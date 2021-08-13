Precious S. Brown of ‘Book To Business’: “Knowing when to take a break”

Things You Need to Successfully Ride the Emotional Highs & Lows of Being an Entrepreneur” are confidence, support, honesty, a safe space, and knowing when to take a break. Being on this journey will take everything out of you if you allow it. One day you can get everything you need, and the next, nothing works. I had been on the journey for about two years. I had been building the business and working a 9–5 non-stop. I was on the burnout ledge, and I had no idea. I hadn’t connected with anyone in the industry due to my trust issues, and I thought I could do it all myself.

After writing her first book in just 45 days, then her second book in a little under 90 days, Precious knew she’d tapped into an innate ability that she — and the world around her — so desperately needed. With her creative writing skill set, plus her engaging, thought-provoking delivery as a motivational speaker, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she’s been honored with several awards and accolades. Realizing that the definition of success can vary based on the interpreter of the dream and vision, Precious has made a lifetime commitment to helping authors leverage their book by turning it into a profitable online business.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

After a near-death experience at the hands of my ex-husband, I was forced into single-parent life. While learning to navigate that space, I returned to my love of writing. It wasn’t long before I had written a book (a vision from seven years old). After sharing my story with several women, I began to get requests to speak and then requests for coaching. And here, eight short years later, I am a full-time coach, indie publisher, and business strategist to authors. It has been a fantastic journey with no regrets.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I can remember it like it was yesterday. I was working with my coach to create my signature system, and she said, “I want you to think about how all of this started for you. What was the jumpstart of the business? What was the thing that — if it had not happened, you might not be in business.”

As I sat on zoom trying to remember all the details of the journey, I said, “If I had never gotten the courage to write my first book, I wouldn’t be doing any of this.”

Almost immediately, she shouted, “That’s it…. BOOK TO BUSINESS,” and I said, “I like that.” We both sat for a minute repeating it, and I finally shouted with so much excitement, “That’s it, I LOVE IT!” and the deal has been sealed ever since.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I would have to say both. I believe the desire was always there, but I would fight it because I hadn’t known anyone else doing what they loved and being paid for it (in a non-traditional way). So, I went to college as I was told. But even after obtaining my degree, the yearning for more was always there. I couldn’t seem to fill that hole with any job or career I took on. The desire to be free, be and do more, change lives, including my own, and live on my terms was always there.

As for the development of the Entrepreneur in me, I believe Corporate prepared me for the journey. Without the business foundation there, I don’t think I would have the where-with-all to wear all the hats, especially CEO. Had I not gone through some of the obstacles in that environment, I would have never been prepared for this one.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Actually, someone did help me get started in this business. Her name is Cynthia Hatcher.

We went to church together. I worked in the church office. One day she stopped in the office, and we began to chat. She shared with me that she had a goal to write 60 books by the time she was 60. I think those were the numbers. And I casually said, “I always wanted to write a book,” and she said, “well, why don’t you?” That got my wheels turning. She told me about a writing group that she held every Thursday. She invited me to come out, but I never did go. About six months or so later, I decided I would go.

When I arrived at the meeting, she gave the ladies a challenge to write for 15 minutes a day, every day, for 90 days, to have their book completed in 90 days. Now, anybody that knows me knows I love a challenge, so I thought to myself, I know I can do that faster, and I immediately felt myself kick competition mode. I kept thinking I can beat that timeline. I sat down and started writing, and by the end of the session, I had eight pages written. I was excited, and I was so ready to get home and finish writing. Forty-five days later, I had written the first book. I can honestly say, had I never had that conversation with her that day in the office; I would not have even pursued writing a book. I had put it on a shelf for so long; I thought it was a dead dream. She really helped me and inspired me to write the book and believe in my story. To believe in me and what I had to say. My voice was restored through that conversation, and for that, I am grateful.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I am often told the two things we do best are SIMPLIFYING the process and TAKING IT SLOW or what I call hand-holding. I remember when we launched our second course, VIP Clarity. I knew my audience was a bit less familiar than most when it came to social media and technology, so I broke the process down into three stages. Instead of just giving them the information to do it themselves, I would take one volunteer through each part of the process so they could all see how to do it as well. I do that because I always put myself back in those shoes dealing with the frustration of having information that seemed like another language and no one to explain it to me. Well, after the fulfillment of the course requirements, I always wrap up asking for feedback. One of my clients blurts out, “Well, whoever didn’t understand that just don’t want to because that was the simplest thing I have heard while building this business” We all laughed. Right then, I knew I had tapped into a gift, and I was determined to make it a part of all that we did.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Growth Mindset — I once left a coach because of my perspective of her and how she ran her business. But after I stepped back, I realized I was judgmental. I took action to deal with my internal issues to receive the instruction she was giving me for my business.

Integrity — I live by my word. If I say I will do it. It will get done. It is no different in my business. This is a very important trait for me. I have worked with people who make promises to get people to buy into what they are selling, and once it is time for the fulfillment, the promises change. That hurts your credibility beyond repair.

Follow up — Following up with people is another essential trait. It doesn’t matter whether they are paying you or not. I tell my clients all the time there is money in the follow up. I made my first 10K dollars by following up with people who said not now. Many times, in business, people aren’t ready to take action when you want them to but if they ask you to follow up with them, do it. You never know what will flourish from your encounter.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Absolutely! I had just started navigating the waters of entrepreneurship, and I thought I needed everything simultaneously. I was definitely caught up in shiny object syndrome. Everything sounded tempting. This program for this, that program for that. I knew I needed help, but no one seemed to be telling me what help I needed right then and from whom was I to get it. So, I knew marketing was a part of the success trail, but I also needed to understand how to find out how to run a business (the parts college courses didn’t tell me). I found this program that seemed to have everything I needed in one package, and it was 12K dollars. I just knew if I got the program, all my business dreams would come true. WRONG! So, I’m talking to the coach of the program, and we get to the money. I say “well, I think I’ll have to wait because I don’t have that kind of money,” she says “well, this is for your business, so why not see if you can get a business loan” in my naivety, I ran off and got a 12k dollars loan for a coaching program. It was one of the biggest mistakes of my journey, but I learned a valuable lesson. I learned not ONE of anything will ever give you all you need to know and do in business. I’m sure that won’t be the only valuable lesson I learn on this journey, literally.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

There are three things in the business that are non-negotiable for everyone that works with me and Book to Business…

We create an atmosphere of desire. We allow everyone to use their gifts We unplug weekly

Now, these may seem like simple tasks, but they are underused. Creating an atmosphere of desire entices your employees to show up and do the work. It gives them a sense of belonging and value. And when they feel they belong and you value them, they flourish. Why? Because everyone wants to be appreciated. To get even more value from employees, allow them to operate in positions where they use their natural talents and abilities. Nurture the gifts, and morale will remain high consistently. You’ll get fewer complaints because they are happy to do what’s easy for them. Why? Because it doesn’t feel like work. Lastly, require them to unplug. Turn off social media for one day per week. Any day they choose. It gets them in the habit of being intentional, and when they are intentional in one area, it’s bound to spread to all areas, including the work they do for you.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

The simple answer to that is to be authentically transparent, show up and give value. The more you do, the more people will be attracted to you and build that know, like, and trust factor.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

It is becoming a lost art. A lot of leaders use strong-arm tactics. Where they nicely condemn or demean you if you don’t do what they suggest you do, especially in the sales process. I believe there are multiple ways to do the same thing, and when leaders leave it up to the potential client to make the determining factor, it feels good… at least for me it does.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The main error I see being made is not completing Market Research! That is the one tedious, pain-staking action that rarely happens. It truly hinders the company’s progress because you don’t know anything about the people you want to attract to your business. The only solution is to do it upfront. It will save you time, energy, and money in the long run.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride the Emotional Highs & Lows of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur; you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Absolutely! The entrepreneurial journey is an emotional rollercoaster. You can have the most amazing idea, but it may not be needed in the marketplace. It is all about testing. You won’t know if it works unless you test. You won’t know if they want it until you research the market. All of it goes hand in hand, and the emotions come because of your drive and passion. It could be a great idea, but if there isn’t an audience for it … it can be crushing. The difference between that and a 9–5 is if you take an idea to your boss and don’t want it … you still get paid, which is NOT the case as an entrepreneur.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

The first time I hit a 10k dollars month, I was so excited. You would have thought I hit the power ball. One because I realized my hard work was paying off but more so because my dream had become a reality. See, I had never had 10K dollars in one month in my entire life, and to make that and know I could do it again the very next month. I was stoked, to say the least.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When I first started, I was so excited to help newly divorced women navigate that space of single mommyhood. I had all the colors and buzz words. The frills were all there. Only to realize, through research 1.5 years later, there was no market for what I was doing. I didn’t think that newly divorced single moms didn’t have extra money to invest in a program. They had to make ends meet. I was crushed when I had to shift to something else for business because I was passionate, and I knew it would work; I just wasn’t targeting the right people, OR I didn’t have the right offer.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I shifted. Period. I shifted into what people were innately coming and asking me, “How did you do _____?” Whether it was writing the book, self-publishing the book, or starting the business. Although I didn’t want to change, I did because I knew that was feeding the company. And if I wanted to be successful at “the business,” I had to give people what they wanted and NOT what I thought they needed.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need to Successfully Ride the Emotional Highs & Lows of Being an Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

The “Five Things You Need to Successfully Ride the Emotional Highs & Lows of Being an Entrepreneur” are confidence, support, honesty, a safe space, and knowing when to take a break. Being on this journey will take everything out of you if you allow it. One day you can get everything you need, and the next, nothing works. I had been on the journey for about two years. I had been building the business and working a 9–5 non-stop. I was on the burnout ledge, and I had no idea. I hadn’t connected with anyone in the industry due to my trust issues, and I thought I could do it all myself. Little did I know that was NOT the case. March 2016, I attended my first business conference and met some incredible people who had been on the journey longer than I.

We connected over time, and one day one of the women called me out about the progression of my business. Remember, I didn’t trust too many people, so I was immediately on the defense, and my response let her know that right away. But she very nicely said, “I am here to help you, not hurt you.” At that moment, I let down my guard. I opened up to receive the support I secretly desired. I was honest about where I was in the business and how I had been struggling. That day changed the face of my business. Having the safe space to be vulnerable and not have it used against me was everything. By the end of the call, she encouraged me to take a break. I had no idea I was running on fumes because I thought that’s what it took to succeed. I took the break for one month and came back to the fold with a new perspective and plan to reach the desired level of success.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I describe resilience as the result of what was supposed to break you, and it doesn’t. From that experience, you are stronger and more determined to complete what you had initially set out to do.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Oh my… My entire life built my resilience muscle. The one story that comes to mind is when I lost my first varsity track meet. I came in 8th place that day. I was so disappointed. I remember telling my coach, “They all run faster than me,” and his response “Run faster.” That moment was pivotal for me because I didn’t believe in myself, and he saw in me what I couldn’t. So, I started practicing more. Even when we didn’t have to, and the next track meet when I had to run against those same runners, I was ready. I expected to win, and even though I came in 3rd place, I still won because I was faster, and that was enough for me.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I think I keep a positive attitude most of the time. I am very results-driven, so anytime I slide into negativity, I ask myself, “what’s the solution?” That question snaps me back to focus on the possibility instead of the problem at hand.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

A leader’s positive attitude can positively impact their clients and their team because people learn by example. When a leader is positive, it helps the client and team remain in a positive posture. Positivity spreads just like negativity. It helps stay focused on the upside of whatever it is that is going on. It can also give them the hope they need to make it through the situation.

For example, before building the business, I worked as a customer service coordinator at a health clinic. We dealt with a challenging population, and most times, they came in angry, or they would get upset while they were there. For those patients, I was called to deal with the situation. I had to stay positive so that I could deescalate the situation. By demonstrating that they picked up the skills, they needed to deal with a disturbed patient or an unruly client. They began to understand that it wasn’t personal, and they stopped taking it personally, which allowed them to grow and forge relationships with the clients that came to our clinic.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

It’s a straightforward quote by R.S. Grey “She believed she could; so, she did.”

The most relevant story for me and that quote is me building my business. I didn’t know anything outside of what I learned in a textbook on being a CEO. But I had a dream, and it only took one spark to create a full flame. Since that time, I have kept going. Every time I think of quitting or have a bad day, I repeat that quote to myself. I know that believing in myself is the one thing that has kept me moving forward on this journey. I know if I didn’t think I could do it, it would not get done. So, the quote that inspires me to greatness is “She believed she could; so, she did.”

How can our readers further follow you online?

I am on all social platforms as @psbglobal. My free community is on Facebook: The Authors Business School www.theauthorsbusinessschool.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!