are facing the black mirror of unintended consequences as a species, and are living in the biggest humanitarian crisis of all. The pandemic is the culmination of the war humans have waged on the planet and their health for decades. Not to mention, climate change, pollution, poverty, hunger, and social injustices all disproportionately impact marginalized communities.

Our technology has been a savior in this current pandemic climate, and our mission has only become more evident and relevant to the world.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

1. When a worthy mission is smartly executed, people wake up

2. When people wake up, social change follows

3. When social change follows, society progresses

4. When societies progress, the people thrive

5. When people thrive, the planet flourishes

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I always joke that as I get older, the people who work for me visit our site and buy products keep getting younger. This is excellent news because it’s a sign of hope that today’s youth is focused on the right causes. They are health-conscious, socially aware, and environmentally responsible. It’s a worthy challenge because to win this war on humanity; we must change our mindset and the very fabric of our society. So I would continue to tell the younger generations like Gen-Z, i.e., “The Greta Generation,” and those to follow like Gen-A, to continue exploring in this very direction.​​

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Right now, the only people I am dying to have a warm home-cooked Indian meal with are my parents. I haven’t seen them in more than a year and a half because of the pandemic, so I am eager to share some quality time, laughter, and joy with them.

Besides them, I’d love to have breakfast with The Smith Family; Will, Jada, Willow, Jaden Smith, and of course, gammy! I am personally and professionally (with One Green Planet) in alignment with their pursuits. I admire their depth and consciousness as a family unit as well as how woke they are as individuals. In addition, I resonate with their focus on mental health, race discrimination, minority upliftment, climate-consciousness, and their artistic and creative endeavors.

Jaden is a climate trailblazer. With his company Just Water, which sells drinking water in bottles made from paper, he’s using his privilege to tackle plastic and water scarcity crises simultaneously. I also appreciate his I Love You food truck initiative for feeding free healthy plant-based meals to thousands of homeless in Skid Row and Harlem. And I loved when he urged millions of his followers to consider the environment and reduce their meat consumption.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can visit One Green Planet to follow our extension content across animal rights, environmental conservation, eco-conscious lifestyle, natural health, plant-based food, human interest stories, and news, at: https://www.onegreenplanet.org/

To download the Food Monster App with over 20k plant-based recipes, please visit the iTunes store here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/food-monster-vegan-recipes/id1052988561

You can buy our series of vegan cookbooks at: https://vegancookbooks.onegreenplanet.org/

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.