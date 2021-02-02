Pranav Pattatathunaduvil, Angela Wang & Alyssa Nie of ‘Be the Light Youth Association’: “Be a self-starter”

Be a self-starter: As a new nonprofit, there were a lot of things we had to organize on our own — advertising, logistics, even down to the paperwork we had to file to become a nonprofit. Something that was very important to us was that the teenagers running the nonprofit have as much agency and responsibility as possible, and that adult involvement be kept to a minimum. Because of this, it was important that we each be a self-starter: not just identify what needed to be done, but also to actively seek areas of improvement or growth. This can be anything from streamlining internal nonprofit operations, to identifying new target demographics and customer pain points.

As part of our series about young people who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Pranav Pattatathunaduvil, Angela Wang & Alyssa Nie of Be the Light Youth Association.

Angela Wang is currently a senior in high school and a nationally-ranked Speech and Debate competitor, placing first in the nation and state of Texas in International Extemporaneous speaking. She joined Be the Light’s mission in 2018, adopting her passion for Speech and Debate into both valuable public speaking classes for students in the community as well as a fundraising campaign for abused and disadvantaged children in North Texas. Over the past two years, she’s been fortunate to have served as an Executive Director for the organization. Outside of Be the Light, Angela also has a passion for political engagement, serving as the National Director of Activism for the Junior State of America.

Pranav Pattatathunaduvil is a senior in high school and a Coolidge Scholar, one of four students in the nation who received a full-ride merit scholarship to any US college or university. He joined Be the Light in 2018 as an instructor of public speaking classes, and since becoming an Executive Director, he and his fellow Directors have been at the forefront of Be the Light’s growth, raising over 100,000 dollars for charities that serve disadvantaged children. In the Social Impact Department, he has led the process of donating that money, as well as non-monetary initiatives, like Be the Light’s first community book drive. Outside of Be the Light, he is an avid competitor in speech and debate, placing 2nd in the nation in Extemporaneous Speaking.

Alyssa Nie is a senior and Executive Director of the Be the Light Youth Association, joining the team in 2018. Since then, she has immersed herself in contributing to the organization’s mission, whether that’s organizing the workshops or creating new fundraising events. She loves teaching debate classes and interacting with younger students, something she’s lucky enough to do every weekend at Be the Light workshops. Outside of Be the Light, she actively competes in Public Forum Debate, championing the Harvard Invitational as a junior. She will be a freshman at the University of Pennsylvania next year, where she will continue her education by pursuing a dual-degree in Business and Computer Science.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us about how you grew up?

Angela: Growing up in a middle-class family in the suburbs of North Texas, I’m fortunate to have led a rather privileged life. I’m also very lucky to have two supportive parents who have always been there for me. As immigrants, they themselves know what it means to chase one’s ambitions and thus have constantly encouraged me to do the same, teaching me to never fear the possibility of failure. Trying new things has always been a part of my life, so I’m grateful to have discovered my passion for Speech and Debate as well as activism early on.

Pranav: I was born in India, but I mainly grew up in the US, first in Plainsboro, New Jersey and then in Plano, Texas. I’m an only child, but I’m extremely thankful to have parents who support me so much every day. Instead of dictating my interests, they gave me the freedom to pursue anything that I was passionate about, which allowed me to join speech and debate four years ago and find my love for social impact, international relations, and economics. My family is also a very tight-knit one, and both my parents have been role models for me. Throughout my childhood, my dad has been an example of always staying calm during any situation and showing so much unconditional love towards all of us. My mom has been a model of perseverance because she’s shown immense strength through our struggles and an unwavering focus on becoming a better person every day. Having them by my side is what helped me become who I am today.

Alyssa: I was born in Texas, and I moved around quite a lot — first to China, then to California, and then back to Texas again. Overall, I had a pretty great childhood, growing up with my brother who is seven years older. In seventh grade, I joined the speech and debate team, where I discovered an activity I loved and a circle of friends who were just as nerdy as I was, excited to argue about current events and governmental policies. Since then, we’ve regularly competed at tournaments, had lots of fun hanging out together, and worked hard to hopefully leave our surroundings a better place.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Angela: Shaken Baby Alliance is an organization that Be the Light had raised money for and donated to this past year. What I found particularly special about this group is that they’re one of the few organizations in North Texas dedicated to fighting a relatively unknown yet very deadly impact of child abuse called Shaken Baby Syndrome. With their operations very underfunded during this time of unprecedented need, it was incredibly inspiring to see all of their employees agree to take a 20% paycheck cut, especially during such a difficult time for everyone. Getting to step in with a 10,000 dollars matching grant that doubled their funding felt extra special to support their vital efforts led by such selfless people.

Pranav: “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park. It’s about two eleven-year-old kids in Sudan, one (Nya) who has to walk for hours every day to find water for her family and one (Salva) who becomes a refugee after terrible armed conflicts. The refugee child is taken to the US, and after he grows up, he forms an organization dedicated to providing water for children in his country like Nya. This book resonated with me because fundamentally, it was a story of resilience. I was inspired by reading about how children were able to not only survive amid some of the toughest struggles but also to create positive change for their own communities.

Alyssa: While this isn’t exactly a book, David Foster Wallace delivered a commencement speech called “This is Water”, and it has really stuck with me ever since I first heard it. The speech explores loneliness, empathy, and the conscious confrontation within yourself to unsee “you” as the default centerpiece of the world. The speech sometimes resurfaces in my head, reminding me to pull myself out of the myopic perspective that I find myself in. While it’s quite a short piece, it’s incredibly well-written, and I promise it’s worth the read!

You are currently leading an organization that is helping to make a positive social impact. Can you tell us a little about what you and your organization are trying to create in our world today?

Group: At its core, Be the Light’s mission is about leveling the playing field for every child, regardless of their socioeconomic status or family situation. Childhood inequality is truly one of the most insidious types of crime that affects those most innocent in society and can go on to determine the course of someone’s entire life. Through our donations to underfunded groups that work tirelessly to support these children, we hope to not only offer them a fair shot to succeed in their lives, but also the rightful opportunity to experience a fulfilled and carefree childhood. Ultimately, we seek to provide these underserved children the love and support that every adolescent deserves.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Angela: About a year ago, I read an article in the local Dallas Morning News that reported “nearly one in every three Dallas children grows up in poverty”. This was, and still is, really hard for me to fathom, especially in a city that’s ranked in the top 10 globally for the highest population of millionaires. Although learning about such drastic wealth divides was incredibly disheartening, it definitely provided me a renewed sense of urgency about the work that I do through Be the Light to combat such inequality.

Pranav: Actually, when we were freshmen, BTL was founded by a group of juniors who wanted to use their passion for speech and debate in a constructive way for our community. That mission is what made me first join BTL as an instructor of public speaking classes. And as I watched students who walked in nervously on the first day transform into confident public speakers through every class, I felt immensely happy and proud. The amazing growth I witnessed is what drove me to keep empowering kids inside and outside of the classroom through BTL.

Alyssa: The initial catalyst of my motivation for Be the Light started off through participating in competitive debate. In order to prepare for a tournament, I’d spend many hours researching how a given governmental policy (e.g. Medicare for all) creates far-reaching implications (such as preventing premature deaths or reducing poverty). As the topic changed from month to month, I found myself advocating for all sorts of world issues and disadvantaged groups, yet my words held no real weight — all that really happened post-debate was a stranger choosing one team to vote for. For me, Be the Light allowed me, as a debater, to share my passion for global issues and critical thinking with a younger generation, but simultaneously create a real-world impact in a way competitive debate alone could not.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Angela: Early last year, our team and I had the opportunity to tour the facility of an organization called City House, our town’s sole youth homeless shelter. This visit felt extra special, as I had received a call from them right beforehand letting us know just how critical our donation had been for their operations. In fact, just weeks before, their main source of funding from a government stimulus program was cut, leaving their entire Transitional Living Program for young adults in a state of limbo. Stepping in to support them at such a pivotal moment really put in perspective for me the importance of the work we do at Be the Light while also giving me a chance to genuinely reflect on the simple things in my life that I’m grateful for. From a makeshift closet filled with donated clothes to on-the-go snack packs for homeless youth, it was humbling to witness, first-hand, the real-world impact of our week-in and week-out efforts.

Pranav: This past summer, after we donated 15,000 dollars to provide therapy services for disabled children, pull up diapers for homeless children, and PPE for a low-income childcare center, we held a virtual seminar with the heads of the organizations that received our donations. I remember the words of Ms. Amy Spawn, the CEO of the Warren Center (which supports the previously mentioned therapy for disabled children). When asked about what motivates her every day, she said “the feeling of hearing a child say ‘momma’ for the first time”. I was especially touched by that story, and it inspired me to keep working for social impact at BTL because what we did was so much bigger than any one of us.

Alyssa: I especially enjoy the connection between our students and the instructors. On the last day of one of our Fall Workshop classes, a handful of the students from our Extemporaneous Speaking lab threw a surprise party for the instructors, bringing in donuts and candy for all of us. We were totally taken aback, but I thought it was really sweet of them to do so. One of those students is now part of our team this year! Another time, my co-instructor of my debate lab and I decided to surprise our students with a goodie bag of treats and hand-written cards for our last parting class. My students were really excited about the gifts, and we had a great bonding session at the end of class. Even when some of my former students are enrolled in different classes, I still catch up with them between breaks!

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Group: In one of our Professional Communications classes, there was a student who was extremely quiet and unconfident when he joined, and he didn’t seem to be interested at all in the classes. But at the end of the semester, when each student had to give a speech about a social issue that mattered most to them, he surprised us all. He gave an extremely articulate, confident, and well-researched speech about ocean pollution that called on the audience to take action. Through our classes, students like him learned to use their voices effectively and advocate for a better society.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Angela: Making a difference simply means not being complacent about the things you think are wrong. No one is truly apathetic, so as long as there’s just one issue or cause that you care about and feel like needs to change, then there’s always something you can do about it, whether that’s hosting a supplies drive, phone banking in your community, or more. Making a difference doesn’t have to mean outright solving entire systemic issues, but rather, doing the best you can to directly impact those around you.

Pranav: “Making a difference” is to give someone something to smile about. From developing government policies that deter child abuse to serving food to disadvantaged people at a food bank, any action that brightens someone’s day (even for someone in the future) is truly an example of “making a difference”. That’s why I firmly believe that anyone can make a difference, not just people in a position of power.

Alyssa: When I was really young, my mom read me this parable about starfish. It went something like this: There was once an old man who liked to walk along the shore of a beach. One morning after a storm, thousands of starfish were washed up on the shore. As the man was taking his walk, he saw a boy nearby throwing the starfish back to the ocean, one by one. Confused, the man said to the boy, “But there are tens of thousands of them! You won’t even make a difference.” The boy smiled, threw another one, and said, “it made a difference to this one!” I think about this story sometimes. I find it easy to feel cynical about the overwhelming problems we face in the world, but I still like to imagine that the boy made a difference anyway.

Many young people would not know what steps to take to start to create the change they want to see. But you did. What are some of the steps you took to get your project started? Can you share the top 5 things you need to know to become a changemaker? Please tell us a story or example for each.

We asked our friends who founded Be the Light to answer this question. This response is from Jacqueline Wei (who is now at Harvard University), Michelle Zhang (who is now at UT Austin), and Neha Kalakuntla (who is now at Rice University).

Find a unique fundraising idea that plays to your strengths: We knew that in order to fundraise, we had to come up with something that capitalized on our existing strengths. We realized that all of us were on the debate team, and we decided to use our debate experience to fundraise — by creating debate workshops that could then allow us to fundraise for nonprofits. This form of fundraising was more effective for us than other forms, like a bake sale, because it played to strengths that we already had. Speech and debate were also an activity we personally enjoyed, so we were willing to go the extra mile to do it right.

Actively seek out community connections: As a newly-founded nonprofit, we had very few resources at hand. Fortunately, there are a lot of people in the community who are more than willing to help — we just had to seek them out and ask! For example, we needed to find a location to host our summer class, and we ended up hosting it at a church that graciously allowed us to use their space for free. If you’re doing something to help others, it’s very likely that there will be people who want to help you — all you have to do is ask!

Identify a cause you’re passionate about: We founded our nonprofit on the basis of providing resources and support for children in the North Texas area. This mission was important to keep in mind as we taught classes and engaged with community partners, because the work all seemed worth it when we kept our end goal in mind, and it was clear that our intentions were genuine. We kept our goal in the forefront by making trips to visit organizations we donated to so that we could see our impact firsthand.

Be a self-starter: As a new nonprofit, there were a lot of things we had to organize on our own — advertising, logistics, even down to the paperwork we had to file to become a nonprofit. Something that was very important to us was that the teenagers running the nonprofit have as much agency and responsibility as possible, and that adult involvement be kept to a minimum. Because of this, it was important that we each be a self-starter: not just identify what needed to be done, but also to actively seek areas of improvement or growth. This can be anything from streamlining internal nonprofit operations, to identifying new target demographics and customer pain points.

Trust your team: It can be hard to delegate tasks to others, especially when you feel that your vision could be compromised; however, in order to expand any organization, it is imperative to choose teammates who you feel are trustworthy, and then make sure to give them that trust and empower them to execute their ideas. This trust can be built through frequent and open communication, which we engaged in through weekly team meetings, as well as fostering an atmosphere in which people feel comfortable voicing their opinions as well as receiving feedback. It’s a sign of success when ideas are flowing from the members up toward leadership — it means that the team takes pride in their work, cares to do better, and feels comfortable sharing their vision.

What are the values that drive your work?

Angela: A trait that I’ve come to highly value is being open minded. I’ve found that when my ideas are challenged by others and I engage with those who may completely disagree with me, I end up growing the very most. That process of constant trial and error while being forced to reconsider my own preexisting beliefs has oftentimes yielded my most successful ideas. Furthermore, I also value a certain level of unorthodoxy. When trying to address particularly systemic and complex problems, I’ve come to heavily rely on ingenious approaches.

Pranav: Because of the health issues that members of my family have faced, I understand the depths that people can reach because of their suffering. That empathy always drives me to support people through their adversity, especially through my work at BTL. Positivity is also an important value for me because I believe that each situation brings us positive opportunities, even if they aren’t immediately obvious. Finally, because I directly oversee BTL’s Social Impact Department and spearhead a lot of outreach for expanding our markets, innovation has been a really important value for me. Creating new socially impactful initiatives like a community book drive and identifying how to increase our reach nationwide has definitely required thinking of new ideas, and I always relish the creativity involved.

Alyssa: I fully agree with Angela: open-mindedness! Since we’re all so young, most events we plan will be our first time trying them, so we inevitably fail a lot of the time. Most of the process is learning, so I think that keeping an open mind to criticism and adapting is really important. I’m wrong a lot more times than I’d like to admit, so learning to accept that I can be mistaken is also very valuable. Finally, appreciating my team members and keeping close communication has also been an excellent way to make sure that everyone is on the same page and working our best towards our mission.

Many people struggle to find what their purpose is and how to stay true to what they believe in. What are some tools or daily practices that have helped you to stay grounded and centered in who you are, your purpose, and focused on achieving your vision?

Angela: One thing that has personally helped me a lot is just constantly reflecting on my own privilege. It’s really easy to take for granted the little things we have in life, whether that’s having supportive friends and family or even just a warm bed to sleep in at night. But now more than ever, it’s been very important to me to stop and reflect on these privileges that I’ve been afforded throughout my life, ones that so many people around me don’t even have. Even though working to address these problems can sometimes feel tough or time-consuming, that effort really pales in comparison to the importance of the impact you’re making. Additionally, taking the time to simply reflect on the deeper immorality of the issues I’m addressing like child abuse has also helped to motivate me.

Pranav: As soon as I wake up, I thank God for the blessings I’ve received, including the ability to even open my eyes in the morning. This helps me remember how fortunate I am every single day. Before I go to bed every night, I also pray with my parents, asking God for strength and the ability to control my mind so that I can best serve Him through my actions. The last one is a little unconventional: watching comedy scenes every day. No matter the situation I’m going through, comedy keeps me grounded by always reminding me to look for something to smile about in my life.

Alyssa: I like to journal my thoughts down. Although my journal entries are mostly gibberish, they’re a way out for me to reflect on what’s going well, what’s not, and everything in between. In a way, journaling is an escape from the noise of everyday life and a way to reset my goals. Other than journaling, I also consume a lot of new information about the world, whether that’s through reading the news or just watching a film. My beliefs can change and be warped over time, so through exposing myself to other perspectives or trains of thought, I can “re-reflect” on how I should approach my beliefs.

In my work, I aim to challenge us all right now to take back our human story and co-create a vision for a world that works for all. I believe youth should have agency over their own future. Can you please share your vision for a world you want to see? I’d love to have you describe what it looks like and feels like. As you know, the more we can imagine it, the better we can manifest it!

Group: I dream of an empathetic world where we truly understand each other’s struggles so that we can come together to address society’s challenges. That means a world where we’ve united to address abuse and violence against children, women, minorities, and other marginalized groups, protecting their human rights every day. Where we’ve given every individual the opportunity to attain a sustainable economic future, regardless of where they were born. Where we’ve understood the terrible long-term impacts of climate change and taken action for not only a cleaner future, but also one where crucial resource like drinking water are fairly allocated. Where we’ve ensured that every child can dream boundlessly, knowing that if they work hard, they will certainly realize their aspirations.

We are powerful co-creators and our minds and intentions create our reality. If you had limitless resources at your disposal, what specific steps would take to bring your vision to fruition?

Angela: I would seek to use these resources to establish universal Pre-K for children nationwide. Inadequate access to early childhood education is one of the biggest causes of low-income children being left behind from their more affluent peers throughout their lives. And so, I’d hope to build preschool facilities around the country, especially serving children within low-income neighborhoods. Training high-quality educators along with providing all schools equal access to educational materials would also set these students on the right track for success.

Pranav: In response to issues of violence, I would create special courts and investigative units to address violence cases and create justice, all while funding rehabilitation, job training programs, and awareness campaigns so that the root causes of violence are addressed. I would also provide subsidies and tax credits to small businesses, especially in the developing world, so that they can bring increased employment opportunities to local communities. To address climate change, I would establish a tax on carbon emissions, subsidize the research and development of renewables, and financially support those who have been harmed most by environmental degradation. As I explain in the question below, I would fund education systems in low-income and rural areas worldwide, encouraging the hiring of qualified teachers through higher salaries while creating accountability systems for teacher performance.

Alyssa: I’d increase accessibility to quality education for underserved areas in order to allow all children an opportunity to access a good education. I would also vastly improve the distribution of vaccinations and medications for preventable diseases that are prevalent in many countries, especially because infectious diseases are still a leading cause of child mortality. I’d allocate funding into research and development in finding cures for neglected tropical diseases and distribute those cures. To combat climate change and increase energy access, I’d invest in renewable energy sources for energy-impoverished areas around the world. There are countless more goals to accomplish, but those would be my priorities!

I see a world driven by the power of love, not fear. Where human beings treat each other with humanity. Where compassion, kindness and generosity of spirit are characteristics we teach in schools and strive to embody in all we do. What changes would you like to see in the educational system? Can you explain or give an example?

Angela: A greater focus on emotional wellbeing. Mental health struggles have been stigmatized to the point where it’s incredibly hard for students to converse about it openly without feeling shameful or even seeking help for it. And yet, one’s mental health not only has a direct impact on school performance, but also one’s overall long-term well-being. First and foremost, schools should seek to normalize discussions about mental health, creating opportunities to do so openly in a class setting. Additionally, more high-quality resources should be made readily available for students who are seeking help.

Pranav: First: there needs to be equal opportunity. Education in low-income and rural areas need to be more supported, especially through increased financial incentives to bring qualified teachers and greater funding for innovative school approaches with proven success, such as magnet programs for STEM education. These areas should also receive greater investment in their secondary schools’ vocational/job training programs so that students have stronger economic opportunities to attain a better future. Moreover, the US education system needs to incorporate a greater focus on tangible skills, such as requirements for financial literacy courses, computer science courses, and home economics courses. On the other hand, schools should also expand the use of Social and Emotional Learning programs so that students are better prepared for the stresses that the real world can bring. Finally, schools should incorporate more service-learning courses, which are classes that incorporate actual community service into the curriculum itself. These steps will help us create an education system that’s simultaneously equitable, practical, and compassionate.

Alyssa: I’d like to see an increase in funding to raise teacher wages, so that we can both lower teacher-to-student ratios and reduce the burden on teachers. I’m fortunate enough to have attended very affluent school districts, but there are so many other struggling districts that need more funding and support. In the classes and education material itself, I often wish that there was less emphasis placed on standardized test-taking and shallow memorization of required materials, but instead, more focus towards the pursuit of real-world projects, whether that includes community service or independent educational endeavors. College resources need to become more equitable and accessible towards a broader range of school districts, and I’d like to see more classes geared towards exploring college majors and real-world job exploration.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Angela: As cliché as it sounds, a little bit goes a long way. You can always start with the little things, whether that be volunteering at a homeless shelter or collected canned foods in school. But for every ounce of effort that you put in, just know that you’re making someone’s life a lot better because of it. Gaining these small experiences early on will help you not only figure out what causes you’re truly passionate about but also provide you the necessary experience to take on more large-scale endeavors in the future.

Pranav: Think about a time when you faced suffering of any kind. Remind yourself of how you felt during that time and how much you wished for a way out. Recognize that hundreds of millions of people worldwide experience that suffering every day, desperately hoping for a better future. Once you connect the idea of positive societal impact to your own past experiences, it becomes much easier to understand the urgency of creating that impact and why taking action is so crucial.

Alyssa: Read the news, watch a documentary, or even join the debate team to learn more about our surroundings and the world. I’ve found myself to be much more invested in the issues I care about because I know more about them. For example, I care about gender inequality in competitive environments, largely because I’m acquainted with its impacts in the debate space. Once you find yourself identifying an issue you are passionate about, the motivation to create change naturally follows. Plus, it’s the best feeling when you find out you made a difference, even if that’s just helping out a hurt animal at the local shelter. Try it out!

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Angela: Though there are too many people to choose from, I’d probably have to say Michelle Obama. Reading her memoir left me in awe by her fearlessness and constant drive to improve the lives of those around her. I’d die for the opportunity to talk with her over lunch and learn more about her experiences as first lady.

Pranav: It would be such a dream to have a private breakfast or lunch with LeBron James. Not only am I a diehard fan of how he plays basketball (and someone who watches his highlights on repeat), but I’m also an admirer of his leadership on and off the court. Whether it’s creating the I Promise School to support hundreds of underprivileged students in his hometown of Akron or successfully pushing the NBA to turn arenas into safe voting locations, his initiatives are a testament to the boldness required to create change. I’d love to ask him about what motivates him to show that boldness every day. Maybe he can teach me how to finally make consistent three-pointers too 🙂

Alyssa: Either Hank or John Green. I’ve watched vlogbrothers for a very long time, and I’d love to thank them personally for all the Crash Course educational content they’ve put out. Hank’s recent project, the Awesome Socks Club, is a really inspiring business model where all the profits they earn go to charity, similar to Be the Light’s business model! I’d love to discuss the inspiration behind Project for Awesome to decrease “world suck” (which is, most definitely, the best term to describe humanity’s issues) and talk about their silly, hot takes on their podcasts, too!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Group: Readers can visit our website, bethelightyouth.org, for information about our classes, our social impact, and more! They can also follow our Instagram page, @bethelightyouth, for regular updates!