When meeting a particular individual in the name of love, there is one lesson, which tests our value of self. That lesson is leaving when one has felt an imbalance. If expectations are not met, one must surely leave. The interesting thing about love is thar you will have one such individual, who will inform you that you will leave him. Such a person has already foreshadowed that very moment. Furthermore, once you have left them, theit words serve as lasting impressions in your mind.

When you are in your place of solitude-sitting alone in your room-you remember those sacred words. They are words of empowerment. They were words leasing you to this point. A person remembers the words, and their high degree of truth, during that very moment. Yes! You remember it all. For that reason, and that reason, alone, such a person is never forgotten in that journey to love.

Words carry certain vibrations, in their midst. When these words are reflected, as being part of a realistic experience, there is a certain degree of love and understanding, which must be addressed. Love is a wellness treasure. Solitude, after love, has the power of taking a person back to a mental return. The words are matched with the face they were spoken from. All the more, you come to appreciate the wellness of solitude. It ensures that one is likely to make space in the cleansing of one’s thoughts. And then, the questions arise! How could a person have been so right?

Another lesson learned. Certain people enter into our lives knowing that they are incompatible with the actual plan and journey for lives. They understand the meaning of life. Not everyone we engage with is worth are particular connection. There are reasons for this. Remember, certain people enter our lives as a test. They come with the purpose of seeing just how in love we are, with ourselves. How much to we respect truth, and the authentic selflessness of love? Once we have passed the test, such individuals are no longer in our lives. However, they continue to stick around, for as long as we are willing to learn the lesson.

Learning love’s lessons are as old as human’s presence on this very Earth. Yes. It was even present during the 1940’s. One song, conveying such a theme is “It Never Entered My Mind.” The lyrics are rather telling. Furthermore, they address the meaning of meditation; meditation’s way of getting us to unpack the message (and meaning) of love. Even those, who are incompatible, have a way of getting us to explore certain shortcomings, regarding our perception of love. Lesson learned. Certain singers have a classical elegance when singing such songs. They make love’s departure a loving embrace. It is not the traditional fable of heartache. Relaxed. Calm. Cool. Collected.

So, let the song play, as the lesson is relived. It produces an experience so true. For these current reflections of past words, never leaves a person, blue.

Shirley Ross