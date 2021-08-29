Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Prayers Through Water’s Flow: Eri Kawai #Japan

A Prayer Of Fluid Breezing, From The Late ERI KAWAI!

When it comes to the restoration of faith, it is our prayers, which are most needed. Prayers are part of those nutritious blessings, for the calling of one’s ever flowing guide. Thus journey into life is no easy task. Flowing ever lovingly is a requirement, if we are to overcome the harsh realities of life’s domain. Furthermore, there are ways of transforming our journey into one, which is more, still. Layers upon layers of peace and harmony allows our Spirit to, awaken. For once, we have a breath of stillness, and healing wisdom, through prayer. Love and life is beautiful!

One of the moments of prayer, pertains to justice. For in the silence, and stillness of prayer, we are releasing into another harmony. A higher frequency is at play. Now, imagine that we are praying through water. Imagine such a prayer moving through a calming storm, where the traditions of love, arise, even more! Through a song, and the calming of waters, there is a wellness, at hand. What seems mystical becomes part of reality. Alas! We are free; free from the burdens of life! We are free from the frustrations, for certain journeys. Yes, we are free. Even more, is that we have found freedom. Through prayer, it is here, to stay! Through prayer, our quest for freedom will, arise!

Now, there is the treasure of water, through its natural timing. It has a natural flow, and a blessed rhythm. Prayer moves mountains. It brings love, alive. Oh, how fortunate we are to acquire an angelic sound, with the right singer, in tact. For when her voice is tuned with the sensitivities of others, the Heavens reign down blessings to humanity, while implanting jewels in the, waters!

Eri Kawai

https://alchetron.com/Eri-Kawai
https://youtu.be/fCgAeR-1zLI
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4z7ooEvPM7h8YVtPPKjO1J

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

