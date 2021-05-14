Pranita Salunke: “Make a list of your circle of friends, and ask the question”

Make a list of your circle of friends, and ask the question: Which of these connections contributes to my happiness? Plan coffee, dinner dates, meetings or vacations with these people as often as possible. This experience will ensure that the cup of your life is filled with love and support.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Pranita Salunke.

Pranita Salunke has more than two decades of experience as an Occupational Therapist and a Preventative Cardiology Specialist, working both for the National Health Service and via a Harley Street medical practice. She launched Pranita Vitality to help individuals improve their physical and mental health through a unique combination of modern medicine and ancient wellbeing philosophies including yoga, mindfulness and meditation.

Pranita’s philosophy helps people to take a proactive approach to managing their own health, and she promotes this positive message through speaking to different communities, charitable organizations, large corporations and to the UK parliament.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I come from a small suburb near Mumbai, India. Ever since my earliest memories, I have always enjoyed being out in nature, and growing up close to both the sea and the countryside meant I could spend hours playing along the coast, hiking on beautiful trails or just getting lost in meadows.

As I went into my teenage years, I also became more of an extrovert. I would perform in shows for entertainment or speak on stage to promote social causes whenever I could. But growing up surrounded by Indian heritage, things like yoga and Ayurveda were always an essential part of my lifestyle.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death worldwide. They take an estimated 17.9 million lives each year, accounting for 31% of all deaths globally, and according to the World Health Organisation, that rate is projected to increase by 50% in 2030.

These statistics are not just printed numbers. There are real people like you and me behind those figures, and I strongly believe that unhealthy lifestyles and stress trigger the development of these diseases.

However, I had to learn this the hard way. In 2007, both my uncle and my first cousin passed away in their 40s, leaving behind families, due to type 2 diabetes complications. Both of these losses could have been preventable with lifestyle transformation, so I felt frustrated that I couldn’t do anything at the time — even with my clinical experience.

At the same time, I was work for the NHS in the UK as an Occupational Therapist. I witnessed people coming in for different treatments: amputation, heart surgery, liver, kidney failures, and living a poor quality of life and dying early. The precursor of these endpoints were chronic lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity and diabetes. I felt frustrated both professionally and personally.

That’s when I started pursuing my advanced Preventive Cardiology training at Imperial College London. This experience gave me a fresher perspective on how I could create positive changes in the way I served my clients, and I then shared the same principles with a much larger audience through my book, Vitality: A Healthy and Happy Heart. 3 Keys for Sustained Weight Loss, Type 2 Diabetes Control and Stress Management.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Professor David Wood, our course director, was my inspiration to start my wellness service. He had authored national and international guidelines on the Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases and was very scientific in his approach, yet he encouraged my practice of mindfulness and meditation. I am immensely grateful for that encouragement, which helped me regain my confidence. This empowered me to create a wellness program that uses my existing skills as an Occupational Therapist (counselling for healthy behaviour changes) and integrates them into evidence-based Preventive Cardiology advice on all aspects of lifestyle to achieve a healthy heart and control lifestyle diseases.

In my approach, I also include my passion and life-long learnings of yoga and meditation practices because they have helped my clients and me enormously in achieving a sense of wellness. I call this the Vitality Mind-Body-Connection (MBC) approach, as it not only assists people to control chronic diseases but also infuses them with optimum health, energy, clarity, and inner joy.

After working with Professor Wood, I felt like I had found my purpose: to inspire people to embrace a positive lifestyle to enjoy a healthy heart, lead a purposeful life, and share happiness with their loved ones.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Perhaps the most interesting mistake was when I started practising with the National Health Services in the UK in 2007. By this time I already 6 years’ experience in the field, so I had been brought in as a Senior Occupational Therapist. However, little did I realise the vast difference in technical and cultural aspects between India and the UK. It was a steep learning curve, as the use of hoists and mobility aids were not readily available in Indian practice, for example — as well as having to adapt to various English accents!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Synchrodestiny by Deepak Chopra. It talks about how our deepest intention, if coming from our authentic self, is aligned with universe intentions. When this happens, we are blessed with circumstances, events and people who can assist us with our intentions, our vision.

Publishing my book is a perfect example. Many people, including my experience at Imperial College London, and events assisted me with inspiration in the creative process of writing. I am sure, the process will continue with my mission to reach 100,000 people with my message.

Can you share your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One quote that really resonates is “Purpose is the life-giving blood for our existence.” I believe that when we are engaged in meaningful activities that give us a sense of identity and fulfilment, we feel secure, content and happy. From that state, we have the personal power to improve our lives and really impact the world.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

At present, my focus is on sharing the messages through my book and on various platforms. I am also working on creating positive partnerships with other medical professionals, organisations, communities and charities.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series, we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental and emotional wellness? Please share a story for each.

One of the important habits we all can cultivate for optimum wellness is to become aware of our “power of associations” — positive or negative influences from people around us build or dismantle our wellbeing. So, choose your friends and social circle wisely:

1. Make a list of your circle of friends, and ask the question: Which of these connections contributes to my happiness? Plan coffee, dinner dates, meetings or vacations with these people as often as possible. This experience will ensure that the cup of your life is filled with love and support.

2. Also, list the people who increase your stress level. Limit your interactions with them to the minimum while protecting your boundaries. Remember, your mental health matters!

Another important element of mental wellness is to declutter. Remove things that are no longer in alignment with your higher purpose or values. When you have the space in your life, you can regain the strength of your mindset.

To be able to do the above actions, it is important to know your deepest values and purpose, and any limiting beliefs you have. Solitude, the right associations as well as external help of professional will help you to get the clarity and confidence that you desire.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Breathwork is extremely powerful. In yogic science, we term it as Prana-yam. Prana signifies life-force and Yam means the extension of life-force. In a literal sense, the practice of Pranayam or breathwork will help you to extend your life and vitality.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

One of the most important things is to choose activities that are fun and more meaningful to you. This will keep you motivated and make sure the new habits are sustainable.

When I joined a new health club, in my initial excitement I joined many classes including body pump with weights and spin classes. The problem was I had very little interest in these, I felt exhausted and continuously hungry, so I gave up after only a few sessions.

I realised that if I stuck to my favourite forms of movement, then my fitness journey would be much more enjoyable. For me, they were dance, yoga and walks out in nature.

I would advise people to write down 3 to 5 activities and exercises that give you joy, and schedule them into your calendar. Group sports like football, cricket, rugby or trekking in a group are social activities, so you can enjoy the benefits of social support, which is very important for mental wellness.

Another idea is what I can ‘activity snacking’. This means just quick ‘bite-size’ exercises you can bring into your daily routine, such as using the time you are waiting to boil the kettle to do 10 squats and 10 wall push ups. Think of the periods in your day where you can add some movement without ‘wasting’ your time.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

One of the major reasons many people find it hard to create positive lifestyle changes is their subconscious limiting beliefs. These beliefs are primary reasons why many of us give up on New Year’s resolution to eat healthily before January has even ended.

Often it is helpful to work with a professional or just a supportive friend to assist you in creating positive changes. It can be difficult to improving your self-esteem on your own, but working openly with another person will allow you to become aware of your limiting beliefs, challenge them and feel more empowered to stick to a new positive lifestyle.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Laughter must be an essential part of our lifestyle. Smiling helps trigger the release of mood-enhancing neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, which then helps you to release stress, boost immunity and therefore improve your ability to fight infections.

Besides, a person who smiles from the heart is very attractive and positive for other people to be around!

Finally, can you share three good habit that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

There is an immense ‘Power of prayer’ in the realm of health and happiness. When we witness situations beyond human control, such as a tsunami, earthquake or even infectious diseases, we could become fearful, anxious about the future.

Sometimes it is good to be aware of how powerless we are. Learning to give up control, surrender and trust that some higher source, the universe, God, or whatever you believe in is ultimately empowering!

I also believe there is an immense spiritual gain when you give to others without any expectation. You could walk to raise funds for your favourite charity, donate your time and or money to a good cause, or even call and help your elderly neighbours.

Whatever you choose, do with clear consciousness. I believe, ultimately we are spiritual beings living this physical experience. One reason we are on the planet is to enjoy the various joys of this material world, so as long as you are not hurting anyone, savour the pleasure from great food, amazing sex, nature and all the things that make you happy. Because when you are happy, you are in a better position to spread that happiness to others.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Absorbing vitamin D by walking in nature, in a park, by a seashore, by the lake has twofold benefits. It not only boosts your immunity and defends against many illnesses, but walks in bright sunlight also help release the ‘happy hormone’ serotonin. Serotonin uplifts your mood and help you feel calm and focused. You will return feeling rejuvenated, energised and happy! When you are connected with yourself and in nature, you are better able to connect with others and with your work projects.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am really passionate about children’s wellbeing. I strongly believe that as a society, we have a duty to supporting children’s wellbeing across the world and help them live to their fullest potential.

Many children face physical and emotional trauma, and it can damage the mental blueprint of the child, create a damaged adult and therefore dysfunctional society. If we want to create a positive world for all, we have to focus on children’s wellbeing.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d love to meet Sir Richard Branson. He is an inspiring personality infused with so many admirable qualities. He’s an enterpriser, investor, author, philanthropist and always seem to enjoy a close connection with his loved ones, so I am certain that his adventurous spirit and enthusiasm to live life to the fullest would be contagious if we met for lunch.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Anyone interested in more information can find my website at www.pranitavitality.com. I also share my advice on achieving a healthy and happy heart in my new book, Vitality: A Healthy and Happy Heart. 3 Keys for Sustained Weight Loss, Type 2 Diabetes Control and Stress Management which is available on Amazon.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.