Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Predictions Of The Expected: Shirley Ross

A Look At SHIRLEY ROSS, The Ending Of Coupledom, and Returning To Singledom, In The 1940 Recording Of "It Never Entered My Mind!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When meeting a particular individual in the name of love, there is one lesson, which tests our value of self. That lesson is leaving when one has felt an imbalance. If expectations are not met, one must surely leave. The interesting thing about love is thar you will have one such individual, who will inform you that you will leave him. Such a person has already foreshadowed that very moment. Furthermore, once you have left them, theit words serve as lasting impressions in your mind.

When you are in your place of solitude-sitting alone in your room-you remember those sacred words. They are words of empowerment. They were words leasing you to this point. A person remembers the words, and their high degree of truth, during that very moment. Yes! You remember it all. For that reason, and that reason, alone, such a person is never forgotten in that journey to love.

Words carry certain vibrations, in their midst. When these words are reflected, as being part of a realistic experience, there is a certain degree of love and understanding, which must be addressed. Love is a wellness treasure. Solitude, after love, has the power of taking a person back to a mental return. The words are matched with the face they were spoken from. All the more, you come to appreciate the wellness of solitude. It ensures that one is likely to make space in the cleansing of one’s thoughts. And then, the questions arise! How could a person have been so right?

Another lesson learned. Certain people enter into our lives knowing that they are incompatible with the actual plan and journey for lives. They understand the meaning of life. Not everyone we engage with is worth are particular connection. There are reasons for this. Remember, certain people enter our lives as a test. They come with the purpose of seeing just how in love we are, with ourselves. How much to we respect truth, and the authentic selflessness of love? Once we have passed the test, such individuals are no longer in our lives. However, they continue to stick around, for as long as we are willing to learn the lesson.

Learning love’s lessons are as old as human’s presence on this very Earth. Yes. It was even present during the 1940’s. One song, conveying such a theme is “It Never Entered My Mind.” The lyrics are rather telling. Furthermore, they address the meaning of meditation; meditation’s way of getting us to unpack the message (and meaning) of love. Even those, who are incompatible, have a way of getting us to explore certain shortcomings, regarding our perception of love. Lesson learned. Certain singers have a classical elegance when singing such songs. They make love’s departure a loving embrace. It is not the traditional fable of heartache. Relaxed. Calm. Cool. Collected.

So, let the song play, as the lesson is relived. It produces an experience so true. For these current reflections of past words, never leaves a person, blue.

Shirley Ross

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/552183604294582641/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Os0jNY9s4Lg
https://open.spotify.com/artist/28u3S9uA2uefoRQuYZM222

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Opening the Conversation Gates about Mental Illness, particularly Bipolar Disease.

    by I am Katrina.
    Community//

    Dreams Of Awakening: Shirley Ross

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Laura Di Franco: “Find the ways you’ll have the most fun”

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.